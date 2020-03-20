Federal Reserve Watch: Emergency Mode

In addition to swap agreements and other policy moves, the Fed has increased its outright purchases of securities and is on the verge of a fourth round of quantitative easing.

The Fed is now working with central banks throughout the world, coordinating policies and laying the groundwork to make sure the world has sufficient liquidity.

The Federal Reserve is now operating in emergency mode as it fights the coronavirus crisis along with other central banks around the world.

One could say that the Federal Reserve is operating in emergency mode these days.

Since the beginning of March, the balance sheet of the Fed has taken on a new look. In addition, Fed officials have acted in other ways to shore up the liquidity of financial institutions and support the US dollar by arranging swap agreements with other central banks around the world.

Even more news was announced this morning about “coordinated central bank action to further enhance the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity.”

The strength of the US dollar in world markets indicates the confidence that global markets have in the Federal Reserve system as the primary support for the world banking system. On Friday morning, the US dollar index (DXY) was above 102.00, the highest level it has been in over three years. One euro only cost about $1.07 - again, the strongest it has registered in three years.

Federal Reserve Action

The Federal Reserve has also supplied reserves to the US banking system over the past three weeks. Reserve balances held at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for “excess reserves” in the banking system, rose by just over $265.0 billion since the end of the banking week, Feb. 26.

There were three sources for this rise in bank reserves: the outright purchase of government securities, an increase in repurchase agreements, and an increase in the use of the Federal Reserve’s discount window.

Note that the use of the Fed’s discount window was in response to a change in Fed policy. The discount window has not been used to any degree since 2012.

In the banking week ending March 18, 2020, primary credit through loans to commercial banks was $28.2 billion.

The Fed increased the “repos” account over the past three weeks by almost $300.0 billion. This represents quite a reversal of direction since the Fed had been reducing its use of “repos” since the first of the year.

Increase in Securities Purchased Outright

Over the past three weeks, the securities portfolio of the Fed rose by almost $180.0 billion with all the purchases coming in US government securities.

In the past banking week, the total rose by almost $130.0 billion.

There has been talk about buying more mortgage backed securities in the future, but since the first of the year, the Fed has just let its mortgage backed securities just mature off. This will change soon.

Also, there is a movement in process to allow the Federal Reserve to purchase high-grade corporate bonds. The question of whether to do this has yet to be settled.

We can expect that the Fed will begin a new round of quantitative easing, having completed three rounds over the past decade. This still remains to be fully announced.

Federal Reserve Operating Mode

The crucial thing is that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials in the Federal Reserve are fully committed to doing what they have to do to keep the United States - and the world - functioning.

Other central banks are all on board to do their part in the effort. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, even wrote an op-ed piece for the Financial Times stating, “The ECB will do everything necessary to counter the virus.” Ms. Lagarde is on a campaign to get back into the better graces of the world financial community, as her initial remarks on the crisis this past week did not go over too well.

It is important for investors to accept the fact, going forward, that the Federal Reserve has a special responsibility that it must fulfill.

The US dollar is the most important currency in the world. The behavior of the foreign exchange markets over the past several weeks have just reinforced this fact.

If there is any doubt that the Fed will not carry on with this responsibility, global markets get extremely shaky.

Consequently, the Federal Reserve must act in ways that will help support and maintain the world banking and financial system. The world looks to the Fed to fulfill this responsibility.

Investors must accept this fact. My own view is that investors should want the Fed to serve in this position, because, in my mind, having the Fed accept this task is the best backstop we have to ensure that banking and financial markets will continue to function.

The Future

About the future, one can only reiterate what others have said: it entails a high degree of uncertainty.

How the leaders of the Fed will respond, and how policymakers will respond is anyone’s guess. Constant vigilance is a necessity.

One thing I do believe very firmly is that to minimize the impacts of the coronavirus we have to work together. On this point I agree with Philip Stephens at the Financial Times.

I think all investors should agree on this.

