Buying Wendy's On The Pullback

The company is unlikely to go out of business but will experience an impact to earnings.

Source

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) have sold off quite heavily during the recent market carnage. I decided to start a position as I believe the combination of growth prospects and dividend yield had made the shares quite attractive. The Coronavirus will ultimately have an impact on earnings for one to two quarters most likely, but the company should be able to withstand any impact. The shares have now priced in a decent amount of risk given the earnings impact and offer opportunity to those investors with a longer time horizon. In the end, the economy will open up again and life will resume its normal pace. When this happens, I fully expect demand to come back to normal for the company. I also believe the company has a long runway ahead of it. The number of locations of Wendy's restaurants is small compared to its larger competitors. As of the end of the year, there were 5,852 restaurants in operation in the United States. In total, 357 were operated by the company. Internationally, the company only has 936 stores internationally. This leaves it an exponential runway for growth abroad.

Performance

Recently Wendy's reported earnings that show the company is on the right track to continue to grow and accelerate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw 5.7% sales growth in North America and 9.8% sales growth in international markets. The company also saw strong same store sales growth of 4.3%. This led to revenue in the fourth quarter that was 7.4% higher or $427.2 million. Operating profit did decline which management said was primarily from an increase in franchise support costs. Most of this was attributed to the investments within the U.S. system ahead of the launch for its breakfast offerings. While this may be temporary, I believe it should ultimately lead to higher earnings and revenue for the company in the years ahead.

Below we can see how the company did for the full year.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.59. While the shares were trading closer to $23, I believed this to be reflective of an expensive multiple. With my recent purchase around $8 per share, I was able to get the shares at what I consider an extremely attractive 12x earnings. The company continues to focus on shareholder returns with an increase in dividends and share repurchases.

The company is able to cover these expenses as the balance sheet is quite stable.

Source: 10K

The company had $300 million in cash on hand and has been generating healthy cash flow of roughly $55-60 million per quarter. The dividend will cost the company roughly $110 million. This however is before share repurchases. The company recently authorized another $100 million share repurchase program. Presuming it is taking advantage of the recent swoon in the stock, it could significantly reduce shares outstanding. With roughly 229 million shares outstanding, the company could reduce another 5-10 million this quarter alone. That would save the company $25-$50 million per year in dividend costs and reduce total shares outstanding by up to 5% in a single shot. The company has been actively reducing shares outstanding the last several years as well, with total shares outstanding being reduced by almost half in less than 10 years.

Data by YCharts

As we can see below, the debt is due in stages that are easily met by the company and its free cash flow.

Source: 10K

The company has roughly $2.97 billion in long-term debt. But it is mostly due after the next 5 years. The company operates in an industry that despite a possible recession, typically sees stable earnings and revenue. Due to its lower cost food options, consumers purchase in both good times and bad.

Looking forward to 2020, the company provided the following guidance before the recent virus issues of course.

Source: Earnings Presentation

While earnings were set to grow at a minimal 3%, and free cash flow was remaining stable, this is mostly due to the investment in breakfast. I expect that once breakfast starts to drive an incremental spend at locations and the investment levels return to normal, the company will see an incremental addition to both EPS and FCF.

The company expects breakfast to contribute to about 6-8% growth in revenues this year alone.

Source: Earnings Presentation

I do expect that this number will be reduced with recent dining room closures and the rollout being at the same time the virus fears started.

The company as we discussed has plans for an international expansion which should provide growth for years to come.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

The company hopes to drive at least 5% of sales from Europe up from none, and it looks to decrease overall exposure to Canada by increasing exposure to Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries.

Valuation

As we can see the valuation of Wendy's versus peers shows us there is value to be had.

Data by YCharts

Wendy's offers the second highest yield, the lowest forward P/S ratio, and the second lowest forward P/E. This all comes behind QSR which is the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons. This company has a high debt load and is seen as a risky bet in a time where sales may be impacted.

Taking a look at the average valuation for the last 5 years, we can see if we are able to buy shares at a discount.

Source: Morningstar

Sure enough, the rapid sell off has led shares to levels not seen before. With lower than average P/S, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E, this signals undervaluation.

Looking at historical yield, we can see if we can obtain a higher than average dividend.

Source: YieldChart

Until the rally today, you are able to lock in a dividend yield of 6%+. Quite attractive and never recorded in the history of the shares. And as we reviewed earlier, the company has enough cash on hand to cover this dividend for 3 years. It also has enough cash flow to cover its dividend even if it drops in half. Again, I believe any negative effects to be temporary and not long term. This is why it's an opportunity.

Conclusion

Due to the recent pullback in Wendy's shares, I have started a position. While the market volatility could lead to more new lows, I believe timing the bottom is impossible. For this reason, I started a position around $8 per share. I locked in a yield of 6% which is quite healthy and attractive. If shares pull back further, I would look to add again. I believe the new breakfast launch, economic stimulus, and pent up demand will lead to revenue growth for years to come. Additionally, the company is going to see growth from the international market that is largely untouched. Compared to competitors, this leaves the company in a position to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.