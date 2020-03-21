Coca-Cola Just Hit A Historic Mark For Dividend Investors

Coca-Cola has a strong cash flow generating business and will be just fine in the long run. With the stock attractively valued, we are bullish on Coca-Cola at these levels.

Efforts to contain the Coronavirus is going to cause disruption for most companies this year (and beyond?). That is obvious and well known. While we are generally more bullish on defensive businesses such as consumer staples, even beverage giant The Coca-Cola Company (KO) will feel the pain. The company came out on Friday and announced a warning that the company no longer expects to make full-year guidance figures. This news has placed some additional selling pressure on shares, now trading at new 52-week lows. At these levels, the company's historic dividend has now been pushed to a yield of 4%. This is somewhat historic, a 4% yield has been incredibly rare for Coca-Cola over the years. We will look at the subsequent price movement following the last time shares touched a 4% yield, and why we believe that now is a great time to accumulate shares.

A Business Model Built For Long-Term Excellence

Coca-Cola is a famous dividend "king". In other words, Coca-Cola pays a dividend that has been increased every year for each of the past 58 years. Famous investors include Warren Buffett, and most dividend growth portfolios maintain some exposure to Coca-Cola. The reason that Coca-Cola has been able to consistently raise its dividend so consistently for so long, is the company's dominant business model that features a few critical features.

First, the company has a massive product portfolio. Not only does Coca-Cola sell billions worth of its traditional carbonated soda brands, but it has a large footprint in everything from bottled water, to fruit juice, to sports drinks, and coffee. In all, the company sells roughly 500 brands to 200 countries across the planet. Non-alcoholic beverages are an essential staple to people across the world, and the company's huge presence in that industry provides a remarkably stable stream of revenue.

Secondly, the company has amassed a distribution system that is superior to virtually all of its competitors. Between customer outlets and cold drink units, there are more than 46 million points of sale for Coca-Cola products. This not only makes it difficult for competitors to come in and overshadow Coca-Cola's retail space, but it allows Coca-Cola to develop/acquire new brands - and then rapidly scale them for growth.

Third, the company has spent much of the past decade franchising its bottling operations, leaving Coca-Cola a much less CAPEX intensive operation. The business is now very high margin, and generates robust cash flow streams.

Source: Ycharts

Coca-Cola generates a staggering $37 billion in annual revenues, and the company converts more than $0.22 of each dollar into free cash flow. Much of that is distributed to the company's shareholders in the form of dividends. With a steady, high margin business with great market share, Coca-Cola is remarkably well built to grow dividends over long periods of time.

Coca-Cola Yielding 4%? How Refreshing!

Despite the dividend being so attractive to investors, it hasn't often been much of a "high yielder". Coca-Cola's fame and clout as an investment has often resulted in shares trading at a premium valuation that suppresses the dividend yield.

Source: Ycharts

With shares trenching new 52-week lows at less than $40 per share, the dividend is now yielding just about 4%. Why is that significant? A 4% yield for Coca-Cola stock is quite rare. In fact, if we chart the past 30 years, the number of instances of a 4% yield can be counted with two fingers. From an income or YOC (yield on cost) standpoint, this is essentially a head start on dividend efficiency compared to most people that have purchased shares in the past.

It's important to note that this higher than usual yield is not a sign of danger, or that a dividend cut is imminent. The payout is actually quite secure.

Source: Ycharts

Though a bit higher than what we would consider ideal, the dividend is still well funded by cash flow with an 81% payout ratio. Coca-Cola also carries investment grade credit ratings, so in an emergency Coca-Cola would still have access to liquidity if it ever came to that. We don't expect it to come to that, however. Coca-Cola's business is remarkably stable and the company is sitting on about $6.48B in cash and equivalents. This is enough to fund almost an entire year's worth of dividends on its own.

Projecting Where We Head From Here

Trying to project forward in the current crisis is a near impossible task. However, we can look backwards to find some context specific to Coca-Cola. If we look at when shares last yielded 4% just over a decade ago, we see that it represented a bottom in shares. Shares proceeded higher on an extended run following that temporary 4% yield.

Source: Ycharts

Does that mean that history will repeat? We are in unprecedented times, so that is difficult to determine. What we can do is add as much context as possible. We know that Coca-Cola will remain a strong business through this crisis, and that the fundamentals are intact.

Source: Ycharts

We can also look at other valuation measures. The company's current FCF yield of 4.83% is near decade high levels (surpassed two other times in the past 10 years). If we look at Coca-Cola's full 2019 EPS of $2.11, the stock now trades at 18.32X TTM earnings. This is a 20% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 23.05X. In other words, Coca-Cola is attractively valued by multiple metrics.

Coca-Cola is one of the world's best companies, heavily entrenched in its market and generating strong cash flows selling a product category that is needed by consumers across the world. The world is in chaos, but Coca-Cola will come through the other side of this just fine. Long-term investors are now being afforded a historic dividend yield as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.