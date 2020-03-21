It's Probably The Best Time Ever To Buy Uber

Source

People are not moving. Economic growth has come to a standstill. The outlook, suddenly, looks bleak. When the COVID-19 virus first emerged in China, it seemed as if the fears were overblown and that the Western world would come out of this unscathed. Two months down the line, we can only acknowledge how wrong we were. When the Dow was heading toward record-highs in February, what mattered most was figuring out the stocks that could double in the next few months. Today, however, investors doubt the mere existence of some high-tech companies that once looked set to change the world. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) falls into that category. The collapse of the stock price in the last couple of weeks has done little to entice investors to invest in Uber shares at half the IPO price. Is turning a blind eye the correct move? My answer might attract a lot of criticism, but I believe it's the wrong choice. There's a significant upside to be captured and my near-term cash requirements, investment time horizon, and risk tolerance enable me to bank on this opportunity.

Dara Khosrowshahi opened up yesterday about the negativity surrounding the company and that's the best starting point for this analysis.

"We will come out of this crisis strong"

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in an analyst call on March 19, reassured that the company can survive this economic downturn. The stay-at-home economy might be a blessing for companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), but certainly not for Uber, whose business revolves around moving people. The CEO's belief that the company is in a strong position to stay afloat stems from the cash-rich position of the company. Commenting on this, Dara said:

Our balance sheet is incredibly strong. We have plenty of liquidity on the books, which we think positions us to come out of this crisis - and we will come out of this crisis - strong, capable, and important.

For a CEO to reassure that the company is safe from financial troubles is one thing, and for a third-party analyst or investor to validate such a statement is another. That is why we will dig into the business model of the company and the balance sheet to verify whether his claims are true.

Cash is king

Jack Welch, arguably one of the most successful CEOs General Electric ever had, famously said:

Cash is king. Get every drop of cash you can get and hold onto it.

Nobody had the premonition that a novel coronavirus would disrupt global economic growth in 2020. But this cannot stop companies with strong balance sheets from surviving this crash better than their peers who are in poor financial health.

Uber, at the end of 2019, had just over $11 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The fact that the company is burning cash is nothing new. For instance, in 2018 and 2019, Uber reported negative operating cash flows of $1.5 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. In the analyst call yesterday to which I have included a weblink above (registration required to access the webcast), the CEO confirmed that the company has conducted several stress tests to assess how Uber would perform under various possible outcomes of the COVID-19 breakout. Even in the worst-case scenario where the company has projected a staggering decline of 80% in the rides business and no recovery, the company would still end the year with over $4 billion in cash after accounting for operating expenses, capital expenditure, and debt repayments. In addition, Dara confirmed the availability of a $2 billion revolving credit facility as well. These data suggest that Uber is well-positioned to stay the course after factoring in the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the probability of the worst-case scenario to materialize?

Very low. As highlighted earlier, the company is looking at an 80% decline in the rides segment for the full-year numbers. We are still not sure whether things in the United States will be as bad as it was in China a few weeks back. However, one thing is certain; many countries are likely to follow the lead from Italy and China to restrict the mobility of their residents. Yes, this is not good news. But how bad is it? Let's look at data from China.

During the lockdown, nothing moved in China. Business activities slumped and factories were shut down. When the decision was taken by the government to lockdown the country, it was not even sure whether the country would return to its normal state within this year. The fears, however, were overblown. Yesterday, China reported no new local cases of COVID-19. The country has been successful in containing the virus, thanks to all the bold measures taken in the previous weeks. Now, the country is moving again. People are starting to go back to work.

Source: Harvard Business Review

It approximately took around 2 months for China to contain the virus to an agreeable level. If the same happens in Europe and North America, people would be moving once again in a couple of months. As soon as this happens, Uber will be back in business. It's important to note that Uber does not have to take any additional time in planning on how to restart its business operations. With just a click of a button, partner drivers would be out in the streets. This means that it's just a matter of things getting back to normal for Uber.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where Uber would see a decline of 80% annual bookings for the rides segment. Even if this happens, the company would still be in a position to stay alive.

Time for Uber Eats to shine

As much as the stay-at-home economy is bad for the ridesharing business of Uber, it is good for the food delivery segment of the company. As more people stay indoors as a result of a nation-wide lockdown or self-precautionary measures, Uber Eats will benefit from two fronts. First, restaurants that did not consider food delivery will now be inclined to set up delivery operations as soon as possible, and third-party delivery partners such as Uber will be the go-to option for such restaurants. Second, consumers who never had the intention of using the likes of Uber Eats would now be left with no option but to avail the services offered by food delivery companies including Uber.

In January, DoorDash (DOORD) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) accounted for the lion's share of the food delivery market in the United States. Uber Eats, however, was not far behind with a 20% share of this booming market.

Source: Second Measure

The entire size of this market will grow in the next couple of months, and even at the same take rate, Uber Eats will generate higher-than-expected earnings from this segment. However, discounts and fee waivers should be incorporated into the analysis as well.

There's reason to believe that this expected bump in earnings resulting from industrywide growth will not be a short-term phenomenon. As restaurants come to realize that they can scale-up without having to invest millions of dollars to hire and train staff for delivery purposes, Uber Eats would be in a position to convince them to continue this partnership. On the other hand, consumers who ditched food delivery apps will now start enjoying the benefits of using such services and the convenience that comes along. Both of these factors will lead to long-term earnings for the industry and the company. As much as there are troubling signs from the ridesharing side of the business, it's time for Uber to focus on capitalizing on the opportunity to grow its market share and the scale in its Eats business.

A revision of Uber's projected profitability in 2020 is on the cards

During the fourth-quarter earnings conference call, the management confirmed that Uber would be profitable by the end of this year and investors breathed a sigh of relief. As is often the case with Uber, this guidance might have to be amended to reflect the impact of the global lockdown. An adjustment that would push back the expected profitability of the company will not be taken lightly by investors. However, keeping expectations in line with the economic reality of a company is the only way forward to stay objective. As much as investors would not like it, that is the truth facing the company amid this chaos. As chances of such a revision are high, investors should better be prepared to absorb the shock.

Takeaway: there's never been a better time to buy Uber

At the IPO price of $45, Uber did not look a bargain to me. I was not sure whether it was fairly valued either. Today, I have no doubt that Uber is undervalued. Mr. Market is not pricing in the massive runway ahead for the company. The way we travel is changing and Uber is leading the charge. As the global leader of the ridesharing industry, the company will benefit from the expected industry growth in the future. Uber Eats, on the other hand, will complement the rides segment by providing convenient food delivery solutions to consumers. Another important thing to note is that Uber has a high proportionate of variable costs as its payments to partnering drivers are not fixed but depend on the number of trips taken. For more on the business model and the industry outlook, I suggest readers go back to the first article I published a few months ago.

The short-termism of investors has led to an anomaly between the market price of Uber and the economic reality of the company, which I'm keen on exploiting further. Let me add that Uber is a high-growth company and shares would remain volatile. Not every investor would be comfortable with investing in Uber and individual circumstances should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision, which is why it's best to seek advice from a licensed professional.

With shares down 50% from the IPO price, it's probably the best time ever to buy Uber. After making some adjustments to my initial model, the intrinsic value estimate comes to $87.30 and I expect shares to converge with this estimate within a couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.