The U.S. Will Respond To The Oil Price War

Tax legislation to help the oil industry could be the solution because it may not support higher gasoline prices as a tariff would.

Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to wage an oil price war, and it is clear that American shale producers are the target. The Russian position was that it had supported output cuts for more than three years, and shale production has seized market share as a result.

Saudi Arabia's aggressive position to maximize its production beginning in April at a time when there is unprecedented oil demand destruction is clearly aimed at clearing out higher cost competitors as it tried once before beginning in late 2014. However, the strategy was only partially successful in reducing American production, and the kingdom ultimately lost the war, as its revenues sank.

This time around, Saudi Arabia has a different type of U.S. president to confront. President Trump quickly ordered the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR") to be refilled, and he has promised that, "At the appropriate time, I'll get involved."

SPR Purchases

The Energy Department announced that it will purchase 77 million barrels of crude oil to fill the SPR. In its initial Request for Proposal, it is offering to purchase 30 million barrels for delivery in May and June but encourages earlier deliveries, if possible, to its salt dome sites along the Gulf of Mexico. The SPR can take about 685,000 b/d of inflow.

It is offering to purchase both "sweet" and "sour" crudes from American oil companies and favors small to medium-sized producers. The pricing will be based on WTI futures prices over a three-day period plus a delta. The pricing also will reflect adjustments for the amount of sulfur and the API gravity of the crude because they have economic values that should be included.

"DOE is moving quickly to support U.S. oil producers facing potentially catastrophic losses from the impacts of COVID-19 and the intentional disruption to world oil markets by foreign actors," said U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Other Potential Intervention

The purchases of SPR crude will not likely be the only U.S. policy response. Trump has promised he would act at the appropriate time. U.S. oil independence has been a major policy goal of the Administration. And since October, U.S. oil exports have exceeded U.S. oil imports for the first time in modern history.

But Trump has also favored low gasoline prices. And he is a long-time critic of the OPEC cartel. Undoubtedly, he has feelings about Saudi Arabia attempting to bankrupt the U.S shale oil industry, which could make the U.S. net-dependent on foreign oil once again.

Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources Corporation (NYSE:CLR), said he was going to pursue anti-dumping duties. But I previously commented that they typically apply to foreign companies selling a product below cost. But Saudi Arabia's production costs are only a few dollars per barrel.

The imposition of duties, without Congressional approval, may be a strategy Trump can employ, based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the administration to apply duties without a vote by Congress if imports are deemed a national security threat.

While tariffs could help support the domestic oil and gas industry, it also interferes with the realization of lower gasoline prices. Some sort of tax intervention might provide support to the oil industry without raising oil prices.

Conclusions

The Saudi-Russian oil price war is based, in part, on the U.S. standing down, allowing its oil industry to get gutted. But President Trump has promised to intervene at an appropriate time. There should be little doubt that he will pursue his twin goals of net oil independence while keeping gasoline prices down as the timing of the presidential election nears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.