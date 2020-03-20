'Invest In Oil Now': Perhaps The Worst Timed Article In Seeking Alpha History, But I Stick By It

I recommend investing in the Vanguard Energy ETF now that it has fallen as much as the Vanguard Financial ETF did in 2008. It can generate significant returns.

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote perhaps the worst timed article in Seeking Alpha history. OPEC+ ramping up production and COVID-19 have devastated oil.

On March 3, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha titled "If You Regretted Not Investing In Oil In 2008, Invest In Oil Now". Since then, the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) has fallen by almost 50%. That means despite how far prices had already fallen, they've almost fallen by another 2008 since then. However, as we'll see throughout this article, despite this timing, oil represents an unprecedented investment opportunity.

Oil Drilling - Money Crashers

OPEC+ Price War

One of the largest developments since the original article is that OPEC+ has declared a price war with the rest of OPEC. Specifically, as OPEC agreed to production cuts for COVID-19, Russia refused to agree. The prevailing theory was that Russian anger over U.S. pipeline sanctions, along with a general lack of interest in supporting U.S. shale producers, resulted in them not wanting to prop up prices.

OPEC - Oil Price

The damage was unprecedented. Saudi Arabia decided to punish Russia by rapidly increasing production rather than supporting production cuts by itself. The company has stated plans to boost production to its 12.3 million barrel/day capacity, while working to extend that capacity even further. Across OPEC, several million barrels/day are expected to be added to the markets.

The fact that that was added at the same time as COVID-19 fears has resulted in unprecedented declines. The Monday after the decision was announced, oil had the second largest decline ever recorded. Since then, thanks to continued investor fears, it's had several similar massive declines. This has highlighted the negative impact that OPEC and OPEC+ have had.

To state simply, we have transitioned to a market environment where in downturns, we need OPEC+ to cut production to sustain prices. Otherwise, we risk massive declines. As we'll discuss in production cost and duration, that is true for OPEC too, where they need to cut production for their own benefit. However, this is a prime example of the constant risk oil investors face from OPEC+ no longer cooperating.

COVID-19 Effect

Another substantial risk that investors face is the rapidly expanding COVID-19 that has become the worst disease to threaten humanity since the 1918 Spanish Flu.

COVID-19 Map - GIS

The world has grown to almost 220k cases and almost 9k deaths. There have almost been more deaths than the total number of cases from SARS. The number of cases is increasing almost exponentially as testing capabilities increase, Italy has almost 50% the cases of China, Europe has a massive number of cases, and as the U.S. ramps up testing, it'll see the same thing.

In an attempt to start COVID-19 declines, quarantines have increased dramatically. China, during the peak of quarantine, saw its oil demand drop by 20%, and that could now be spreading to Europe and the United States. Originally, it was hoped that China's quarantines could stop the virus and the decrease in oil production. However, that hasn't happened, and now, the virus has spread worldwide.

That combination of massive production increases and massive consumption declines has punished oil dramatically. COVID-19 fears led to the third highest decline on record after the second highest decline in duration in early March.

Production Cost and Decline Rate

However, the key thing for investors to keep in mind is that oil has a history of being dramatically affected by a few million barrel/day volume change. As a result, a slight decline in production can solve the price crash. Whether or not that will happen can be determined by looking at the production cost of oil and decline rates.

Breakeven Price By Play - Research Gate

The above graph is essential to pay attention to, it shows the breakeven cost estimate of oil (counting development but not actual lifting costs) along with the amount of production that region is responsible for. With Brent crude trading at $25 barrel at last note, it's worth noting that a mere 20% of the world's production is sustainable. A much more substantial part of this is unsustainable.

More so, the decline rates on existing projects are substantial. Shale wells decline at 75-90% in a single year, with shale production expected to decline millions of barrels in the United States in 2020-2021. At the same time, legally, fields will decline. Oil capital spending decreased significantly in early-2016 and has only started to recover. The decline this year will likely be more significant.

As can be seen, the cost of oil will promote a rapid decline in production.

Oil Market Future

Putting all of this together defines the future of the oil markets.

Oil & Gas Journal - IEA

The above image highlights the original demand/supply balance until the end of 2020. As is visible, assuming OPEC held production steady, this is where things were supposed to be by YE 2020. Obviously, OPEC has increased production, and demand has decreased. However, this provides a steady state of where supply and demand would have been without external market factors.

Moving onto the market factors, the two main countries in the OPEC price war are Saudi Arabia and Russia. Russia has an estimated $40 breakeven price on oil, and the Russian central bank has estimated that $25/barrel oil will push the economy into a recession. Saudi Arabia is making money per barrel sold. However, its breakeven is $80-85/barrel. That means it's ~$200 billion below spending each year.

Saudi Arabia has a $680 billion GDP, meaning it's losing ~25-30% of its GDP in annual spending at current oil prices. That's something incredibly significant worth paying attention to. The countries together can only handle such substantially low prices for 1-2 years before real issues start appearing.

COVID 19 Vaccine - Daily Express

At the same time, COVID-19, as a significant problem, will be solved soon. Significant work on treatments has started, with dozens of treatments undergoing clinical testing. A vaccination is expected within 12-18 months, making this a worst case scenario for how long vaccine development will take until the problem is resolved. As a result, by mid-2021, we can expect OPEC + COVID-19 to be solved.

This points to late 2021 as the time period for a recovery in oil prices.

Investment Recommendation

How do we recommend playing a recovery in oil prices? We recommend investing in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which has fallen so hard it has a double-digit dividend yield. The company has an impressive portfolio of high quality assets that's spread across the oil majors. The company's stock has dropped almost 80% from its mid-2014 highs.

Vanguard Energy ETF - Motley Fool

The Vanguard Energy ETF allows you to maintain diversity while maintaining a respectable portfolio of assets. That double-digit dividend yield is supported by companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which also has a low double-digit dividend yield and hasn't cut its dividend yield in decades. The dividend alone is equivalent to the S&P 500 historical annual yield.

For reference, in 2008, the Vanguard Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) also peaked almost 80% down before recovering substantially.

Risk

With all of this said, however, investors have significant risk worth paying attention to. That answer is defined specifically by oil prices. Exxon Mobil, as one of the largest oil producers in the world, and a substantial part of the Vanguard Energy ETF, has grown rapidly as a result of major discoveries. The company's massive Liza discovery, for example, is one of the largest low cost discoveries of the past several decades.

The discovery is an estimated 8 billion barrels, but growing rapidly, with an estimated peak production at almost 1 million barrels/day. The expansive Phase 2+ are expected to have what was previously an incredibly low breakeven of $25/barrel. However, in today's oil price environment, such as a deepwater discovery that rivals Saudi Arabian oil breakevens, the Liza Phase 2 is breaking even. Liza Phase 1 is losing money.

As is evident, most major oil companies would be barely breaking even at current prices. That's something worth paying attention to - if prices remain low forever, dividends will be cut, and Vanguard Energy ETF isn't worth current prices. However, as we discussed above, that's nearly impossible, due to production costs, and the company has significant potential.

Conclusion

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote what was perhaps the worst timed article in Seeking Alpha history. OPEC+ not agreeing to product cuts, combined with the rapid spread of COVID-19, has resulted in an unprecedented crash in oil prices. That significant crash in oil prices has dramatically punished oil companies around the world. However, despite that, current prices aren't sustainable.

In fact, current prices are so unsustainable that they're due for a recovery in the next 12-18 months. Investing in the Vanguard Energy ETF, which has decreased almost 80% since its peak, like the Vanguard Financial ETF did in 2008, represents a unique opportunity. That potential recovery could generate significant shareholder returns, not counting the yield on cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.