Genuine Parts Company Share Price Is About Right

The recent market sell-off appears to give investors an opportunity to buy good companies at cheap prices. After seeing drops in the price of 30%, 40% or even 50%, one could think he or she is getting a good entry point. Valuations, however, might point to a different story.

This is the case with Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Its share price has fallen by almost 40%:

Comparing GPC valuation metrics using EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples, we find that they are trading in line with peers, yet their business model is more susceptible to recessionary pressures.

GPC is a good business, but at current prices, we don’t find it to be undervalued. We are keeping the company on our watchlist.

Business Overview

You are probably familiar with Genuine Parts Company by their NAPA Auto Parts Stores in North America. The company competes in the distribution of auto replacement parts with other companies, including AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and O’Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY).

The company operates more than 3,600 locations throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the U.S, the company has 56 distribution centers located across 39 states with the mission of stocking 1,130 company-owned stores. They also supply approximately 4,800 independently-owned NAPA stores. The sales to these independent stores account for a sizable portion of revenues, with 61% of U.S sales and 20% of total company sales.

The company also has distribution centers in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Europe. Each supplying their respective regions. In total, the company counts with 222 distribution centers. International sales account for 28% of total sales.

Besides their NAPA auto stores, GPC also distributes replacement parts and related supplies to industrial markets such as the food and beverage, forest products, mining, oil, and gas, etc., under Motion Industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Lastly, they also distribute a broad line of office and business-related products through their wholly-owned subsidiary S.P. Richards Company. This subsidiary operated in the U.S and Canada, but on January 1st, 2020, the company sold its Canadian subdivision. Products offered by S.P. Richards Company include office supplies, school supplies, cleaning, janitorial products, safety and security items, and disposable food service products.

Why GPC could benefit from a recession and a reason it might not

What sets apart GPC from competitor AutoZone is the diversification of their operating segments. With AutoZone, 98% of their sales come from their store locations, with 2% coming from other services offered. In the case of GPC, sales from their NAPA stores account for 58% of sales. Their industrial sales account for 33% of sales and their business product sales account for 9% of total sales.

Management likes the idea of having a diversified product offering as it could balance any shortcomings or impacts to top-line growth as a consequence of different events:

When we think about the diversity, we honestly like the diversity. So as I was talking earlier today, when you think about, again, how horrible the impact is from a weather disaster like Dorian, when you think about boiling that down to the impact to Genuine Parts Company, you've got to look at automotive, you've got to look at a certain geography in the U.S. So the diversification, quite honestly, helps protect us from a risk standpoint. So by looking at certain things, whether it's tariffs or weather events or some of the global political issues going on, our diversity as far as businesses and geographies help protect us from other things that happen. - Genuine Parts Co at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

This diversification strategy has a subtle impact on the bullish thesis about auto part distributors prospering in recessionary environments, which revolves around the idea that in times of recession, people are less likely to purchase big-ticket items. So, if someone has a car breakdown, they are more likely to spend money repairing their car than getting into debt buying a new one. This, of course, would benefit GPC with its NAPA stores.

The same could not be said about their distribution business to industrial markets and businesses. If a recession hits the economy, these segments are the most affected. We can get an idea on the impact to the top-line to both segments in times of recession by looking at the 2008-2009 time period:

Source: company filings

From the above table, we could see how the 2008-09 recession hit the industrial and business product segments the hardest, with sales dropping 17.9% and 5.4%, respectively. The “other” revenue segment was a small part of total sales and didn’t impact results in a meaningful way.

The table below shows how AutoZone and O’Reilly did during the same time frame:

Source: company filings

We can clearly see the big difference in revenue growth and how the diversification strategy of GPC cannot take full advantage of the market in a recessionary environment. During the 2008-09 period, total revenues for GPC decreased by 8.7%, while revenues for both AutoZone and O’Reilly’s increased by 4.5% and 35.5%, respectively. Another interesting data point is how, in 2006, O’Reilly’s market share was half the size of GPC if measured by sales in their automotive segment but, by 2010, they had almost the same sales for the year.

Is GPC a good business?

The most used measure to determine if a company is a good business is to look at their return measures. GPC has had a good track record for the last 10 years:

GPC:

AZO:

ORLY:

Source: quickfs.net

Comparing return measures, we can see that AZO has the highest returns on tangible capital employed, followed by ORLY and GCP.

GPC returns on tangible capital have an average in the high 20s. This can be attributed to the different business segments the company operates, which have different return measures. However, even then, GPC shows signs of been operated efficiently and profitably.

Management made comments about the nature of their competitive landscape, and cited industry discipline in pricing and dynamics as key components for strong return among key players:

So the competitive environment, I would say, has been pretty consistent. Honestly, when we look at our competitive environment in the U.S., and even North America, again, very rational from a pricing standpoint, very consistent from competitive dynamics. What -- maybe just as a point to recall is that the way the U.S. aftermarket is, there is a portion that is controlled by the big 4 public companies, and there's a portion that's controlled by the OEs. And then there's probably about 40% to 50% of the market that's all other. And that all other is fragmented, independent, regional-type players. Quite honestly, those are probably the share donors over time. And if you see anything, the shift in the competitive environment is that you see the share going to the others from the regional ones. - Genuine Parts Co at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference (emphasis added)

From the comment above, we think GPC can sustain high return measures for the foreseeable future because about half the market is still very fragmented, so there is still room to grow. This avoids any price competition and discounting between the big players. They also seem to enjoy barriers to entry due to cost advantages achieved by reaching enough size to enjoy economies of scale. It would be very hard for any new entrant to replicate its cost structure.

Is it cheap enough?

Even after the drop in share price due to the coronavirus market sell-off, GPC is trading in line with its peers on an EV/EBITDA basis:

Source: seekingalpha.com

Looking at the above table, we see that all three companies are trading almost in line with each other. The more expensive company would be ORLY, trading at higher P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples.

We also know that GPC has the lowest return measures and its business model is more susceptible to an economic recession.

At this point, we don’t see an appealing case investing in GPC, even after what appears to be a big drop in price. From a valuation point of view, the company still trades at appropriate multiples. We would wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.