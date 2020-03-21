The High Cost Of A Higher U.S. Dollar

Introduction

In the past few weeks, the constant growing uncertainty around COVID-19 has rattle investors’ confidence and led to a global panic with massive repercussions on markets. World equities are now down over 30 percent since their February peak, and global stock and bond markets have lost $15 trillion of ‘paper wealth’ in the past month, erasing all their gains from December 2018 lows (figure 1, left frame).

As a consequence, central banks took coordinated actions to immediately ease financial conditions and bring back confidence in the market:

The Fed cut interest rates by 150bps to 0% in March and restarted QE announcing a $700 billion asset purchase program.

Bank of England also cut rates to 0.1% and boosted QE by £200bn,.

The ECB announced a EUR750bn ‘bazooka’ program with a pledge to remove self-imposed pledge if necessary.

In short, central banks will add as much as liquidity needed in the market. We know that excess liquidity, which we compute as the difference between real money growth and industrial production, has historically acted as a good 6-month leading indicator for risky assets such as equities (figure 1, right frame); we can notice that the rebound in stock prices last year was mainly due to the rise in liquidity following the equity rout in Q4 2018. However, the two times series can diverge when the business cycle contracts; a deep recession in the industrial sector will significantly increase excess liquidity but equities will constantly experience selling pressure (i.e. during 2008-2009 sell-off).

Hence, that leaves us with the following question: will the liquidity provisions from global central banks and major institutions (i.e. IMF and its $1 trillion program) be enough to fight against COVID-19 and save equities from falling?

Figure 1

A Global USD shortage

The massive repo injections, rate cuts and QE announcement from the Fed should in theory have been USD negative. After reacting negatively to the global sell-off in the beginning of March, the U.S. dollar has soared significantly against all the currencies, indicating further sources of stress. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the USD index has strengthened by 5.5% in the past two weeks, its biggest 2-week change since April 1986 (the third biggest 2-week change since the inception of the index). Implied and realized vols exploded in the FX market in the past four weeks, following a long period of calm. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the G10 realized volatility in January and February was sitting at its lowest level since 1978.

Figure 2

Even though the USD is currently significantly overvalued against most of the currencies using a range of ‘fair’ value models, demand for safe havens remains high in this current environment as investors are concerned of a potential global USD shortage. There are two popular measures that usually track the level of stress in the FX market. The first one is the FRA/OIS spread (figure 3, left frame), which is seen as the proxy of risk in the banking sector and reflects concerns of companies’ failure that force banks to absorb losses in their balance sheet. Even though investors mainly use it as a source of leading indicator for banks valuations, a tightening spread usually coincides with a strengthening USD.

The second measure is the cross-currency basis swap. The failure of the covered interest parity (CIP) since the Financial Crisis has led to a widening of the cross-currency basis swaps (CCBS) between the major G7 currencies and the US dollar. The CCBS indicates the amount of which the interest paid to borrow one currency (i.e. EUR) by swapping it against another (i.e. USD) differs from the cost of directly borrowing this currency in the cash market (see more here). Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the basis for lending USD against most currencies has become negative for the JPY, EUR and GBP since 2009. In addition, periods of extreme negative values in the CCBS also coincide with currency weakness; for instance, the CCBS EUR 3M fell to below -150bps in the height of the Euro crisis, leading to extreme pressure on the single currency (before Draghi’s famous ‘Whatever it takes’ statement in July 2012).

It looks like we are experiencing the same pressure on the FX market, but now for all major currencies (JPY, EUR, GBP); the CCBS 3M on JPY fell to -180bps during the week of March 15th.

Figure 3

Consequence of a stronger USD

A significant rise in the USD in 2020 due to growing uncertainty around the longevity of the countries’ lock-down to fight COVID-19 in the coming weeks could have major other repercussions on markets. First of all, a sharp appreciation in the currency usually leads to a fall in inflation. The USD has been rising now for more than two years amid uncertainty around the trade war and more recently due to the pandemic. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that the YoY change in the USD tends to have a negative 18-month lagged effect on core CPI inflation; periods of significant USD strength were usually followed by a persistent fall in core prices. This is an important factor that the Fed will have to deal with in the near to medium term if the dollar continues to strengthen.

If we look at the broad dollar index (Nominal Effective Exchange Rate), the USD has been rising for the past eight years now, and many fund managers were positioning for a weakening USD in 2020; therefore, stronger USD has been significantly impacting their performance this year. It is hard for us to imagine that the trend will reverse sharply in the short run given the current circumstances. Real growth differential remains one of the major drivers of currencies, and we think that the Euro area and Japan will be more affected by the virus than the US, leading to an outperformance of the US relative to the rest of the world and therefore a stronger USD.

Figure 4

Second, a constant appreciation of the US dollar in 2020 will continue to weigh on EM currencies, where a currency weakness is usually associated with a plunge in companies’ valuations. Figure 5 (left frame) shows an interesting co-movement between the ADXY index and the EM equities (EEM). We can notice that the start of the USD rally in early 2018 (i.e. ADXY peak) also coincides with the peak in liquidity in the EM space. Since then, equities have been constantly trending lower and are now down nearly 40% since their 2018 highs.

Investors have been closely watching the ADXY in the past few months as the index has been flirting with an important support line at 102.50. We mentioned that a significant depreciation in the EM currencies against the greenback will eventually lead to a EM crisis especially in countries where debt is highly denominated in USD. The ADXY index is currently trading at 101 and could actually test new lows in the coming weeks as investors are still very skeptical about the shape of the ‘recovery’ later on this year. A U-shape or L-shape will definitely be USD positive.

Figure 5

An overvalued USD

If we now look at the recently published 2019 PPP exchange rates by the OECD, we can clearly see how overvalued is the US dollar relative to all of the currencies. Figure 6 shows that to the exception of the Swiss franc (+1.4%), all the currencies are modestly to significantly undervalued against the USD. Among the most undervalued currencies, we find the Argentinian peso (ARS, -24.4%), the euro (-23.2%), the Norwegian krona (NOK, -21.8%), the Brazilian real (BRL, -21.6%) and the Mexican peso (MXN, -19.7%).

The recent move on the USD has pushed all the three EM currencies and the NOK to their historical lows; Mexican peso has depreciated by nearly 30% against the greenback in the past month. Previous moves occurred during the 2008 Financial Crisis and the 1994 Tequila Crisis. Massive moves in the EM currencies are historically associated with major market events, hence we will expect further actions in the EM space if their currencies keep depreciating.

Figure 6

USD (UUP) Medium Term outlook

This daily chart (figure 7) of the UUP index shows you how ridiculous was the recent USD moves as the index switched from being significantly oversold in the beginning of the sell-off to massively overbought in the past week. UUP retested its historical high of 29 in the past few days, which was the high reached in the middle of September 2007. At this stage, we think that any pullback could be seen as an good opportunity to buy UUP on dips. The recent spectacular rise in volatility makes it difficult to define an entry point, but we would wait for further consolidation towards 26 to make a decision.

Figure 7

On our G10 positioning, we decided to get out of our short position on EURUSD at 1.07 as we think that the move on the pair may be over for the short run. We would wait for higher levels to start to short EURUSD again as we do believe that the pair is set to retest its low of 1.0350 in the coming weeks as investors realize that the situation in Europe is worse than currently priced in by the market.

Figure 8. EURUSD

On our USDCHF, we decided to increase our stop to 0.9750 as we do want to lock in some interesting profits in case the pair consolidates sharply. The bullish momentum on USDCHF can continue in the short run, but we do expect the CHF to strengthen if volatility remains high in the coming weeks. Figure 10 shows you that in the past 30 years, the CHF tends to generate positive monthly returns against the USD when volatility exceeds 20. Hence, a new wave of sell-off in the equity market could push investors to find refuge on the two ultimate ‘safe-havens’: the CHF and the JPY.

For more details on our FX positions, check our FX weekly.

Figure 9. USDCHF

Figure 10

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.