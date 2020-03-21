Mimecast: Time To Go Long

Mimecast's (NASDAQ:MIME) revamped product offering will continue to power strong revenue growth and improved margins in the near term. While risk factors like its EMEA FX exposure, weak EPS, weak value, and weak momentum factor will continue to drive volatility, I find Mimecast's valuation attractive at 4x P/S as its strengths in email security will continue to be the dominant valuation factor in the near term as more workloads transition to the cloud. Source: Author

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Mimecast recorded impressive results last quarter. However, the market wasn't impressed. Revenue grew 26% in absolute dollar terms. This was driven by a combination of strong customer retention rate (90%+) and strong upsell, resulting in a revenue renewal rate of 109%. Going forward, management has provided strong FY'20 (27% -28%) and FY'21 (18% -20%) growth guidance, though I expect the guidance to be revised due to a decline in global business growth. Regardless, I remain bullish on the demand for Mimecast's product offerings due to its solid leadership in the email security space.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The acquisitions of DMARC analyzer and Segasec have strengthened Mimecast's value proposition, though the revenue contribution from these products will be minimal in 2020. DMARC is expected to improve its email threat detection capabilities, while Segasec is expected to improve the quality of its email and web gateway solutions. The average service per customer now stands at 3.3, up from 3.1. The portion of revenue driven by the adoption of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office 365 has increased tremendously. I expect this trend to continue to drive strong greenfield wins in the near term. The recent surge in demand for Microsoft Teams is a leading indicator of strong demand for its security offerings heading into the next earnings season as businesses seek security solutions to protect their Office 365 purchase.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Margins have also improved due to scale efficiency, and management is guiding for improved EBITDA and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at $75.3m, while FCF is expected to come in at $37m in FY'20. Cash flow was impacted by a patent litigation settlement in the last quarter. Full-year FCF is also factoring in the capex cost from the completion of offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Conference Call)

Mimecast remains firmly positioned in the email security space. Its strength selling into Office 365 integrations indicates there is ample runway in the near term. Also, its added capabilities in DMARC, security awareness, and training will continue to expand its TAM and strengthen its upsell and cross-sell rate.

The biggest concern remains a slowdown in international business expansion as the bulk of Europe remains under lockdown. The market has priced in the near-term weaknesses, and I expect Mimecast to rebound in 2H'19. This assumes the global COVID-19 transmission curve flattens across all regions. The numbers coming out of China and South Korea are declining, and I expect other hotbeds like Italy and Iran to do the same. The chances that we find a drug to tackle COVID-19 look promising, and if the breakthrough is realized with hydroxychloroquine, we can return to normal business activities before the next month.

Source: Bloomberg

There wasn't much reassuring commentary around its EMEA strengths during the last earnings call. Weaknesses exist in locations like Germany and regions like Asia. The recent Coronavirus pandemic has also turbocharged fear and asset volatility sending stocks like Mimecast into the oversold range. Investors should be worried about the Coronavirus pandemic, given the estimated impact on the global economy.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Investors have been fearful in recent quarters. Mimecast has recorded a massive valuation drawdown in 2020. This is in spite of its double-digit revenue growth guidance and the improved margins outlook as improving average order value drives operating margins. Mimecast's Quant factor grades are average compared to other unprofitable cloud stocks. The stock is currently trading at a significant discount to the average analyst's price target of $59. Analysts currently have a low expectation of the stock with the consensus FY'21 revenue growth of 16% below management's guidance. This highlights the mispricing and bargain opportunity for growth investors.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Risks

On September 10, 2019, ZapFraud, Inc. (ZapFraud), filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Mimecast North America, Inc., Mimecast Services Limited and Mimecast UK Limited. The complaint alleges that certain elements of the Company's email security technology infringe a patent held by ZapFraud. ZapFraud seeks an award for damages in an unspecified amount, attorney's fees and injunctive relief.

Mimecast has a pending lawsuit over patent infringement. Given its decision to settle its last litigation, there is a decent chance the pending litigation might impact free cash flow.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The current short interest level and trend indicate little bearishness on the path of investors. Though, the daily VAR and standard deviation of returns are comparatively higher than competitors due to its huge EMEA and FX risk exposure.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author

At a P/S of approx. 4x, Mimecast is a bargain compared to its competitors. It has a lot of favorable trends that will continue to swing in its favor, from the growth of digital transformation projects across the globe to the growth of Office 365 deployment and its improved cross-sell capabilities from its recent acquisition. Mimecast is strongly positioned to beat its revenue guidance (pre COVID-19). Though, the growth factors have been partially diluted by key risk factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, a pending lawsuit, and FX volatility. Regardless, I find shares attractive at this point, and I will be upgrading my rating to a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.