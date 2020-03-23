Lower Oil Price Impact On Midstream MLPs (Part 1)

This is part 1 of a series of articles we are writing on this subject.

The purpose of this article is to discuss the short- and long-term impacts of oil prices on the midstream sector. Stay tuned for a follow-up article discussing the best midstream companies along with which midstream companies you should avoid.

Midstream Infrastructure – Oil & Gas Pall Corporation

How Low Oil Prices Affects Oil Volumes

The purpose of this section is to discuss how low oil prices affected oil volumes. We recommend reading about this in more detail in our latest oil price discussion. For this section, we’ll focus primarily on U.S. shale as most of the midstream companies we’ll discuss are in the U.S. and most of those publicly traded midstream companies are moving shale oil.

For those curious about the reason why that’s the case, it’s complicated. However, it centers around the fact that major “other” oil developments, like the Gulf of Mexico, tend to be large and expensive enough so that the company developing those wells can build its own midstream infrastructure.

Source: U.S. Production Volumes – CME Group

The above graph highlights U.S. oil production until late 2018. To start with, over the past 15 years “other production” has remained mostly constant. However, U.S. production grew from 2010 to mid-2014 mainly as a result of Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Permian Basin shale. New techniques, like fracking, made extracting shale oil significantly easier and more economical. That continued almost exponentially to the price peak in mid 2014.

From there, production began to decline, as a result of the mid-2014 oil crash. This decline reached a low in late 2016 to early 2017.

However, then, American industrial strength raised its head once again. The Permian Basin had several major new discoveries and costs of extraction decreased significantly. Companies learned how to become more efficient. That pushed production from a bottom of 2 million barrels/day to nearly 4 million barrels/day. That drove up U.S. production dramatically, which led to a lack of Permian Basin takeaway capacity.

Of course, that also annoyed Russia and contributed to the current oil price mess we’re in, but that’s a separate story.

The takeaway, as the original decline showed, is that oil volumes are still susceptible to oil prices. And because midstream companies care about volumes and not prices, this could present a significant impact. Back in late 2019, noise already was surfacing about a potential shale production slowdown. After the recent price collapse, some believe U.S. production could decline by millions of barrels over the coming years.

The ramifications won’t be instantaneous, but less volume means less oil needs to be moved by pipeline. So how rapid would this decline in production be and why?

Source: Shale Oil Well Decline Rate – EIA

One of the primary reasons for the rapid decline in shale volumes is how steeply shale wells normally decline. After just one year in production, shale wells have produced a significant percent of their production. By five years in production, shale wells from the different shale oil plays already have produced ~80-90% of their total production. That rapid decline rate means that shale oil constantly needs new capital spending.

For reference, mature oil fields decline at roughly 5%-7% annually, a significantly lower rate of decline. So, as prices collapse, firms have logically made the decision to start cutting capital. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), one of the largest Permian Basin operators, already has announced plans to cut its capital spending by 25% for the remainder of the year. That rapid cut in capital spending from major companies, combined with rapid well decline rates, support the notion that volumes will decline significantly.

Putting this all together, we come to the clear conclusion that lower oil prices will not only lead to a significant decline in production, but they will cause production to decline rapidly.

Short-Term Midstream Impacts

Obviously, the fact that lower prices causes production to decline isn’t a surprise. The question becomes, however, what's the effect on midstream companies. Let’s look at the short term and the long term. In the short term, midstream companies face two primary risks. One is the risk of partial price sensitivity in their businesses, and second is the risk of credit market changes.

The partial pricing sensitivity is very company dependent, but it’s something that affects a significant percentage of midstream companies. No midstream company has 100% fee-based cash flow. Some small ones might only be 70%-80% fee-based cash flow. For example, even if we look at companies that got burned and learned their lesson in early 2016, such as Kinder Morgan (KMI), we can see that each $1/barrel change in WTI affects the company’s DCF by $7 million.

For a $20/barrel drop in WTI, that’s a $140 million change in the company’s DCF. That accounts for less than 3% of the company’s DCF, and it helps highlight the company’s relative security. Such a low immediate impact in DCF is true across much of the midstream business. And it helps highlight a key aspect of midstream investing right now, which is minimum immediate cash flow changes from the drop in oil prices.

But for companies barely squeaking by, where every dollar counts, a 3%-4% drop in DCF is normally noticeable, especially because it normally doesn’t come with a 3%-4% decrease in costs.

However, a place where most midstream companies are more susceptible, even in the short term, are credit market changes. Midstream companies, prior to 2014, had a standard operating model. They would issue equity to grow, making sure their dividend yield was below expected project returns. They would then pay out DCF to investors, with the spread in yield between dividends and project returns enabling growing dividends.

In 2015-2016, this model failed, perhaps best exemplified in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). Investors, worried about a dividend cut, drove down share prices. Lower share prices meant equity issuances no longer worked. That’s because when your dividend is 20% you can’t issue equity to fund projects earning 15%. At the end, the company was forced to cut its dividend in order to keep spending on capital projects.

The same thing is happening in the current crash. Several smaller midstream companies are having their dividends pushed up toward 50%. These companies will either need to find a way to cover dividends and capital spending from cash flow generation, or dividends will need to be cut. Some could potentially borrow the debt, but as banks become more sensitive about loaning out money, this also is difficult.

As a result, in the short term, even if the financials of the midstreams do not change, investor fears could cause dividend cuts.

Long-Term Midstream Impacts

In the long run, the risks get much more unpredictable. The three main long-term risks that midstream companies face from a decline in oil prices are lower volumes, contract length, and potential customer bankruptcies.

Contract – Legal Artist

Before we discuss the nuances of how all this works, let’s discuss how those take-or-pay contracts work. When a major midstream company, such as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) goes to make a new pipeline, it wants customers. So, what Enterprise Product Partners does, from a simplistic point of view, is it goes to different oil companies and says:

“Hi, we’re selling 10-year contracts on this new pipeline we’re building! How much are you willing to pay?”

Then, Occidental Petroleum comes and says they’ll pay $3/barrel for 100 thousand barrels/day of volume for the next decade. Of course, it’s much more nuanced than that, but it’s a superficial view. What that means, for the midstream company, is that Occidental Petroleum must pay that $300k/day regardless of how much volume it moves through the pipeline. However, it obviously can't move more than 100 thousand barrels/day.

That cash flow is secure, barring something like bankruptcy, for the duration of the contract. That’s why, as we discussed above, in the short term, cash flow remains secure. However, in the long run, things change. As we discussed above, shale wells have a rapid decline rate, which means constant capital spending is required to maintain production. At current prices, shale volumes are expected to drop dramatically.

For the next few years, companies will be fine. However, starting in a few years, barring no price recovery, when it comes time to renew those contracts, companies like Occidental Petroleum will no longer need 100 thousand barrels/day, now they’ll be looking for 60-70 thousand barrels/day. That means that in 5-10 years, if volumes don’t recover, the billions that companies spent on infrastructure might no longer be fully utilized.

Export Terminal – Houston Chronicle

In the Permian Basin, talks of an overbuild of pipelines in the early 2020s already were emerging. Imagine what happens in 5-6 years if volumes decline significantly. Major connected pipelines, i.e. those connected to export terminals, might do well. However, those with less ideal locations will need more volume to stay profitable. Companies will begin to lower rates to get volumes, and cash flow could decrease significantly.

If you don’t believe a 15% decline in volume can devastate pipeline tariff prices, look at what oil prices have done with the threat of a 5% oversupply.

The other long-term risk worth paying attention to is bankruptcies. For those who don’t know, the common bankruptcy process that upstream oil and gas goes through is a “Chapter 11 bankruptcy.” That’s not a disappearance, it’s a restart. It basically provides a way for a company to continue its operations while forcing a restructuring of the company’s debt load. In terms of continuing its operations, that normally means continuing to pay its midstream deals.

However, two things are likely to happen in an upstream bankruptcy proceeding. The first is that, if the company is paying above-market rates for its midstream take-or-pay contracts, it will likely readjust those contracts so that they’re now at market rate. Secondly, if the company isn’t using the full volume of the contracts, then that also is likely to be readjusted. With prices as low as they are currently, bankruptcies are likely earlier than later, so investors should pay attention here.

So the net result is, whether volumes will remain high enough to maintain midstream demand. We personally believe they will, as you can read in our oil price forecast here, we’re expecting a recovery in oil prices by second half 2021. If you look above, you can see the oil break-even cost curve, which essentially highlights that we need ~$50-60 WTI (~$5/barrel high Brent) to maintain production and support midstream producers.

Therefore, these long-term risks will only come true if WTI prices haven’t recovered to that level in 3-5 years. While we feel that's unlikely to happen, it’s more risk than the average company has, so it’s something worth paying attention to when you’re looking at investing in midstream companies.

Investment Recommendation

In Part 2 of this series, we will discuss with members additional details of our various investment recommendations. That includes companies that have insiders buying stock, with significant potential. However, let’s discuss some worthwhile investment conclusions you can draw from this article.

The first is that, as discussed in our oil market outlook, we’re expecting a recovery in oil prices by 2H 2021. We expect the price to recover to ~$55 WTI by 2H 2021 ($60 Brent). The maximum time we see for a recovery is an extra 1-2 years, and we only expect that to happen if prices increase quicker to $45-50 Brent (a more sustainable price), which would slow down volume declines and a potential price recovery. In the short term you want companies that don’t need to access the credit markets for this two-year period.

The best companies to hold for this two-year period are those whose midstream assets are tied to low breakeven plays. For example, companies with their midstream assets tied to the Permian Basin, which has a much lower breakeven across much of the play. Especially true in this category are sponsored midstream companies (i.e. those sponsored by a single upstream company) that has its production centered in one of these low-cost regions. That’s because the sponsor has the incentive to continue using its “subsidiary” even in a time of lower volume.

As a part of this, financial strength is important – especially through covering capital and dividend expenses, with mostly fee-based cash flow. Giants like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) that learned their lesson in 2016, and now don’t need to borrow any money, on top of almost 90% fee-based cash flow, are a quality investment here. Other companies like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), that recently issued $3 billion of debt (including 40-year notes at 3.95%) with an average debt maturity of 20.4 years, are in a strong financial period.

One other thing to look at is that lower oil volumes could support natural gas prices or volume. Or more to the point, natural gas is primarily used for electricity and home heating vs. driving and transportation. As a result, natural gas volumes should continue to remain strong. Enterprise Product Partners has a significant NGL pipeline focus, along with Kinder Morgan and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). These companies have much lower risk from fluctuating oil prices and COVID-19 volumes.

Conclusion

The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could not have come at a worse time. This is a time when COVID-19 is spreading and very likely to cause a recession in the short term. While we still believe it will be a mini recession so far, the situation remains very volatile. Therefore we have to take into account a worst-case scenario and to evaluate which midstream companies are set to survive and thrive in the future, and which was are at risk of near-term bankruptcy.

Most investors don’t understand the potential effect of oil prices on midstream companies. This is made even more confusing by the fact that midstream companies often claim to have secure fee-based cash flow to maintain their dividend in any environment. However, their equity seems to trade directly in line with oil prices. Of course, as a dividend investor, that dividend is what matters, but a drop-in share value can have other negative effects.

In this article, we discussed the potential short-term and long-term effects from a decline in oil prices. The ramifications of this decline can be significant, so they’re worth paying attention to. In the short term, we believe the biggest risk to investors is changing capital markets, especially if equity issuances dry up. In the long run, the biggest risk to investors is the bankruptcy of producers.

There’s no denying that midstream companies and investors have had an incredibly difficult time, and as fellow midstream investors, we understand the difficulties and how that can feel. However, companies still have significant potential, and their dividends are at all-time yields, something we’ll discuss in additional detail in part 2 of this series of articles. In the short term, companies that don’t need to access the credit markets will do well, while in the long term, we expect volumes to recover. Even if they don’t, less oil-based companies, like natural gas ones, will do well.

