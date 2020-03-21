Centennial Resource Development: Going Into Conservation Mode To Limit Cash Burn

Bonds appear to be better value than its stock now.

Lower production would mean that Centennial may have too high leverage (estimated around 2.8x) even if oil prices rebound to around $55 WTI for 2020.

Oil production may decline significantly though, with an estimated -12% decline in production during the year compared to 2019.

It should be able to end up with limited cash burn in 2020 at current strip, including the proceeds from its water infrastructure sale.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) is cutting its capex by 50% in order to minimize its cash burn in 2020. It is badly affected by the 2020 oil price crash due to its lack of oil hedges and ended up hedging Q2 and Q3 production at a quite low price. The production declines in 2020 combined with its fixed cost structure will make it hard for Centennial to reduce its leverage to an acceptable (sub 2.0x) without sustained $60+ WTI oil.

Centennial's bonds look like a significantly better way to play a long-term rebound in oil prices than its stock.

Notes On Guidance

Centennial had provided guidance for around 77,500 BOEPD in total production and 43,800 barrels of oil production per day in 2020. With its plans to reduce capex by around 50% in 2020, I am now estimating that it will end up with around 69,000 BOEPD in total production and 37,500 barrels of oil production per day in 2020.

This represents around a 12% decrease in oil production in 2020 compared to 2019. Year-end 2020 oil production is likely to be down 20+% compared to Q4 2019 though, given that Centennial is down to one rig now compared to five rigs before (and had planned to run four rigs from April onward).

Hedging Strategy

Centennial's hedging strategy has been quite reactive. It typically has not had oil hedges (other than basis swaps) in the belief that oil prices would move higher. Centennial had an opportunity until late January to hedge part of its 2020 oil production at a price that would work well for it (high-$50s WTI oil), but it didn't, and recently ended up hedging 25,500 barrels of oil per day from April to September 2020 at $26.08 per barrel.

This is an example of locking the barn door after most of the horses have bolted. It does partially protect Centennial from potential further price drops, but at the cost of giving up a lot of upside should Saudi Arabia and Russia come to some sort of agreement. Centennial was hesitant a couple months ago to lock in prices in the high-$50s, and now it is locking in prices at $26.08.

The Outlook For 2020 At Current Strip

With the lower estimated production levels for 2020, Centennial will end up with around $526 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges at current strip prices. This involves an average of approximately $32 WTI oil in 2020, including around $27 to $28 WTI oil over the last three quarters of the year.

Centennial's hedges add a modest $3 million in value in this scenario, although they would add $26 million in value if oil prices dropped by a further $5 (to just over $20) for April to September.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 13,687,500 $31.00 $424 NGLs 4,588,050 $15.00 $69 Gas 41,456,700 $0.80 $33 Hedge Value $3 Total $529

Centennial would then end up with $203 million in cash burn in 2020, with $320 million in capex. The water infrastructure sale would cover $150 million of this cash burn. The up to $75 million in future payments from the water infrastructure sale may not be realized (or only partially realized) due to Centennial's lower activity levels.

$ Million Lease Operating $169 Production Taxes $37 Cash G&A $60 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $81 Cash Interest $65 Capex $320 Total $732

The Outlook For 2020 With A Second-Half Recovery

I've modeled a scenario where the Coronavirus gets largely under control within a couple months, and Russia/Saudi Arabia come to an agreement to impose some production limits around the same time. Q2 oil prices may be largely unchanged from strip, but this scenario involved $40 WTI oil in Q3 and $50 WTI oil in Q4.

In this scenario, Centennial's oil and gas revenue would end up at around $645 million, but its hedges would have negative $28 million in value.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 13,687,500 $39.00 $534 NGLs 4,588,050 $17.00 $78 Gas 41,456,700 $0.80 $33 Hedge Value -$28 Total $617

Centennial's cash burn in this scenario would be reduced to $123 million, which would be fully covered by the proceeds from its water infrastructure sale.

$ Million Lease Operating $169 Production Taxes $45 Cash G&A $60 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $81 Cash Interest $65 Capex $320 Total $740

Valuation

Centennial should be able to successfully limit its 2020 cash burn (including the effect of its water infrastructure sale proceeds) with its capex cuts. However, its lower production levels mean that its fixed costs per BOE will increase. This pushes Centennial's estimated unhedged breakeven point up to the high-$50s WTI oil. The declining production levels means that Centennial's leverage rises to around 2.8x based on $55 WTI oil and year-end 2020 production levels.

Thus even if oil prices recover for 2021, Centennial is now looking at leverage that is a fair bit higher than ideal, and may not be able to increase production without burning more cash.

That high amount of leverage also gives Centennial's shares relatively modest upside now. At $55 WTI oil and year-end 2020 production levels, Centennial's shares would be worth a bit over $1 if it was valued at 3.5x EBITDAX. I'd greatly favor its bonds, which recently traded at 33 cents on the dollar and would probably trade close to par at $55 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Centennial is another company that is going into conservation mode due to the crash in oil prices. Centennial was particularly vulnerable to a crash in oil prices due to its lack of hedges and its cash burning position with $50s oil. Centennial's cash burn (after its water infrastructure sale proceeds) should be limited now due to its capex cuts, although its oil production at the end of 2020 may be down 20+% from Q4 2019 now.

Centennial probably needs $55 to $60 WTI oil after 2020 to be able to start deleveraging via growth while minimizing cash burn. The lower production levels now make its leverage too high to be sustainable, and I would favor its bonds over its stock as a way to play a longer-term recovery in oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.