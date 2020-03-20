Lyft: Not A Rebound Target

The biggest weakness of the ridesharing stocks such as Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the company wasn't positioned for a downturn in the economy. The problem with losing millions in good times is the company has no cushion to absorb losses in the bad times. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock despite the likelihood of a rebound here as other beaten-down stocks offer far better risk/reward returns.

Major Hits

The coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the major problems with the ridesharing concept. First, both drivers and riders are less interested in riding with unknown people that may or may not carry the coronavirus. All while, riders don't need as many rides while working from home. Second, the sector is stuck supporting drivers too reliant on a job that wasn't meant as a primary source of income.

The impacts of the global spread of the coronavirus are substantially less riders and more unexpected costs for an industry never able to generate a profit in the past.

Fewer Rides

The WSJ reported a 20% dip in rides the week ending March 16. Uber Technologies (UBER) hosted a call on March 19 to confirm some cities such as Seattle were seeing up to a 70% decline in revenues.

Lyft could easily see revenues dip 30% or more in the current environment, with major areas like California in shutdown. Long term, the worst outcome for them is more people working from home, limiting the amount of rides in the future.

People could start moving more into suburbs and into small towns to avoid the risk of viruses when having the ability to work for large corporations from home. These people wouldn't need to utilize ridesharing services going forward.

Higher Cost

The whole point of the ridesharing concept was to utilize an existing fleet of cars to accomplish transporting passengers. The concept wasn't built with the idea of drivers making these into full-time jobs and requiring support during recessions.

The industry has talked about setting up a fund to support drivers hurt by the shutdown of the economy. In a move to stem the costs of drivers stricken by the coronavirus, Uber has implemented a policy to pay drivers forced to quarantine up to $1,700 in financial assistance over 14 days.

Massive Financial Hit

Lyft already warned the market that Q1 would include a $140 million EBITDA loss in an environment where revenues grew at least 36%. With rides down up to 20% in recent weeks and probably headed lower, the company will be lucky to see any growth this quarter and beyond.

Source: Lyft Q4'19 press release

Lyft guided to Q1 revenues rising by ~$40 million sequentially with adjusted EBITDA slightly above the $130.7 million loss of Q4. The suggestion is the ridesharing company spending ~$50 million in additional operating expenses assuming the same contribution margin of 54% in the last quarter.

The company had a contribution of $550 million in Q4 and operating expenses of $696 million. If revenues were to decline by the following percentage levels and a similar dip in contribution margins, Lyft sees the following contribution amounts:

Revenue dips 10% = $915M @ 52% margin = $476M

Revenue dips 20% = $814M @ 50% margin = $407M

Revenue dips 30% = $712M @ 48% margin = $342M

The numbers quickly get scary here. If Lyft actually goes through a period of revenue declines while already hiking the operating expense base to somewhere around $750 million in Q1, the company could see quarterly EBITDA losses soaring back far above $250 million or greater.

Luckily for investors, Lyft has a strong balance sheet with over $2.8 billion in cash on the balance sheet because the company is about to burn over a billion this year. The whole problem with not being EBITDA positive is that these shocks cause a company to fight for survival versus living off the cushion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft isn't investable with its business model under fire. Until the company figures out an adjustment to the model to where the company can generate millions in quarterly profits during the good times, investors should not buy the stock here besides for a trade after Lyft has been crushed.

