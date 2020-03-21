Tencent In The Right Place On Either An Optimistic Or Pessimistic COVID-19 Prognosis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a massive and complex company. I detailed much of this in an article back in September 2018. It often gets somewhat unnoticed in the West compared to its main rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Its Q4 results show just how strongly placed the company is for both the short-term and the long-term.

Its focus on web-based actives such as gaming, finance and music is an obvious advantage in a "stay at home" economy.

Its base in China is an advantage if China really is coming out of its COVID-19 pandemic.

Its strong financial position is an advantage during a time when many sound companies will have financial problems.

The company has an ever-growing network of overseas interests and investments. I covered these in an article here. For instance, in the latest quarter, international gaming revenues had risen to 23% of their online gaming revenue. That will stand it in good stead long-term when things do finally recover.

Central to everything the company offers is its massive WeChat platform. As the COVID-19 pandemic bites around the world, the change in behavioural patterns may well benefit the company, as it did after the SARS outbreak.

Tencent The Company

The company has three main segments:

Value Added services, of which the main constituent is online and mobile gaming, but with additional community services. Existing long-time money-making games such as "PUBG Mobile" and "Honor of Kings" continue to provide rich revenues. "Peacekeeper Elite" is starting to continue this trend. Other promising games are on the horizon, such as "Call of Duty Mobile". Some of these are still getting held up by Chinese government censors following last year's crackdown.

Advertising, consisting mainly of display-based and performance-based advertisements.

Others, consisting mainly of payment-related services and cloud services. The cloud services division is penetrating into key sectors including finance, where the company's FinTech division is seen as a key growth area. New apps such as "Tencent Meeting" and "WeChat Work" have garnered substantial numbers of downloads recently. For example, "Tencent Meeting" which only launched in December, had 10 million active users by the end of the quarter. An AI health-driven service on WeChat enabling self-diagnosis of COVID-19 was very well-received. Enterprise-facing apps are a particular focus this year.

The company has branched out into a wide spectrum of other activities. One of the more interesting of these is the whole field of EVs (electronic vehicles) which includes investment in a variety of EV players including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Details on this were covered in an article I wrote last year.

The company's new short-form video app "Weishi' looks to have got off to a very promising start. It has been investing in many overseas companies, especially around Asia. Sea Ltd. (SE) about which I wrote recently is typical of this approach. It is one reason Tencent's overseas gaming revenues have risen so impressively.

The whole edifice is held together by the company's remarkably successful WeChat platform. In this quarter, WeChat monthly users rose 6.1% to 1.16 billion people. Of these, 180 million pay monthly fees. This provides an almost captive audience of subscriber customers, similar to the iPhone users of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the PS4 users of Sony (NYSE:SNE).

Tencent's stock price has held up relatively well in difficult circumstances, as the three-year chart below shows:

Charles Schwab

First the stock got hit last year by the Chinese government's clamp-down on new games. Then President Trump instituted his protectionist trade war with China. Then there was the NBA controversy. Tencent has the rights to the coverage of NBA in China. Recent stock declines caused by COVID-19 have been less accentuated than those U.S. competitors in similar product areas. Now it is hoped (but by no means certain) that China is coming out of the virus nightmare.

Q4 Results

Tencent's Q4 results were better than initial reactions warranted. It beat on earnings per share and on revenues even if net income was slightly lower than forecast.

Full details can be read here, and a summary is illustrated below:

PR Newswire

On the most accurate, trend-based non-IFRS basis, year-on-year operating profit rose and profit for the quarter rose 32%. Operating margin was at 27% (up from 20%) for the quarter. On a full-year US$ equivalent basis: Full-year revenue up 25% to US$54 billion. Full-year operating profit up 24% to US$16.4 billion. These are big numbers for a big company which many investors in the West are not well acquainted with.

Looking at the key areas I detailed above on year-on-year basis:

Value added services +20%

Online games +28%

Fintech & Business Services +39%

Online advertising +19%

Social & Other advertising revenues +37%.

At the analyst call, the company emphasised that social network advertising had been growing very rapidly. Stress was laid on the success of "Tencent Meeting" and "WeChat Work". This was more about building up the WeChat based infrastructure rather than short-term monetisation.

The company expect fintech to be hit by COVID-19 in Q1 2020, but its online payments should thrive in a "stay at home" environment. Many in the West do not understand the huge reach of WeChat Pay. As Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said at the call:

"We generate over 1 billion payment transactions per day. That's a gigantic number. It's more than Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) put together."

On gaming, the company expected continued strong growth as the country slowly gets back to normal. Mitchell particularly emphasised the strength of the gaming portfolio from studios the company has acquired or bought stakes in.

These include Riot Games (creator of the huge e-sports hit "League of Legends"), Epic Games (creator of "Fortnite"), Blu Mobile, and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from the USA, Aiming from Japan, CJ Games from South Korea and Supercell from Finland. The world's largest gaming company in the world's largest video gaming market has a very strong portfolio. Some have suggested it lacks innovative new games but there seems little substance behind this idea. It also reportedly is launching a cloud gaming service in conjunction with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

In these days when many companies will have serious cash problems going forward, Tencent's free cash flow came to 37.89 billion yuan (US$5.41 billion). Net debt was at 15.6 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion). The company has spent big to maintain its positions in growth markets, but looks healthily financed if 2020 proves to be a troubling year.

Tencent Music

The Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) announced results a few days before its parent company. The largest streaming music service in China reported a large increase in paid users and subscriptions. Paying subscribers in total increased 47% to 39.9 million in the quarter. The "We Sing" karaoke streaming service in particular reported a significant increase in paid users. Its Q4 performance was very impressive, but the company did warn about the impact on advertising revenues of COVID-19 for Q1 2020. Subscription revenue was expected to hold steady at worst, but licensing and advertising revenue was expected to decline. In Q4 revenues increased 35% to 7.29 billion yuan (US$1.04 billion). Net profit came in at 1.04 billion yuan (US$150 million). This compared with a loss of 876 million yuan (US$125 million) in the previous quarter.

The group has taken a 10% stake in the Universal Music Group of Vivendi. The full details of that can be read here. It has an option for a further 10%.

Tencent has a 7.5% stake in Swedish music player Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) which in turn has a 9% stake in Tencent. The Chinese company has less paying subscribers than the Spotify model, but gains revenues from a host of social entertainment services. It is profitable while Spotify is not.

The company does not give forward guidance. However analysts average out at forecasting a 25% revenue increase and a 36% earnings increase in 2020. This is yet another side of Tencent's business which is well suited to coping with the problems caused by COVID-19. The re-growth of the music industry, especially in streaming, is illustrated below:

Conclusion

The entrenched WeChat ecosystem base should allow for continuing growth both at home and overseas. This is especially the case in a "stay at home" economy in the short term for which Tencent is ideally placed. Gaming should continue strongly in a time when advertising revenues will probably decline. The trade-off between rising gaming revenues and lower consumer and business spending will be interesting to see.

The company has the financing in place that should enable it to get through any downturn and re-emerge in a healthy position. Changes in the way that business and individuals behave because of COVID-19 could well feed into Tencent's strengths in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY AAPL SE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.