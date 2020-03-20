Dover To Acquire Em-Tec For Medical Flow Measurement Push

DOV is expanding more fully into an adjacent market with the deal, however, the stock is fully valued, given the world economic recession we're entering.

Dover said it will acquire Em-tec GmbH for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Dover (DOV) has announced the proposed acquisition of Em-tec GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

Em-tec has developed a family of flow measurement devices for medical and biopharma applications.

With the deal, DOV expands more deeply into an adjacent market, which makes strategic sense.

However, the firm’s stock is fully valued and possibly still overvalued due to the economic recession we are likely already entering, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Target Company

Finning, Germany-based Em-tec was founded to design and manufacture flow measurement devices for medical and biopharmaceutical uses.

Below is an overview video of industrial flow meters:

Source: RealPars

Em-tec’s primary product applications include:

Cardiac, vascular and transplant surgery

Dialysis

Life support procedures

Automated bioprocess monitoring

Laboratory and industrial processes

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for flow meters was $7.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth increased demand for flow measurement devices in the industries of oil & gas, water and wastewater, power generation, and pulp and paper.The oil & gas sector, particularly the shale gas segment, is expected to drive significant demand in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.Also, growing demand for 'intelligent' flow meters will also come from the expanding Internet of Things [IoT] market.Below is a chart indicating the North America flow meter market history and forecast growth from 2016 to 2027:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

ABB (ABB)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

General Electric (GE)

KROHNE Messtechnik

Hoentzsch GmbH

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Yokogawa Electric

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF)

Tokyo Keiso

Tianjin Yihuan Automatic Instrument

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Dover didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Dover had $397.3 million in cash and equivalents and $5.6 million in total liabilities, with $3.0 billion in long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $758.5 million.

In the past 12 months, Dover’s stock price has fallen 21.6% vs. the U.S. Machinery industry’s fall of 26.8% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 16.2%, as the DOV chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $10,220,000,000 Enterprise Value $13,060,000,000 Price / Sales 1.44 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.83 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.82 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $668,280,000 Revenue Growth Rate 2.06% Earnings Per Share $4.61

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $68.19 versus the current price of $66.13, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

DOV is acquiring Em-tec to expand its flow control product offerings into the biopharma and hygienic applications.

As Dover president and CEO Richard Tobin stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to bring together Em-tec's flow measurement devices and PSG's Quattroflow™ pump technology to expand our offering to our customers in biopharma and medical applications. This transaction is another step in advancing Dover's strategy of enhancing the quality of our portfolio with attractive bolt-on acquisitions that offer profitable growth runway and create value for our shareholders.

While we don’t know how much DOV paid for the deal, it enables the company to expand into adjacent markets with an incremental acquisition.

Assuming it didn’t overpay for Em-tec, the transaction makes strategic sense as healthcare products have a positive growth outlook as the world’s population ages and demand for healthcare services increases in the years ahead.

After the recent stock market selloff, DOV’s stock has reached a level where it appears fully valued.

However, that assumes the firm’s trailing earnings of $4.62 per share, which will likely be more than forward earnings due to the economic recession we are entering as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Given uncertainties about economic activity as well as future market multiples for the stock, my bias on DOV is Neutral.

