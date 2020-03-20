Mid-Con Energy Partners: Rising Production Costs May Lead To Negative Margins At Current Oil Prices

It is also in danger of violating its credit facility leverage covenants, while debt to EBITDAX may reach over 6.0x (including hedges) at $40 WTI oil.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is facing very significant challenges with low oil prices, despite having a decent amount of hedges. Mid-Con's 2019 transactions involved it divesting some assets and acquiring other assets that had lease operating expenses that were $15 per BOE higher, while also reducing its debt. This was a bet on higher oil prices and its ability to reduce operating costs at those new properties. Initial attempts to reduce operating costs were positive, but in recent quarters its costs have been coming up.

As a result, at low-$30s WTI oil, its production margins may be zero, while it may need $45+ WTI oil to achieve unhedged breakeven cash flow with no capital expenditures.

Rising Costs

After its acquisitions and divestitures, Mid-Con recorded $23.56 per BOE for lease operating expenses in Q2 2019. This was a strong performance, but subsequently its lease operating expense increased to $25.44 per BOE in Q3 2019 and $27.59 per BOE in Q4 2019. This resulted in its full-year number coming in at $24.67 per BOE (which includes one quarter before it acquired the higher-cost properties), above its guidance range for $21 to $24 per BOE.

Per BOE Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 LOE $23.56 $25.44 $27.59

The Q4 2019 increase was explained as being a result of returning wells to production and other workover expenses. I'd assume that this may come down a bit now that the work on those wells is done, but even at $25 or $26 per BOE, Mid-Con's wells are probably generating zero to negative production margins at current spot prices.

At $30 WTI oil, Mid-Con would realize an average of $25.40 per BOE for its production. Production taxes may be around $2.15 per BOE, so if lease operating expenses are $25 per BOE, it would have production margins of negative $1.75 per BOE. This is before capex, G&A, interest costs and preferred distributions. Thus, Mid-Con is likely to shut-in a large number of wells if $30 WTI oil persists for any significant amount of time.

2020 Outlook At $40 WTI Oil

The oil strip for 2020 has now declined to around $35 per BOE. I have modeled Mid-Con's results using $40 WTI oil though (with a negative $3 differential), assuming that there is some recovery later in the year.

In this scenario, Mid-Con would end up with $56.1 million in revenue, including $11.1 million in positive hedge value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,182,600 $37.00 $43.8 Natural Gas 788,400 $1.50 $1.2 Hedge Value $11.1 Total $56.1

If Mid-Con's lease operating expenses average $25 per BOE, then it would end up with $59.6 million in cash expenditures, including $9 million in capex. This capex budget is assumed to result in Mid-Con averaging 3,600 BOEPD in production in 2020, similar to Q4 2019 levels.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $32.9 Production Taxes $3.8 Cash G&A $7.5 Interest Expense $3.2 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $9.0 Total $59.6

Thus, Mid-Con would end up with around $3.5 million in cash burn in 2020 if it wants to keep production relatively flat. Most likely, Mid-Con will cut capex to very low levels instead, accept some production declines and attempt to reach neutral to positive cash flow given current market conditions.

Credit Facility Debt

Even before 2020, Mid-Con's debt was increasing. It had $65 million in credit facility debt at the end of Q3 2019. This increased to $68 million at the end of 2019, and further increased to $74 million by the end of February 2020. The increase in the first couple months of 2020 was likely driven by working capital changes and the timing of payments, as oil prices remained decent during most of January/February.

Given the subsequent decrease in oil prices, Mid-Con's credit facility debt is likely to remain in the $70 million to $80 million range for the rest of the year. This leaves Mid-Con with only a limited amount of room with the $85 million borrowing cap on its credit facility. The slide in oil prices will also require Mid-Con's leverage covenants to be relaxed again. Mid-Con debt to EBITDAX ratio is projected to be over 6.0x by the end of 2020 at $40 WTI oil, despite its hedges. It also has a good chance of being over the 3.75x debt to EBITDAX covenant for Q1 2020.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's common units appear to be well underwater at $40 WTI oil. Its unhedged EBITDAX is pretty close to zero at that oil price. Mid-Con's hedges will be able to somewhat limit the damage caused by low oil prices in 2020, but it is still looking at covenant violations and its debt to EBITDAX ratio hitting above 6.0x by year-end.

The weaker oil prices may also prevent Mid-Con from paying its debt down lower and may cause production to decrease by the end of 2020. It may now take a period of sustained $60+ oil for Mid-Con's common units to have intrinsic value.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.