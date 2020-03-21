Inspire Medical Systems: COVID-19 Could Hurt Sales Short Term

Inspire is partnered with less than 10% of hospitals nationwide, but there is growing pressure to eliminate elective surgery until COVID-19 is contained.

Inspire is likely see revenue growth contract sharply as more and more hospitals cancel elective surgery.

As the threat of COVID-19 spreads nationwide, more hospitals are cancelling elective surgery procedures to prepare for the possible onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

Thesis

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) posted strong 2019 growth numbers. Revenue was up 62% and the stock had returned 43% as of the Q4 report issued in late February.

But as with almost every stock in the market, Inspire has taken a huge hit in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. The stock is ~50% off its highs.

While widespread fear of a severe economic slowdown is attributable for the mass selloff, the COVID-19 outbreak actually has a direct impact on Inspire's business. The company's sleep apnea technology is a device that must be implanted in a patient through elective surgery. As COVID-19 spreads, more and more hospitals area cancelling elective surgery altogether to make room for the anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients.

It remains to be seen how severe the COVID-19 outbreak becomes. Medical leaders today are arguing that all elective procedures should be stopped so that elective surgery patients are not exposed to COVID-19 in the hospital. It is likely the cancellation of elective surgeries nationwide would impede Inspire's ability to sell its devices. As of Q4, Inspire had partnered with 299 hospitals nationwide, which represents less than 10% of the addressable market.

Though the long-term case for Inspire's business remains compelling, I took modest profits on Inspire earlier this month and am undecided on when I may re-initiate a position due to the uncertain impact COVID-19 will have on sales in 2020.

Strong Momentum Hits The COVID-19 Wall

Inspire is the sole company in the U.S. with FDA approval for a minimally invasive procedure for the implantation of a device that cures sleep apnea with a technology called closed-loop neurostimulation. Sleep apnea affects 100 million people around the world and 17 million people in the U.S. The most common treatment for sleep apnea is the CPAP machine. Of those using a CPAP machine, 35-65% of users have problems using it correctly or simply find it uncomfortable. Inspire's device is an alternative for patients unhappy with CPAP.

In 2019, the company reported sales growth of 62%. The Q4 growth figures in February exceeded expectations and the stock surged following the report. The company issued revenue growth guidance for 2020 of at least 40%.

On the Q4 call, management also laid out plans for expanding its presence in hospitals and ambulatory service centers (ASCs) nationwide. As of Q4, the company had partnered with 299 hospitals and ASCs with hopes of adding 20-24 new hospitals/ACSs each quarter this year. The U.S. has approximately 4,000 hospitals and ASCs, per management, so Inspire's penetration is low. The company believes it can realistically partner with 1,000 hospitals and ASCs.

Inspire has had to wage multiple battles to gain traction the market. First, it's needed to attract the interest of consumers to create demand for the device. Then it's had to gain buy-in from hospitals to pay for the device. Then it's had to gain buy-in from insurers to reimburse hospitals for the elective surgical procedure (Medicare pays $29,000 per procedure). The company has been succeeding on all levels. It has a multi-pronged marketing approach to create demand from sleep apnea patients. It has continued to expand hospital partnerships and today most insurers, including Medicare, cover the procedure.

But the looming battle facing Inspire now will be the increasingly likelihood that elective surgeries will be cancelled in more and more hospitals. As noted in an op-ed March 20 in The Hill, there has been a call nationwide by multiple leaders in the medical field, and from the White House, to stop non-essential surgical procedures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Elective surgery is big business for hospitals and generates $500 billion/year - it is incredibly painful for hospitals to simply stop performing these procedures, but it is becoming increasingly likely that they will have little choice.

The op-ed notes that 41% of the cases in Wuhan, China, were hospital-acquired. By cancelling elective procedures, hospitals reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to more patients in the hospital. Eliminating elective surgeries also frees hospital resources to focus more on treating COVID-19 patients if the pandemic worsens.

What is unclear is if the ASCs will also face pressure to stop doing elective procedures as well. ASCs specialize in doing outpatient care and elective surgery and don't provide full-scale medical care on the same level as most hospitals. It is not clear from company filings what percentage of Inspire provider partners are hospitals vs. ASCs. This may be important in determining the sales impact on Inspire.

However, ASCs may be asked to help hospitals in taking in COVID-19 patients to help with treatment. If this were to happen, that would of course eliminate ASCs as a sales alternative to hospitals for Inspire during the pandemic.

If all hospitals and ASCs stop elective surgeries, Inspire's business probably comes to a near-halt. The question remains how long this moratorium on elective surgeries could last. We have seen rapid spread of the virus over the last week in the U.S. At ground zero of the virus in Wuhan, China, no new cases have been reported in the last two days, and we're now 60 days out from the outbreak in Wuhan. If Wuhan is any guide, maybe the virus spread is contained domestically inside of three months. Or maybe not. China has taken drastic measures to isolate the virus and it remains to be seen if efforts here in the U.S. will be enough to prevent a wider outbreak.

Financial Impact

As of this writing, Inspire has not issued a statement on the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on sales.

One positive for Inspire is that it has a strong balance sheet. The company has $155+ million cash, cash equivalents, investments and $24.5 million in long-term debt.

It is fair to assume that Inspire at the very least will take a minor hit in sales for the March portion of Q1 ending March 31. But a complete shutdown in elective surgeries nationwide could wipe out Inspire's sales for Q2. Beyond Q2, it is more difficult to anticipate what the impact could be. If China is any indication, COVID-19 could largely be resolved before Q3 arrives and elective surgeries may return.

Inspire, unprofitable, was arguably overvalued at 20x forward sales before the COVID-19 selloff. We're now at 10x forward sales at $50/share.

Conclusion

Inspire Medical Systems sells an innovative product that has gained strong traction in the market. The company looks like a great long-term bet on sleep apnea treatment, but 100% dependence on elective surgery in an pandemic environment that could see the temporary elimination of elective surgery altogether in the U.S. I'll remain on the sidelines as the elective surgery debate unfolds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was long INSP before the Covid-19 outbreak. I sold at a modest profit in early March. I remain on the sidelines as the Covid-19 impact unfolds.