Despite Recent Disappointments, First Solar Has Become An Attractive Longer-Term Investment

Delayed revenue recognition last year to be realized this year should make it easy for First Solar to meet its annual guidance of $3.25-3.75 in EPS.

First Solar (FSLR) experienced a lot of setbacks in 2019. Several high dollar solar project sales were delayed and pushed forward into 2020. Extreme weather, including a major typhoon in Japan, also delayed construction and led to cost overruns. On top of all this, the company finally decided to settle a class action lawsuit filed in 2012 which hit fourth quarter 2019 earnings by $363 million. The cumulative effect resulted in fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 which badly missed management's original annual guidance of $2.25-$2.75 in EPS. Despite a string of recent disappointments, First Solar's stock has declined to levels where most, if not all, the bad news has already been factored in and should represent significant value for new long-term investors.

Intrinsic Value And Projected Earnings

Unlike many leading solar module manufacturers, First Solar has a solid balance sheet built after years of fairly conservative management. At the end of 2019, First Solar had accumulated $2.33 billion in retained earnings. The company has also been able to capitalize on the US equity market to fund its capital expansion in contrast to peers who turned to the debt market. After deducting $350 million to settle a long standing class action lawsuit, First Solar still has $1.81 billion in cash.

First Solar does have long-term debt totaling $454 million, but this debt is linked to large solar projects it owns. As the company transitions away from owning utility scale solar projects, debt will be retired upon the sale of these legacy assets. For this reason, investors can discount the company's debt from its enterprise value. Under this assumption, First Solar's adjusted cash is slightly above $17 per share. After the stock's recent decline, FSLR is trading at an enterprise value of $15 per share.

Based on First Solar's annual guidance for 2020 issued just a month ago, management believes full-year EPS will range between $3.25 and $3.75. Assuming this guidance is accurate, and at the midpoint, First Solar shares are currently trading at 9x current year earnings. Factoring in the company's adjusted cash position, current valuation is only 4.3x earnings to enterprise value. On this basis, its current valuation is the lowest among major US listed solar equipment manufacturers.

Earnings Reliability

One of my main criticism against First Solar is the company's lack of transparency. The company's insistence on withholding manufacturing cost, exact shipment levels, and even an approximate timeline for its solar project sales has led to huge earnings misses in six of the past seven quarters. Of course, business conditions can change abruptly but that is not an excuse to not keep investors or at least the analyst community updated so neither party become blindsided after every earnings release. Fourth quarter 2019's revenue and adjusted EPS miss of 25% and 31%, respectively, should be hard for any investor to handle on a consistent basis.

Despite First Solar's recent track record, the company does have a number of factors in its favor in terms of helping it meet 2020 annual guidance. In short, some of the events that caused the company to miss its annual guidance last year could reverse and help it meet expectations this year. In addition, when expectations have been lowered enough, it makes exceeding Wall Street estimates that much easier.

Lower Dependence On Solar Project Revenues

According to First Solar's Q4 2019 earnings conference call, about $0.70 of EPS was pushed forward into 2020 due to closing delays for two solar projects. Assuming these project sales finally close this year and the gross margin has not changed, the gross profit target First Solar needs to hit to meet its midpoint guidance is lowered to $662 million. I will refer back to this figure to show how easy it should be for the company to achieve this target.

Secondly, if we assume these projects average the same gross margin, the sale should generate about $290 million in revenues. For 2020, First Solar expects to generate about 30% of its $2.8 billion midpoint revenue guidance from the sale of solar projects, or $840 million. Subtracting $290 million from the annual $840 million target results in $550 million of systems segment revenues First Solar needs to close.

$550 million of solar project sales is a very low annual figure for the company. This translates to roughly 500 MW of capacity. First Solar announced the sale of four solar projects in early March totaling 160 MW. Assuming an average selling price of $1.1/watt, the revenue generated from this recent sale should be around $175 million. Thus, to meet its full-year systems segment target, the company would only need to generate another $375 million in project sales for the rest of this year. To give some perspective, First Solar generated $1.59 billion in systems segment revenues last year, and averaged $2 billion per year in the three years prior to 2019.

The only caveat is the company's transitioning away from owning the the solar project it develops. If this new strategy applies to all new solar project developments, systems segment revenues could be lowered by a third or more. The actual amount would depend on whether self supplied solar modules are recognized on the module segment side or the systems segment side, and how much actual work First Solar does for its third-party partner. Until the company breaks out these new operating metrics, we do not really have a clear idea what its new normalized annual systems segment revenues would look like.

Even if this new business model generates much lower revenues on a per watt basis, the bar has already been lowered to a level that can be easily surpassed. Service systems revenue instead of project sales should also reduce the lumpiness of quarterly revenues and lower the risk of earnings misses due to closing delays. At the $550 million in systems segment revenue First Solar would need to achieve to meet its midpoint guidance, about $132 million gross profit could be generated under the same gross margin assumption. Subtracting this amount from the $662 million derived above leaves $530 million in gross profit First Solar would need to generate from its module manufacturing business.

Module Segment Gross Profit

Moving forward, solar module manufacturing should generate the bulk of First Solar's gross profits. In recent years prior to 2019, the company's systems segment which involves the planning, developing, and selling of large utility scale solar projects produced most of First Solar's profits. The drop in polysilicon pricing during the past decade allowed for First Solar's silicon based peers to aggressively lower module selling prices which compressed the company's once fat module segment gross margin. The following table shows the dramatic swings in First Solar's module segment gross margin during the past decade compared to recent quarters.

FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Module Segment Revenues $1965.44 $2185.17 $675.45 $806.40 $502.00 $371.83 $657.71 Module Segment Gross Margin 52.78% 50.64% 16.36% 13.93% -10.05% 18.00% 24.00%

(Data compiled from First Solar's Q4 2019 earnings, Q4 2019 earnings conference call, and annual reports for fiscal year 2011 and 2018. Dollar figures in millions.)

In my recent First Solar articles, I argued the most important metric to track is the company's manufacturing cost for its new Series 6 modules. This new product line allowed for the module segment turnaround last year. I stressed regardless of the quarterly misses First Solar delivered last year, as long as its Series 6 module manufacturing costs continued to track lower as originally guided three years ago, the company would have a very sustainable and fairly profitable manufacturing business. As I've updated this cost metric in articles after each of First Solar's previous quarterly reports, manufacturing costs have trended down more or less as planned.

The fourth quarter 2019's report was no different, although Series 6 manufacturing costs missed the previous target set three years ago by about 10%. Compared to First Solar's system segment burps last year, this was only a small hiccup. The original target was $0.22-0.23/watt and I estimate the company's Series 6 gross margin in the final quarter to be roughly $0.25/watt. Combined with older Series 4 shipments which accounted for about 35% of total shipments in 2019, blended manufacturing costs were slightly higher at approximately $0.27/watt.

Although I had calculated First Solar's estimated average selling prices to be about $0.34/watt which management later acknowledged was the approximate range during its fourth quarter earnings conference call, I suspect the actual figure was slightly higher at $0.35/watt. Since the company's lack of transparency makes accurate estimations impossible, any estimates carry a fairly high 5+% degree of error. Accuracy can be improved by tracking metrics over several quarters such that no single quarterly figure is calculated in isolation.

Excluding legacy Series 4 sales which diluted gross margin, I estimate Series 6 gross margin was between $0.09 and $0.10/watt in the fourth quarter. This was enough to generate about 29% gross margin for the new Series 6 product. Although a big improvement from the negative -25% module segment gross margin posted a year ago, I had expected Series 6 gross margin to top 30% exiting 2019. Had manufacturing costs hit the original target, this would have been achieved. Despite the slight disappointment, Series 6 gross margin should easily exceed 30% in 2020 as long as module selling prices remain stable as management suggested.

First Solar guided for another 10% manufacturing cost reduction for Series 6 modules this year which should bring the cost down to slightly below $0.23/watt. Although potentially a year late in its manufacturing cost target, this guidance should be achievable. According to the company's Q4 earnings presentation, manufacturing efficiency improvements should increase annual production to 6 GW which is above the 5.5 GW nameplate capacity. While not a direct linear correlation, the 9% improvement in throughput should lower most cost inputs excluding materials. Depreciation alone could account for 20% of the $0.02/watt cost reduction target. The exclusion of final ramp costs for the company's newest installed lines should make up the remaining normalized manufacturing cost reduction.

Barring any unforeseen cost overruns and assuming Series 6 manufacturing costs trend 10% lower by the end of this year, First Solar should be able to make $0.10-0.11/watt on its Series 6 shipments. Legacy Series 4 shipments are still expected to make up 5% of total annual shipments, but for the sake of simplicity, we will assume this product line will be neither accretive nor dilutive to gross margin. After factoring out Series 4 shipments from its midpoint guidance, First Solar is expected to ship 5.6 GW of Series 6 modules. At the more conservative $0.10/watt gross margin assumption, the company's module segment should generate $560 million in gross profits. This is $30 million above the $530 million estimated in the previous section and thus First Solar's midpoint EPS guidance should be achievable even under fairly conservative assumptions.

Unknown Factors

Of course, everyone knows by now the elephant in the room is Coronavirus and how it may affect First Solar's business. Obviously, if everyone is at home, then new solar project construction would most likely be put on hold. However, we need to keep in mind First Solar operates in the utility segment of the industry. The projects the company sells its modules into are large, multi-megawatt solar farms that have been months to years in the making. At worse case as witnessed with weather issues experienced in 2019, project construction merely gets delayed and thus revenues will eventually be realized.

Another mitigating positive was stated during the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference call.

"Earnings are expected to be back-end weighting with approximately 20% in the first half of the year and 80% in the second-half."

As long as the Coronavirus epidemic in the US doesn't extend past July, it is possible the lower volumes expected in the first half may be pushed into the second half of the year and still be realized. Since utility scale solar projects are often constructed in remote areas by small dedicated teams, it may even be possible work could continue even when much of the residential population remains in lock down.

As noted, large utility projects are often planned months in advance. Paperwork, permits, funding, etc., are often close to set in stone for most of the calendar year in many cases. The company noted it was completely book for 2020 and two-thirds sold through for 2021. Utility scale projects are capital investments and are often made even during times of recession. During the Financial Crisis of 2008, First Solar's net income rose annually by 120% in 2008 and 84% in 2009. Unless the Coronavirus paralyzes the workforce for a very extended period for time, much of First Solar's business should be secured.

After three mediocre years following the solar utility boom in 2016, annual installations could jump by over 50% in 2020 as the chart below shows. According to the Solar Energy Industry Association [SEIA], the utility segment in the US is set to boom this year and next. Even if First Solar allocated its full capacity to the US market, it could not even supply half of the expected demand for this year and next. As the largest US solar module manufacturer, the company should be first in line to take advantage of the resurgence of US utility scale solar. This is perhaps the main reason for the company's sold out bookings and high visibility into next year.

(Chart supplied by SEIA shows historic and expected US solar installations.)

Final Thoughts

In a broad market panic where many stocks were halved in just a week, nothing is safe in the short term. For this reason and in part due to First Solar's recent earnings disappointments, its stock has dropped to levels that represent long-term value. Unlike many mature companies I've recently written about which have destroyed their balance sheet through debt financed stock buybacks, First Solar has been fairly conservative and has a very clean balance sheet. At FSLR's recent price, its valuation is less than 5x earnings to enterprise value. The company's $1.8 billion cash position could also potentially be used to defend the stock should it drop further.

Due to First Solar's lack of transparency, I have never been a fan of the company and have actually never invested in its stock. Despite the minimal information provided, it was still enough for me to have fairly high confidence in the company's annual guidance. First Solar's sketchy reporting track record still could result in extreme volatility around the time of its earnings releases, but over the longer term, as the market bases the company's valuation on annual and not quarterly figures, FSLR should be a very low risk, high reward long-term investment. I realize my articles have been highly critical of the company, but the right price can forgive a lot of misgivings. Perhaps the only reason FSLR is not an absolute screaming buy is the fact everything else has also collapsed including companies with similar valuations but with better transparency than First Solar.

Given the overall markets may remain highly volatile, even good long-term investments should be approached with caution. Until volatility decreases to normal levels, the recent panicked state of the markets can easily take out leveraged risk takers. As should be the case for any investment during any period of time, unleveraged diversification should remove most of the risk for any fundamentally sound long-term investment.

