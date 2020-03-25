My Portfolio Is Crashing! What To Do

Co-produced with PendragonY

Right now the worst thing you can do is panic, especially selling lots of your holdings. Panic is never your friend. Yes, a lot of your positions, HDO and non-HDO alike, are down a lot. And while most of them will recover, some will not. Some will cut their dividend - some already have done so, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY). But the best thing to do is to hold while calmly evaluating the positions you currently hold or might want to buy. A quote that is applicable right now is “Don’t just do something. Stand there!”

What happened during the Great Financial Crisis, or GFC?

We are advising folks to do very little at this point. So how did that work out when the markets were going down hard in the past? Let’s first look at somehow the markets in general and some HDO picks did during 2008-2010, the Great Financial Crisis.

The chart above includes some ETFs that correspond to sectors we were invested in during that period. At the bottom, the indexes were down 50%-60%. Though the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), an ETF based on HY bonds, was down only 30%, by the end of 2010 was still down over 10% from where it started 2008. The REIT index and preferred index funds also significantly recovered from their lows by the end of 2010 even if they still weren’t quite back to where they started in 2008.

Look at how EPR Properties (EPR) did over that period, They had to cut the dividend and had some significant problems with several of their assets during the recession, but still came back from being down over 60% to being down (in price) less than 2%. Ares Capital (ARCC) also had a small dividend cut and yet it returned to prices more than 10% above where it started in 2008. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) also had a solid recovery. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) had a similar story. So during severe economic troubles, just holding one’s position worked out with the unrealized losses being recovered in a little over one year.

If you include dividends, the total return price change over the same period (basically doing nothing but reinvesting the dividends) shows that just holding and reinvesting the dividends did pretty good. The worst performing fund (the total bond fund) still had a total return price change of more than 17%.

Data by YCharts

Many of us were around back in 1987 when the market crashed. Much of the press at the time was painting similarities between the price drop in October and the 1929 Crash to predict a coming depression. Not only did this economic calamity not occur, but simply holding (or holding and reinvesting the dividends) worked out OK for the next two years. The graph above shows a date range of Aug. 17, 1987 (roughly the top of the market) and two years later. Even though the Dow shed over 20% of its value on Oct. 19, and was down some 30% from its peak, just two years later prices had recovered. And if you were reinvesting dividends, you were up over 9% (yes that's about half or so of the long-term TR growth, but not bad given such a large drop). And for the most part, companies continued to pay their dividends. Clearly, holding was a good strategy, and even better if you were collecting dividends.

What happened in late 2018?

While many of us were around in 2008 (and some of us in 1987), there's a more recent date where the markets crashed. That was in late 2018. As a bonus, plenty of the HDO picks were also around in 2018 (and were pretty much the same companies and funds they are today). How did our income strategy and standing pat work then?

Above we see that while the price declines were much less dramatic than in 2008, recovery also was faster. These stocks and funds were down close to 20% at the bottom, but just three months later the price declines were less than 4% from where they started in September.

Looking at total return, by the end of March all except SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) were back into positive territory. So in the most recent market downturn, doing very little, worked out quite well.

Is there anything I should buy, now?

Right now the best things to buy are fairly low-risk securities. So buying fixed income securities, such as preferred shares, baby bonds, and regular bonds, offer historically lower volatility. In fact, there are some incredible opportunities in the preferred stocks space on sale.

These are most likely to recover first and so now is the time to buy while prices remain low. Stay away from sectors being hard hit (like mall REITs and anything connected to oil).

One fund which did well is Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). Even though this CEF was down, HFRO which does use some option hedges at times, increased its NAV over the last month. At a time when everything is dropping in price, a fund that can increase its NAV is a great buy. Now that the market wants to sell it to us for less than it did last week is an even better buy.

EPR common shares are down a lot, and it might be tempting to buy them now and they are a fantastic long-term investment at these prices. EPR has not been this low since 2009, and back then EPR did not have $500 million in cash and a $1 billion revolver free and clear. Instead, EPR had to rush to preserve cash in order to deal with the risk of not being able to refinance debt in a frozen credit market. This time, EPR has no debt maturities, ample cash, and a lot of flexibility. 2009 was a fantastic time to buy EPR, and we believe right now will be viewed as a fantastic time in the future.

For more conservative investors, the preferred shares are trading at lower prices than we have seen in a while. At this point, any of the preferred issues (EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG) trading at a yield greater than 14% are a strong buy.

Not too long ago, we advised selling the baby bonds from Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWTL) because with the price over $26, the yield to call was poor. Now, these baby bonds are trading at around $18 and so are a much better investment.

The preferred and fixed income CEFs in the model portfolio also are good buys right now, but the best seems to be Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS). Its price has fallen quite a bit more than its NAV and is trading at over a 6% discount to NAV.

Bonds, baby bonds, preferred shares and REITs are trading at very low prices and provide very stable income. This is a time to take advantage of these conservative investments.

Is there anything to avoid buying in the short term?

Everything in the market has gone on sale. Here's a look at three sectors we think are going to remain excessively volatile:

Oil is going to remain very volatile. We have confidence in our picks, but we can expect that until we see signs that oil prices are stabilizing, the sector is going to be excessively volatile. With coronavirus still spreading, mall REITs could face more downside risk until the exact damage is known. Malls will experience a big rally once the virus fears are gone, but for the immediate future they will remain under significant pressure. Travel and hospitality stocks such as hotels. These face significant headwinds and we expect that many hotel REITs are going to be forced to cut their common dividends.

If you are overweight in these sectors, we suggest using dividends to reinvest elsewhere to re-balance your portfolio. For those who are underweight and looking to add to their positions, be warned that these are the most likely sectors to continue seeing red, even when the broader market starts recovering. Long term, we are very comfortable with our holdings in these sectors and will continue to update on them.

Final Thoughts

While we have had a very hard couple of weeks with the markets being down a lot, holding remains the best strategy. Slowly deploy your cash into lower-risk names where the bargains might soon go away. Collect the dividends and distributions from your positions and carefully consider where best to put them. There's no hurry even if the price of something you want is going up, careful decision making will pay off in the long run. “Act in haste, repent at leisure” is a cliché because it's so often true. This shall pass too!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, ARCC, RFI, PTY, HFRO, JPS, EPR.PE, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.