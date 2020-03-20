Federal Reserve Moves On Further Liquidity Arrangements

Federal Reserve leadership can help to prevent world financial markets and banking systems from collapsing.

The Fed has become the lead central bank in the world and markets seem to support this effort as the value of the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen.

The Federal Reserve has moved to extend liquidity arrangements to other central banks following its initial move to extend swap arrangements to the five largest central banks.

The world dollar demand continues to accelerate.

The Federal Reserve has now moved to extend its recent efforts to extend liquidity arrangements to five major central banks around the world. These five central banks include the central banks of Canada, England, Japan, the European Central Bank, and Switzerland.

The Federal Reserve has now established temporary U. S. dollar liquidity arrangements, called swap lines with the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Banco Central do Brasil, the Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark), the Bank of Korea, the Banco de Mexico, the Norges Bank (Norway), the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden).

As the Fed’s press release states,

These facilities, like those already established between the Federal Reserve and other central banks, are designed to help lessen strains in global U.S. dollar funding markets, thereby mitigating the effects of these strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad. These new facilities will support the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity in amounts up to $60 billion each for the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Banco Central do Brasil, the Bank of Korea, the Banco de Mexico, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Sveriges Riksbank and $30 billion each for the Danmarks Nationalbank, the Norges Bank, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. These U.S. dollar liquidity arrangements will be in place for at least six months.

Federal Reserve Takes Lead

Over the past two weeks the Federal Reserve has taken the lead globally to shore up the world financial system.

The Federal Reserve did this during the Great Recession, and has not stepped in once again to fight off the impacts of the spread of the coronavirus.

This response matches the call now going out by the Financial Times and others that the Federal Reserve step up and exert its power. The lead editorial in the Financial Times reads,

The financial impact of Covid-19, and the draconian shutdown of economic activity governments have imposed to contain it, are more breathtaking even than those of 2008. Two big red lights are now flashing on the dashboard of financial markets. Policymakers, above all the Fed and the US Treasury, must act urgently to prevent market functioning from breaking down.

Exchange Rates Follow Lead

The foreign exchange markets immediately followed the Fed’s move.

The dollar gained strength against the euro, with it now taking less than $1.07 to purchase 1 euro. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) moved up to about 102.50

The dollar has continued to show strength recently every time the Federal Reserve has signaled that it was taking the lead, worldwide, in providing liquidity to global financial markets.

The response just shows how important it was for the Fed to play the role of world central banker. It did so during the Great Recession and this helped to mitigate that crisis. Its importance is being shown once again.

Others may not like the fact that the United States has the primary currency in the world, but when troubling times hit, like they are not doing, the world inevitably turn to the United States to play this role.

The Future

Certainly, this move will not end the crisis. We still don’t have any idea of how much trouble is still ahead of us.

This is the fact that is dominating world stock markets right now.

We still don’t know how bad things are going to get on the economic side. And, there remain areas of major concern about all the debt that has been issued during the past ten years of historically low interest rates, or, all the bad loans that still exist on bank balance sheets in Italy and elsewhere in Europe.

Right now, investors and others are weighing all that could go wrong.

Because of this stock markets around the world will continue to remain weak.

The point: the Federal Reserve is doing what it needs to do in order to protect the dollar and the world financial system, but these actions will do very little in the short run to strengthen economies. That is, the Fed actions may prevent a financial collapse, but they may have very little to do with reviving the economy.

But, investors should applaud what Fed Chair Powell and the Federal Reserve are doing.

