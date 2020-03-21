CrowdStrike: Impressive Growth, Still A Bit Pricey

This looks compelling as the company is able to reduce operating losses as well in the coming year.

CrowdStrike has seen solid growth in the fourth quarter and guides for continuation of growth in 2020 despite the Coronavirus.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is a name which I have covered when the company went public last summer. In the aftermath of the public offering in June of last year, I concluded that while the company might offer secure applications, that does not automatically make for a secure investment.

Shares have fallen a bit since last summer, which is no surprise given the market conditions, yet continuation of growth resulted in sales multiples having compressed quite a bit. This is compelling amidst a strong performance, with continued growth seen this year, yet valuations remain quite high, too high for me to consider currently.

The Business, The Thesis

CrowdStrike was founded back in 2011 with a goal to protect customers from security breaches. The company has long believed that cyber attackers have an advantage over consumers and businesses which the company aims to turn around by leveraging crowdsourced data, hence the name of the company.

Following strong demand for the shares, CrowdStrike went public at $34 per share, yet it rose to $58 per share on the opening day. By August, shares rose towards the $100 mark, as they ever since mostly consolidated in a $40-60 range, now trading hands at $41 per share.

At $58 per share last summer, the operating assets of the firm were valued at $10.6 billion, a steep valuation given that the company generated a quarter of a billion in sales in the year ending in January 2019, on which the company reported a large operating loss of $137 million. Fourth-quarter sales for that year were up 108% year over year and trended at an annual rate of $322 million for a 33 times annualised multiple at $58 per share.

Those very high sales multiples and quite steep losses were the major risks, and despite the strong growth and potential of the business, technological changes and a competitive operating environment are a concern for investors as well.

The Numbers

During the Corona crisis, the company reported its results for the calendar year of 2019, which is the fiscal year 2020 of the company. The company reported a 93% increase in full-year sales to $481 million, as fourth-quarter sales growth of 89% was impressive as well. The $152 million quarterly revenue number makes for a run rate of $600 million, or more already.

CrowdStrike is demonstrating this rapid growth while it continues to post losses, although they are largely stable. Fourth-quarter operating losses of $31 million (GAAP accounting) were stable year-over-year resulting in losses coming down in relation to sales.

The diluted share count of 207 million results in an $8.5 billion market value at $41 per share, and $7.6 billion if we account for the net cash balances. Based on the annualised sales number of the fourth quarter, this has reduced the sales multiples to about 13 times, quite compelling with sales growth not that far removed from triple digits.

For the current year, the company sees sales at a relatively tight range of $723-733 million, suggesting growth to slow down to about 50% although the company is perfectly aware of the impact of the Corona crisis in this outlook. Adjusted operating losses are seen at $30-$37 million, which looks favorable given that adjusted losses totaled $63 million in the fiscal year of 2020. Note that adjusted operating earnings are excluding stock-based compensation expenses, which ran at $80 million last year.

With shares having rebounded to $50 in the aftermath of the strong fourth-quarter results, and perhaps comforting revenue outlook (despite the current woes) as the company will be able to reduce some losses, expectations have risen a bit again. The move adds about $2 billion to the market value, which makes that operating assets are valued not at 13 times current annualised revenues, but 13 times revenues seen in the fiscal year of 2021, as it is comforting to see some leverage on the bottom line as well.

What Now?

Even after the move higher from $40 to $50 in the aftermath of the strong fourth-quarter results, shares trade meaningfully lower from $58 on their opening day of trading, although the market performance has been dismal as well of course for obvious reasons.

While I am impressed with the recent growth rates and the fact that the company is actually guiding for 50% revenue growth during this period of turmoil, the issue is that 13 times sales looks like a high valuation given that the mantra of the market has changed. The market is clearly and perhaps rightfully more skeptical about growth at any price, as many recent high-fliers have been incurring large losses, without a clear roadmap to achieve profitability.

Nonetheless, I am impressed with the growth despite the turmoil, yet the valuations are simply too high, and certainly too high in relation to the opportunities arising elsewhere in the market during these difficult weeks.

Therefore, I think CrowdStrike is an interesting business and stock to continue to watch, although I am not willing to dip my toes into the stock yet.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.