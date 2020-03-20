Here's Why I'm Short UVXY

It is important to grasp the concept of roll yield to be able to understand why UVXY is almost certainly going to continue to decline through time.

Investors impressed with the short-term returns of UVXY should broaden their charts to see that it consistently declines in value through time.

Over the past few weeks, there has been substantial volatility seen in the VIX trading space. Specifically, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has risen by an incredible 629% in a rally which has rewarded a number of short-term traders. Despite this strong trend to the upside, I have initiated a short position against UVXY using put options which expire in the 2022 timeframe. As you’ll see in the following discussion, I view now as an excellent time for shorting volatility.

A Quick Note

Over the past few weeks, I’ve written a number of articles recommending that investors look for shorting opportunities of volatility ETPs through options. This call seems to have been remarkably controversial for some readers in that it has elicited a number of strong comments and personal messages to my inbox. While I can understand this sentiment (since I am recommending that individuals look to short something which is increasing by several hundred percentage points), I felt the need to write this section to clarify my investment objectives so individuals can better frame up these investment ideas in light of their own trading horizon.

Most individuals trading volatility ETPs like UVXY are generally targeting very short-term returns. That is, when they see price rallies like this, they want to capture every tick of the movement to the upside.

And I mean, who wouldn’t want to be long for this uptrend? This has delivered hundreds of percentage points to short-term traders over the last month. However, for the purpose of my analysis, I am targeting longer trends in instruments like UVXY which will play out over several quarters. For example, here is a chart of UVXY but with the time horizon spreads out to show a few years of data.

The recent price rally of several hundred percentage points doesn’t even make a blip on the chart. In other words, if you have been trying to call the bottom in UVXY for several years and were lucky to have traded it this year, you’re largely an exception to the rule. UVXY drops…and drops. And that’s precisely why I’ve shorted in the face of this rally.

So as you read my analysis regarding volatility ETPs, keep in mind a difference in timeframe and objectives. My objective is to give a recommendation which investors can put on now which will play out over several quarters with the hopes of offering exceptional returns. So let’s get into this.

Understanding UVXY

As you can see in the prior charts, there’s something unusual at work in UVXY. Specifically, the instrument just drops and drops over lengthy time periods. Let’s talk about exactly why this is.

UVXY is an ETF which follows the ever-so-popular S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives exposure to the front two months of VIX futures. It does this through a method of constantly rolling such that the average holding will expire about 30 days into the future. In other words, at the beginning of a rolling month, it will be holding almost 100% of its exposure in the front month futures contract but when the rolling month nears completion, it will be holding most of its exposure in the second month futures contract. It accomplishes this through daily selling out of some of the front month futures contract and buying into the second month futures contract. You can see this process at work through its daily holdings sheet.

Let’s cut straight to the chase here. I’ve been a very vocal critic of this index over the past few quarters due to this major issue: it almost always drops. For example, here is the annualized return for the past 10 years provided directly by S&P Global.

As you can see, this index drops over lengthy periods of time…by a lot. Numerically, if you had invested $100,000 in this index 10 years ago, you would have around $300 left in your investment account. In other words, simply following the index which UVXY offers a 1.5X return on would have basically wiped you out. This practically means that the recent increase in UVXY of a few hundred percent indicates that a few weeks ago, this $300 you have in your account was actually worth about $40 or so. How does that recent rally in UVXY look now in light of historical perspective?

When I recommend shorting UVXY, this is the analysis around which I am framing it. Historical perspective shows that this instrument drops over lengthy periods of time. Since we have an options chain on UVXY which goes out over 2 years, we can place trades in the back of the chain which will allow us the ability to capture these long-run returns at a favorable entry price. All this is good, but why is UVXY declining? This is an important question that must be answered and understood before we can justify taking a trade.

There’s an interesting tendency at work in financial markets that I actually never heard about until being several years active in the markets. This tendency is subtly at work within futures curves and it is called convergence. That is, as time progresses, futures prices will tend to converge towards the spot price of a commodity. This chart from Wikipedia captures the concept perfectly.

It is critical that this concept be fully understood if we’re to grasp what is happening over long periods of time with UVXY. As you recall, UVXY is holding exposure in VIX futures. These VIX futures follow an interesting pricing pattern in that they are almost always caught in “contango” or the spot level of the VIX is lower than the price of the futures contracts (and the futures contracts increase in price along the curve). This condition is so normal that S&P Global itself recently published a piece pointing out how unusual the current level of backwardation is in the market.

This long-run chart from VIX Central shows how unusual the recent market conditions are.

As you can see in the above chart, on average the VIX futures curve is in about 10% or so of contango – and excursions into backwardation tend to be short-lived. What this tangibly means is that since “futures converge toward spot”, on average, the VIX futures contracts will be declining in value in relation to the spot price.

How this tangibly works out is that at the beginning of a rolling month, the front month VIX futures contract will be a few points above the level of the VIX. As the month progresses, this premium will slowly decline and right before expiry, you will see the futures contract essentially be at parity to the spot level of the VIX. In the following chart, I’ve shown this contango erosion by averaging the spot, M1, and M2 price by number of days into the rolling cycle for the past 10 years.

As you can see, the trend is generally consistent: the spot level of VIX stays around average and the forward curve converges towards the spot level by falling. UVXY is rolling exposure along these two lines – it starts the month at around 100% in month 1 and ends the month at around 100% in month 2. Each of these month contracts are subject to roll yield in that they typically decline in value.

If this past section didn’t quite make sense, I’d encourage you to give it another read or ask questions in the comments section. The reason here is that roll yield is the main enchilada when it comes to understanding UVYX. Individuals are often attracted to the eye-popping short-term returns that UVXY can make to the upside when the VIX surges, but when you broaden the charting horizon, even incredible rallies don’t even make a blip on the chart. The long-term story of instruments like UVXY is that losses from roll yield are a consistent theme in the instrument and exceptional profits can be gained from shorting during times in which UVXY increases. I am short UVXY through puts which expire in 2022 to capture the long run impacts of roll yield.

Conclusion

Investors impressed with the short-term returns of UVXY should broaden their charts to see that it consistently declines in value through time. It is important to grasp the concept of roll yield to be able to understand why UVXY is almost certainly going to continue to decline through time. I am short UVXY with 2022 puts to capture the long-run trend of the instrument.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.