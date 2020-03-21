Market Volatility Bulletin: Spot VIX Dips 'All The Way Down' To 57 In Overnight Trade

I am of the mind that VVIX is printing higher than it ought at present.

The economic impact of this crisis is quite likely to be more far-reaching, temporally speaking, than the actual aggregate health ramifications of the disease.

Stocks are down as I go to publication, but the VIX is trading significantly lower.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) continue to vacillate in Friday intraday trade. While the indexes are down a touch at the moment, the S&P 500 spot VIX reading has slammed lower - down almost 15% from Thursday's close (10.6 vol points).

In Europe the week closed out on a more sanguine note: German stocks (EWG) managed a 3.7% surge, while the CAC (EWQ) rose over 5%. Diversification still has its charms, or so the tape seems to read.

The USD index is trading at 102 presently, with some of the highest readings vs the Euro and the Pound in years.

Thoughts on Volatility

It may not need to be a direct order straight from the top, Mr. Ackman: Governor Andrew Cuomo has essentially ordered the majority of New Yorkers who are in "non-essential" industries to stay home. To be clear, I am not referring to only those who live in New York City, but rather the entire state, with a population of around 19MM.

This a day after CA has taken similar measures. Whether you agree or disagree with such policies, it would seem that Americans are working from home more frequently anyhow, whether by government mandate, company policy, or personal insistence and/or necessity.

For any number of reasons, stock investors the world over are sniffing around for a bottom. The last decade has created a Pavlovian desire to buy dips.

While there may (or may not) be good reason to expect that coronavirus won't be plaguing humanity for all too much longer, we need to respect that the economic dimensions of the issue can sustain its own set of losses and risks that perhaps are larger than those of the on-the-ground health risks.

Granted, I say that as a healthy man in his early 40s, and I'll readily acknowledge that different demographics perhaps cannot afford to write off the health scare as readily as I can. But I think that investors should bear in mind that, even if COV-19 bypasses us in short order, the economic impact on the ground may well be longer lasting.

Some good comments were posted in the prior MVB that spoke to the degree of order or disorder in the volatility markets, as distinct from equities.

I tend to take the view that volatility products are actually facilitating order. First, they act as a some sort of gauge as to what realized S&P vol has been (though the two metrics are not the same). Second, we get some sense of what 30-day options cost ("a lot"), which in turn allows people either to hedge or to sell insurance to others with a stronger base of knowledge. So far, we're not seeing any major flare-ups in terms of bad trades, or products that are feeding directly through to the broader averages.

Hiro and I are on the same page here: these markets can add value in several ways to the broader markets, and so far I've been quite impressed with how functionally they've behaved (see below).

Term Structure

The current level of the April VX contract is actually not far from what we were seeing at close-of-day Monday. There's a significant drop-off from Thursday's close, and so in that sense there has indeed been a large shift in expectations in the front month toward some semblance of greater calm.

Long-only investors waiting for things to get back to "normal" may be encouraged by such a development, especially when one considers that US stocks gave up quite a decent lead for the session: S&P futures were at 2498 at one point, and are now down about 120 points as I finish up the bulletin.

For those trading products directly tied up in the VX complex, bear in mind that the volatility of VIX is sky-high at present. Today is a decent reminder as to why that may be: look at the VX Futures historical prices graphic I posted above; the futures themselves are slinging around quite a bit.

That is not a sign that the market isn't functioning. Still, one might ask what kinds of moves (in percentage terms) the market is calling for on VX options to justify such prices. My personal take is that the current readings may be overbought here.

Wrap Up

