Lastly, we have not seen anyone talk about the idea of demand displacement. Refinery run cuts lead to overall lower crude demand, which means global refineries will seek out the lowest crude. And thanks to the Saudis cutting OSP so much, refineries will choose Saudi crude over others leaving other producers with no customers to sell to.

The analysis of the global storage build assumes the worst-case scenario in demand while assuming no reaction from the supply side.

Demand-driven reduction leads to lower refinery throughput and lower crude buying. If crude exporters have no one to buy the crude, the crude export won't happen.

The Widespread Oil Storage Glut Everyone Is Talking About Won't Happen And Here's Why - OMF 3/20

With the coronavirus fears worsening and analysts cutting global oil demand by as much as ~20 mb/d now, analysts now fear that there will be a storage glut so big that oil prices could fall to $5/bbl.

This analysis is extremely simple-minded because it does not take into account two variables:

Demand-driven reduction leads to lower refinery throughput and lower crude buying. If crude exporters have no one to buy the crude, the crude export won't happen. Shut-in would then take place at the producer level resulting in storage builds in producing countries. (Example: Think WCS in Q4 2018 but for the entire world.) The analysis of the global storage build assumes the worst-case scenario in demand while assuming no reaction from the supply side. Wood Mackenzie estimates sub $35/bbl Brent for an extended period of time would result in ~4 mb/d of production loss.

But everything we are saying here is not rocket science. In fact, let's just entertain the idea that oil prices could fall to $5/bbl for a second here.

Now, here's what the Saudis and Russians would be selling their oil for to Europe: -$7/bbl.

So, the idea that oil could fall to this level because of storage capacities hitting maximum across the world is rather idiotic because it assumes no response from the supply side.

In fact, what we have noticed over the last several weeks is that analysts aren't even talking about the idea of demand displacement.

If you were to look at 2015, for example, refining margins globally were hitting 10-year highs thanks to falling crude prices, but strong end-user demand. This time? We are now seeing global refining margins falling in tandem with crude, so this is resulting in forced refinery run cuts.

If refinery X was going to buy 3 million barrels of crude in April, but because of the run cut, it is now deciding to only buy 2 million barrels. The refinery will buy the cheapest available crude. Now, combine this with Saudi's OSP cut, the market share war will result in refinery X to buy the Saudi crude over another crude.

If this happens across the globe (and it's already happening), then whoever used to sell to refinery X won't have a buyer anymore. Let's say Russia was the previous seller, so now that it has lost refinery X as a customer, it will now have to shop its crude elsewhere. And if every refinery is cutting throughput and buying up the cheapest available crude, then the Russians might not even be able to sell any crude without discounting its crude prices further. Russian oil producers' other option would be to not sell any crude and store it in storage to avoid the hefty discount. But given storage capacities are very limited in exporting nations, this will eventually result in shut-ins.

This is similar to the analysis done by Wood Mackenzie.

So, the idea that global inventories are going to build some 900 million barrels or whatever ridiculous number, it simply ignores the fact that there's no supply response from the producers.

At sub $25/bbl Brent, the number for shut-ins globally increases dramatically. Wood Mackenzie pegs this number at ~10 million b/d globally. At $15/bbl Brent, we don't think anyone outside of the Gulf Coast Countries can even produce oil profitably. Wood Mackenzie estimates shut-in to be around ~22 million b/d.

Keep in mind that if Brent was indeed to fall to $20/bbl, producers competing with the Saudis wouldn't even be receiving $20, they would have to discount the crude by more than $10-$12/bbl just to match the Saudi discount. So, these producers would be getting $8 to $10/bbl.

So, the Brent prices we are seeing today isn't even real because, in order for producers to compete with the Saudis, they would have to knock it off by another $10/bbl. In reality, then, we are already at $20/bbl for most exporting countries, which means more shut-ins will take place if these prices persist into mid-April.

Based on our analysis, the idea global crude inventories will build so much as to cause some crude prices to go negative is incredibly simple-minded, because it does not take into account the immediate supply response from producers and demand displacement from the OSP cuts.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.