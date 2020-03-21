Swedbank Finally Has A Fine - Remains A Buy

Swedbank remains a "BUY", but a careful one in this economic climate - there are better nordic banking alternatives currently available.

Swedbank is said to be accepting the verdict and not looking to appeal the decision.

Swedbank is fined $400M, or 4B SEK for failing to safeguard against money-laundering in the baltic operations.

In my latest articles on Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY), one of the main talking points has always been the potential fine levied against the bank for its failures. Well, as of yesterday evening, the first of these fines was finally announced. This particular fine comes from a joint investigation from both Swedish and Estonian authorities and covers Swedbank's work in the Baltics insofar as KYC/AML goes.

So - today in a few hours, the stock market will open to Swedbank having received a fine - I don't see the stock price falling due to this. In my view, this has been mostly included in the share price at this time.

Regardless, let's take a look at exactly what $400M is in the context of putting this matter to rest in Sweden/Estonia.

Swedbank - How has the company been doing?

As we reported back for FY19, the company's results were excellent. And let me get this out of the way straight off the bat.

The fine levied against Swedbank is:

Less than the Swedish Financial Crime authority could have levied, marking a ~70% of the full fine "availability" considering the crime/s committed.

The fine is less than 25% of the average annual "profit for the year attributable to shareholders"/EPS for the full years of 2018 and 2019.

As such, the long-term implications for the dividend and for the bank's operations with regards to this fine, are more or less negligible.

Now, a few things, as I don't want to make light of this in any way, shape or form. No bank in Swedish history has ever been fined such an amount. My interpretation is that the Economic Crime Authority is marking a very clear example as a warning to other banks and financial institutions:

"Don't do this crap."

This isn't something that should be required to say, but apparently it does need to be said. And this message, which has never been sent in this size, should be loud and clear to Swedbank as well as all other banks attempting things like this.

Swedbank has also responded to this already. The overarching message is:

Swedbank has taken part of the conclusions of the Swedish and Estonian Financial Supervisory Authorities in relation to the investigations regarding the Bank’s governance and control as well as the Bank’s work to prevent money laundering. Swedbank notes that the Financial Supervisory Authorities’ conclusions substantially correspond with the bank’s own. Swedbank respects the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s decision regarding sanctions and the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority’s precept. (Source: Swedbank IR)

Other than that, the bank also notes that any shortcomings which haven't already been addressed will be addressed going forward. Swedbank has indeed addressed much of this - and what remains before the bank can return to its "former glory" is that involved institutions decide what sort of measures are justified.

There are more news coming in during early next week on Monday, with further comments regarding the decision reached by the financial authority as well as a report by Clifford Chance, the law firm which has been reviewing Swedbank's work for the past few months.

Given that Swedbank has already reduced the too-high dividend in order to prepare for potential fines, I see this as having no effect on the annual dividend for the year, nor the one next year. The bank has, under its new leadership, already adjusted ongoing processes and routines. It's highly debatable that the same sort of thing will happen again.

So, with that one of the major, but not all, question mark has been solved. This acts as a bit more security going forward. The elephant in the room is what the American counterpart intends to do - which we don't know at this time, and won't know for some time yet.

The risks are well-known at this point, and all you need to is read one of my earlier articles on the bank to get sort of an overview as to what we're looking at.

Let's move on to the core at this time.

The bottom line

The focus continues to be the core of the bank's situation In Sweden and the Nordics - though mostly in Sweden, given Swedbank's focal area. Most of the changes I've discussed in previous articles have been enacted, giving the bank a better corporate structure at this time than we've seen previously. The perspective here is that there's a higher degree of transparency when it comes to Swedbank at this point. Frankly, I have my doubts that Swedbank would, at this point, dare to step a single foot out of line with respect to any legal irregularities.

Remember, Swedbank profitability has never been a problem, beyond certain outlier years. As I've noted in earlier articles - I fully expected Swedbank to face a very substantial fine for their role in this. While the initial danger is now past, the real question is if the US takes steps against the bank. I consider this unlikely, especially given Corona. I don't believe any institution or government is interested in causing more upheaval at this time - meaning a hard slap on the wrist is likely the consequence we'll see. At the same time, it is a risk.

While Swedbank does sport a very profitable operation and an excellent balance sheet, this risk does need considering even after this.

Current Valuation

Swedbank's current valuation is heavily influenced by Corona. Under these current circumstances, Swedbank trades at a stock price of around 122 SEK/share, at a P/E-ratio of around 7.2X and a price to book of around 1.0X.

This is, of course, well below its historical averages. The current yield for the bank stands at almost 7%, even with the updated dividend. Every metric over time that Swedbank has - EPS, Revenue, Book value/share is pointing in the right direction. We've been through this before. Swedbank is undervalued, and its undervaluation is currently at historical levels. There's nothing new to be said with regards to this, with the exception of the now-levied fine.

The problem isn't the company's very appealing valuation. It is that other banks, which don't suffer from the same sort of risks, are available at equal or similar levels of discount, and sport a better balance sheet overall, less risk and more appealing dividend yield.

Why would you choose a 7.0% yielding Swedbank, with KYC/AML risks still ongoing, when you could buy a nearly 8%-yielding DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF). As I said - while not as large in terms of millions of individual customers, the bank's balance sheet is more solid than Swedbank's. It's also currently at a greater discount to tangible book, and the trends here look nearly identically positive to Swedbank.

Don't get me wrong - I'm confident in Swedbank's future and I'm content with my current nearly 4.2% portfolio allocation in the bank. However, i am saying that unless you're severely overweight other financial institutions, this is not the time to buy a bank exposed to this sort of risk.

Everything is cheap due to Corona. Investors have the luxury of choosing not one or two undervalued financial institutions, but 20-50 across the world.

So while Swedbank's valuation continues to warrant a "BUY" for the bank, I would argue that the relative valuation found in other companies at this time, make Swedbank an uninteresting buy on a comparative basis. You'd be better off, I argue, investing your money in different banks and/or financial institutions - such as DNB.

This forms the basis, albeit a somewhat confusing one, for the continued Swedbank thesis.

Thesis

While Swedbank is at an appealing degree of undervaluation that normally would make it a table-pounding buy at higher index levels, the current market climate dictates our investment strategy.

The current market climate dictates that our investment strategy should be investing in higher-yielding companies, which are safer than Swedbank if we want a high yield. I see no discernible downside to investing in Swedbank's peer DNB out of Norway, which trades at a higher yield, better discount and doesn't pose the same risks. So while this is an article on Swedbank, and my stance on Swedbank is positive, this stance is aimed at people owning Swedbank stock. There's little need to sell what stake you have in Swedbank.

In terms of reinvestment and going forward however, you're better served by investing in different banks - and my suggestion here is DNB, which I myself am currently buying.

As the focus of this article, however, Swedbank remains a "BUY" at this time.

Thesis

Continued undervaluation dictates that Swedbank remain a "BUY", though potential investors should at least consider alternative investments before stepping in.

I am/we are long SWDBF, DNBHF.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

