USOI: A Strong Buy During Oil Turbulence

It's been a rough year for shareholders in the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) with shares falling by over 50% in line with a broad decline in crude oil.

If you're familiar with USOI, however, then you're likely aware that a price decline in USOI isn't necessarily the whole story. That is, USOI is designed to be an instrument which gives a very strong dividend yield to compensate shareholders. Specifically, as we will discuss in the next sections, USOI is an instrument which may be one of the best options for individuals looking to hold crude oil in this market.

Understanding USOI

Let's start our discussion by digging into the details of exactly what USOI is. In my opinion, USOI is one of the more interesting ETN designs in the oil space in that it is not just tracking crude oil, but it does so through a complete investing strategy. USOI is an ETN created by Credit Suisse which gives investors the return as though they were holding the popular USO ETF and selling a covered call against the position which is 6% out of the money. This strategy executes monthly, which means that investors should receive a monthly dividend. Historically, this dividend equates to about 12-20% on an annualized rate.

There are a few pieces to unpack here with varying degrees of impacts upon returns. First off, let's talk about the USO piece. This is fairly straightforward in that most individuals are aware of what USO is, but if not, USO is perhaps the most popular oil ETP. It provides exposure to the front month of WTI futures and it rolls this exposure into the second month futures contract roughly 2 weeks before expiry.

The key thing to keep in mind about USO is that roll yield is a real problem that tangibly impacts returns. Specifically, roll yield is what happens when you hold exposure along a futures curve and futures prices converge towards spot prices.

Numerically speaking, around 78% of all months for the past decade have seen the front two futures contracts of WTI caught in what is known as "contango", or the first contract priced lower than the second month contract. What this tangibly means is that in general, roll yield will largely be negative for USO since it is rolling exposure into higher priced contracts (due to contango) and these contracts will be converging towards the spot price.

The impacts from roll yield are not insignificant. As you can see in the following chart, the past decade has witnessed some serious degradation in performance in USO versus outright WTI due to strong contango in the market.

In some years, USO has lagged an outright investment in WTI by several dozen percentage points. Last year was a bit of an exception in that as crude markets saw inventories tightening, backwardation entered during several months of the year, which means that USO actually outperformed WTI since futures were being rolled to lower prices and these lower prices were rolling up in value towards the spot price in many months of the year.

All this said, investors in USOI need to be aware that since the strategy is directly tracking USO, as long as the market remains in contango, you will generally see small but steady losses from roll yield.

Another key thing to keep in mind about USOI is that since it is a covered call strategy, it is selling off its upside above 6% for months in which WTI increases by more than this amount. This is an important factor to remember in that since WTI has been sliding in value this year, we are probably going to see a rebound at some point in the future. If the current level of volatility continues through the recovery, this rally will likely be double-digit percentage returns over short time periods. USOI is selling off upside exposure to this movement in exchange for dividends.

Neither of these factors (roll losses or the covered call) represent a strong reason to either buy or sell the ETN at this time. However, when you combine these factors with the current crude environment, I believe that in the short run, USOI offers an exceptional opportunity for participating in the crude markets.

Crude Fundamentals

The crude markets are currently caught between a rock and a hard place due to the emerging coronavirus. The basic issue boils down to two things: demand is going to slow while supply is still increasing.

First off, let's talk about demand. We currently don't see this in the following chart because it is lagged by a week, but at present, there are broad-based self-quarantines going on across the United States. What this tangibly means is that driving demand has immediately and dramatically slowed and this will result in refineries cutting runs.

Again, EIA data is a few days lagged (this chart shows through last Friday), but I fully expect this chart to show an accelerating drop next week as demand collapses.

In and of itself, this would be very bearish crude oil. However, when you combine this with the OPEC+ price war, the recent collapse in crude oil markets makes sense. At present, Russia and Saudi Arabia are in a battle over market share. Specifically, a few weeks ago, the OPEC+ meeting dissolved without a resolution and Saudi Arabia then proceeded to flood the crude markets.

As long as this war goes on, the price of crude will likely be weak. However, I don't really think there's much room for it to go down further. The reason here is that U.S. production is actually already vulnerable due to slowing production growth.

The basic problem here is that production growth has been slowing due to a wave of bankruptcies. These bankruptcies have been driven by the "low" prices of crude in the $50 range. Given that Saudis have flooded the markets since then and price is off almost 50% from these levels, the wave of bankruptcies is almost certainly going to immediately accelerate and production is going to strongly respond.

For crude oil, we are in an awkward spot fundamentally. On the one hand, we have a wave of supply from Saudi Arabia meeting a slowdown in demand. But on the other hand, we have vulnerable producers reaching the point of capitulation which will bring down production. Due to the conflicted fundamental picture, an outright neutral bias on crude makes sense.

But in the case of USOI, it thrives during times of crude going sideways. Since it sells off the upside in exchange for a healthy dividend and not too much upside is to be expected until these fundamentals resolve themselves, buying USOI seems like a very sound bet in this environment. For this reason, I would suggest buying and holding USOI until we see refining demand return and Saudi Arabia slow its selling.

Conclusion

USOI is an interesting ETN which offers a healthy dividend in exchange for selling off the upside in movements of crude oil. Crude fundamentals are currently suggestive of a neutral movement in crude pricing, which is very beneficial for holders of USOI. As long as Saudi Arabia continues to pump while production continues to slide, fundamentals will generally be neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.