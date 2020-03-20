Lennar: Waiting For Clarity

This is the first time I am analyzing a quarterly earnings report since the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. I have to say that it hurts to see that everything turned out I had hoped to with regard to the Q1 results of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The company crushed earnings expectations, reported much higher sales growth, higher margins, and strong new orders. The company clearly felt the accelerating trend in homebuilding activity. Unfortunately, the market got crushed by the coronavirus as everyone will know by now. Homebuilders got decimated as the homebuilding ETF (BATS:ITB) declined by 50% within 4 weeks. Lennar dropped 56% from top to peak. Fortunately, the company has a plan and should withstand this crisis without me having to use the 'B-word'.

Macro Was Good - Unfortunately, It Does Not Matter

I have to admit, writing this first part did hurt a bit. The company did exactly what it was supposed to do as the domestic housing market accelerated in the first quarter of this year. Regardless, as I already mentioned, the stock got absolutely crushed. More than 50% of the company's value was gone within 4 weeks.

Before I start giving you the details, let's look at the graph below. When I mention housing strength, I am almost always referring to the trend in building permits. As filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the building process, it tends to be an excellent indicator of sales in the housing business. As the graph below shows quite well, the acceleration trend started in the second half of 2019. This has resulted in two consecutive months of more than 10% growth. The most recent quarter (February) showed building permits growth of 13.8%.

When looking at building permits since December, I hope to see that homebuilders report new orders growth of at least 8% to confirm the broader housing trend. Normally, I also would continue to be bullish on housing in general regardless of Lennar's numbers. Unfortunately, the graph below is absolutely useless right now when it comes to the ongoing building trend. On one hand, we have proof of a strong housing market in the first quarter. On the other hand, we are dealing with a global force that will show its true colors in the months ahead. Hence, that historical performance can be ignored.

Lennar Had A Blowout First Quarter

First-quarter earnings came in way above expectations. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.27. This is significantly higher than consensus expectations of $0.85 and 72% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The company is clearly benefiting from the housing bottom in 2019 as earnings have been up for two straight quarters.

This earnings surge was backed by rapidly rising sales. Total revenue improved by 15% to $4.1 billion. 17% more home deliveries were the main driver of growth, easily offsetting a 2% lower average selling price.

The gross homebuilding margin improved from 20.1% to 20.5%. Lower overall construction costs were the reason the company once again managed to maintain steady margins.

While all of this is good news, the most important number, new orders, was the best number of the report. First-quarter new orders reached 12,376. This is up 18% compared to the prior-year quarter. This easily beats building permits growth since December. Moreover, the value of new orders was up 20% to $5.0 billion as prices stabilized.

Now What?

Finding the answer to this question is what tries to keep me up at night. For the first time since I started trading in 2011, I have to say that this market is absolutely nuts. We are in a market where quality dividend stocks have erased more than 6 years of gains and were gold, bonds, and stocks sell-off together.

My strategy is to focus on quality dividend stocks only. As much as I loved the housing market before the coronavirus started, I don't have the guts to start buying these stocks at these levels. It might be a mistake. I even hope it's a mistake for the people who are still low.

I can only start buying cyclical trades when my macro indicators are working again. Right now, that's not the case. Leading indicators are useless as long as the impact of the virus is unknown.

This is what Lennar Executive Chairman Miller had to say:

First and foremost, our senior management team is evaluating every aspect of our company to determine how we protect the safety, health, and hygiene of each and every one of our associates, customers, and building partners, while we maintain our business. In that regard, we have engaged a distinguished medical professional, Dr. Pascal Goldschmidt, as our Chief Medical Officer who is assisting us in looking into every step of every business process to ensure we fully understand its impact on the health of every individual involved.

If you want to try to catch the falling knife here, keep in mind that the current forward P/E ratio of 4.6x can dramatically change if expectations are adjusted. The same goes for the balance sheet. Right now, the company has a long-term debt/equity ratio of 0.49. That's nothing to complain about. However, it needs to be seen how orders change with regard to future cash flow.

All things considered, I like Lennar as a company. I still have them on my watch list and will start buying as soon as I am able to somewhat predict the housing market. My advice is to stay on the sidelines as well. Don't try to buy these cyclical companies at these prices. You might pick the bottom, but there is no telling if the worst is behind us.

Thank you for reading. Please take care of your risk management, and above all: stay healthy!

