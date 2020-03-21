It's Time To Start Scaling Into Roku

In the past, my stock coverage has been limited to profitable media companies with a couple of exceptions. Because of my focus on linear names, Roku (ROKU) is one that I've largely avoided. However, after the selloff from recent highs, I am now carefully scaling into a long Roku position. Like my Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) call, this is entirely a speculative play. It could have tremendous upside. It could go bust. As with any investment, proper weighting is important. Now, why I am starting to bid on lots?

Investing in ad-supported streaming

It's easy to forget that back around the time of, and even following Roku's 2017 IPO, there was some question as to what kind of business Roku even is. Some called it a hardware business, though CEO Anthony Wood refuted that notion. Years later, it's very clear that Roku is, indeed, in the ad business and the hardware business is just the hook. Platform revenue continues to increase both from a profitability and a percentage of revenue standpoint, while hardware (player) revenue goes down.

Source: 2019 form 10-K

As just one of several platforms in the ad-supported streaming business, Roku has competition from other aVOD platforms with big name backing. What makes Roku the easier aVOD investment to me is that it is hands down the most focused on that strategy compared to its bigger competitors.

Platform Users Annual Revenue Tubi TV 25 million $24.7 million* Pluto TV 22 million $150.0 million* Hulu 29 million $1.9 billion Crackle Plus 23 million $50.0 million** XUMO 10 million $35.0 million* Roku 36 million $1.1 billion

Source: *Estimated revenue from Owler **author projection based of third-quarter filing

In ViacomCBS's (VIAC) 2019 form 10-K, the company stated Pluto TV's operating results had an insignificant impact to the company's consolidated financial statements. This makes it hard to justify buying ViacomCBS shares for exposure to streaming. Hulu, though interesting to me, is still just a small fraction of Disney's (DIS) total revenue. We don't know all that much about the Tubi TV operation, but it's likely safe to assume it isn't going to be contributing a large percentage of Fox's (FOX) reported revenue for some time. Ditto for Comcast's (CMCSA) new streaming acquisition XUMO.

Speaking of Fox, the recent acquisition of Tubi TV directly relates to Roku for a couple of reasons. First, Fox had to sell its stake in Roku to free up the capital to purchase Tubi. Second, it shows that Fox wanted full ownership of an ad-supported streaming platform. And if that's the motivation, it obviously made more sense to instead put the Roku investment money into a streaming entity that Fox has full control of. Regardless, there are several ad-supported free streaming plays but to my knowledge only two companies give you the leveraged approach to aVOD exposure. Roku and Chicken Soup. Regarding streaming as an investable consumer trend, many of the companies entering the space now have considerable business operations outside of streaming. In most cases, these other operations are in jeopardy because of streaming. To be clear, I think content owners will ultimately be fine. But there is a cannibalization effect in the direct-to-consumer streaming movement that Roku doesn't have to deal with.

Market share and the importance of data

I've maintained previously that what makes Roku so interesting is the prospect for it to be an operating system, data, and advertising hybrid company. As an operating system, it's just simple. And there's something to be said about that. The simplicity of the product is probably why Roku still has considerable market share.

Courtesy: Strategy Analytics

Anecdotally, my parents are in their 60s. It took a while, but last year, they finally cut the cord. What made the cord-cutting process easy for them to understand and adopt was the Roku express stick. The ease of use and the simplicity of the operating system were essential for them to grasp how the rest of the world is now consuming media. Now there is no going back for them. Roku is what they like and it's what they plan to use until further notice. Even still, user growth is great, but does it matter if you can't monetize that growth in a recession?

I say yes. You can't be in the business of selling ads and not fundamentally understand the importance of client acquisition. An action that might not be profitable today could pay dividends down the line. Now more than ever, advertisers want data and attribution for their campaigns. Moving forward, in-market targeting and campaign automation are going to be crucial to cutting impression waste and maximizing the ROI of a marketing campaign. This is why I view the dataxu acquisition as a step in the right direction for Roku.

We see a future where Roku is using dataxu solutions to put industry-best data, premium inventory and measurement tools in the hands of advertisers. We look forward to sharing more as the teams begin working together.

This is a company that appears perfectly positioned to utilize data and consumer insights for targeted, lead-generating campaigns. When we begin to view Roku not as just a distribution company or an advertising company, we can quickly see how valuable Roku can be as a data company for advertisers.

COVID-19 could actually be a tailwind

When times get challenging, people often turn to TV to either make sense of things or get some much needed distraction. Early Nielsen returns show a TV usage increase of 22% in the Seattle/Tacoma metro. In the past, violent weather situations have boosted TV viewing significantly in the markets dealing with the impact of the storms.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in August 2017, for instance, Nielsen's analysis found a 56% increase in total TV usage during the impacted period compared with the preceding period. And during the severe snowstorm that hit New York on the weekend of January 23, 2016, total TV usage was 45% higher during the Saturday of the snow event compared with the Saturday before.

The COVID-19 pandemic figures to have a very large impact on TV usage for a considerable amount of time. If Seattle is our first indication of what is to come, those usage figures could trend very high very quickly for the entire country. And frankly, there is only so much COVID-19 coverage a typical person is likely able to handle. When people are stuck in their homes for a long period of time, it stands to reason that streaming will be a beneficiary.

It is very clear the economy has come to a screeching halt. If the Coronavirus pandemic drags on for months, as has been hinted, US consumers are likely looking at layoffs. As more people who can't leave their homes lose their jobs, budgets will be examined and costs will be cut. One of the biggest, easiest cost-cutting decisions ever made in my household was cable. Are we about to see an acceleration of cord cutting? It's possible. If that happens, people are likely to turn to the free, ad-supported platforms. This puts Roku in the advantageous position of being both a distributor and seller in this kind of advertising model.

Conventional wisdom suggests advertisers slash marketing budgets in a recession. This has certainly been true in the past. In fact, early estimates suggest media companies are staring down billions in lost revenue from losing sporting events alone. But it's possible that some of the big money previously booked in live sports programming gets repurposed. Tim Peterson from Digiday hypothesizes that the live sports money could get shifted to the streaming space.

But even beyond offsetting the loss of live sports, advertisers that have bought some streaming ads in the past are looking to move more money into this market as people huddle in their homes and are more likely to spend time streaming shows.

I happen to agree with this hypothesis. Two of the best ways to reach younger viewers who are in-market for consumer products are through live sports or streaming. Live sports are now on the shelf for the foreseeable future. That leaves streaming. In that space, there are only a few invest-able, ad-supported plays and I believe Roku is the best option.

One knee-jerk reaction from investors who see the immediate spike in consumption might be to buy Netflix (NFLX). While I have thoughts on that name that I won't get into here, COVID-19 is only a tailwind for Netflix if it grows subscriptions. Netflix does not make any more money if someone streams 4 hours a day instead of 2. If you believe the survey data from CivicScience, Netflix hasn't benefited from the small spike in streaming subscriptions as a result of the virus to this point.

Smart TV partnerships

Though advertising is the growth area for Roku, smart TVs are a big growth area for streamers. That is why making deals with smart TV manufacturers is a good sign. The company announced new and expanding partnerships with TCL, Westinghouse, Hisense, and Funai at CES earlier this year. It adds Roku's potential reach to what was already an impressive partnership list that includes Phillips and RCA.

Source: comScore State of OTT, 2019

When we consider that smart TVs are the big growth area for streamers, it shows why it is imperative that Roku continue to make deals with TV manufacturers. Additionally, pricing figures to play an even bigger role for the consumer than it does now. If we are headed to a deep recession, the entry to Roku's operating system is a very low cost proposition for consumers. It can be done for as little as a couple hundred dollars for a brand new TV or significantly less for a Roku stick. Again, the profitability of Roku's hardware business can be sacrificed by the company if it is viewed simply as a client acquisition cost that leads to better advertising returns down the line. With viewing consumption up and cost-cutting likely coming from most households, now is the time for Roku to aggressively acquire eyeballs.

Valuation

If you've read any of my previous coverage, particularly in the media space, you'll note that a metric I typically look at is price to book value. As of submission, the price to book level in this name is about 13. That is many multiples higher than what I like to pay for my long positions. On Roku, I'm making an exception because I view this play as a significant growth stock and not a value play. Additionally, the price to book is now very close to all time lows for the ticker.

Source: YCharts.com

Other Risk Factors

Fundamentally, my thesis could just be incorrect. I view Roku as a potential growth story in the streaming media space. As another contributor points out, that growth might not be something to bank on. It's entirely possible Roku loses share of streamers to other smart TV manufacturers and device makers. It's also possible that ad-supported streaming has a limit. And of course, more broad market declines would very likely continue to weigh on Roku's share price.

Summary

Though there are clear risks ahead for the economy and consumers, I view Roku as the best pure play in the streaming space moving forward. I take this view because of strong market share, programmatic advertising potential, and boosts in COVID-19 consumption leading to a big shift in ad dollars. As the title states, I am simply scaling in. Despite the aggressiveness of the selloff from recent highs, we cannot rule out lower prices from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU, CSSE, DIS, VIAC, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional. Do your own research before allocating your investments.