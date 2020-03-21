A Trio Of Stock Ideas For A Panicked Market

I cannot call a market bottom. I'm not trying to do so. I doubt you can, either. Nonetheless, I've long been constructive on owning U.S. equities for the long term. Now is no different.

Each has a separate narrative and investment thesis. For brevity/clarity, I've kept each thesis to three bullet points.

I offer three stocks for your consideration and further due diligence: an electric utility, a health care management company, and a Class I railroad.

Entering a recession, certain sectors tend to hold up better. I believe we are already in a recession. My premise is it will be sharp, deep, and relatively short.

We are in a full-on market crash. Greed has given way to panic. No one ever made any money by panicking.

First of all, I wish to acknowledge the fear and stress experienced by so many due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. These are difficult times. We will get through it.

In addition to myriad problems associated with the current health crisis, many are experiencing significant portfolio drawdowns. For those interested and able to capitalize upon it, this article is an attempt to offer some potential long ideas.

A Big Picture Investment Thesis

An Overarching View

Investors are experiencing a market crash as violent as seen since the Great Depression. Not since 1929 has Wall Street seen such sharp volatility. The market is simply reacting (or some may argue overreacting) to its belief we are facing a significant economic contraction. Indeed, I agree the United States will fall into recession; if we are not in recession already.

However, unlike other recessions, the underlying issue is not fundamental structural financial instability, nor an overheated economy. No... one could posit the market was due for a pullback: this is a different kind of a bear. Effectively, we're in the midst of a self-induced recession created to combat a public health crisis.

Unquestionably, certain industries face severe dislocation and some companies may become insolvent. However, financial institutions (on balance) are not facing insolvency. In addition, unlike other recessionary times, the federal government is not standing by; indications are it will “do whatever it takes” to keep American business afloat.

My view is the current public health crisis will reach its nadir within weeks or several months. Even the most deadly 1918 Spanish flu, which in total infected a quarter of the U.S. population and killed over a half million people, did not become a crisis until a late summer 1918 "second wave," when it mutated into a more virulent form. Nonetheless, infection rates fell sharply by the end of November. Back in the day, there were no remedies or vaccinations. Modern medicine has come a long way in the last century. We will corral this.

A going-in thesis I believe we will experience a sharp, deep recession followed by a “V-shaped” rebound.

To be clear: I cannot call a bottom. I am not trying to call a bottom. I don't believe you can, either. Things may very well get worse before they get better. If you buy any equities, buy in small increments, scale in slowly, and don't try to be a hero. Never go on margin. This is a dangerous, uncharted market.

That said, I'm an optimist. I have long been constructive about the U.S., our economy, and our global role. My world view colors my market assessment. If you are a pessimist, keep this in mind if you read further.

Funneling Down: A Market Sector View

Prefacing we're in for a sharp, deep recession, there are certain equity investments, at least historically, that tend to work or have not worked. Let's run down what's held up better:

Food and Drug Stocks (Consumer Staples)

Utilities

Health Care

Meanwhile, the Basic Materials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors tend to get pole-axed. We can add Energy into that mix. If demand destruction due to the coronavirus wasn't enough, the Saudis and Russians compounded the problem by starting an oil price dogfight. There's likely some tremendous bargains out there in these spaces, but I cannot recommend anything in the oil patch to anyone other than the most intrepid investors.

Refining the backdrop a little further, I'd avoid travel, entertainment, gaming, and hospitality industries. I'm not interested in any insurance companies, airlines, or automakers. For now, forget about traditional brick-and-mortar retail. Not interested.

Three Stocks to Consider

I offer investors a trio of stocks for consideration. Each has a different story, and a different investment thesis.

PPL Corp. (PPL) is an electric utility UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a healthcare management company Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a Class I railroad

A short-take on each is listed below. Seeking to be concise, I've cut the thesis for each down to three bullet points and a long-term F.A.S.T. graph.

PPL Corporation

PPL Corp. is the old Pennsylvania Power & Light company. Currently, this electric utility operates in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and the U.K. About half the EPS is generated via the WPD (Western Power Distribution) U.K. subsidiary. In particular, WPD fears are what's been bugging investors. First, there were electric company nationalization worries; then, Brexit concerns; now potential U.K. regulatory issues are in the forefront. Management navigated the first two fears. Now it's time for them to take on the third. I believe the team is up to the task, and the regulatory concerns are overblown.

On the 4Q 2019 earnings release and conference call, management forecast flat EPS through 2021. Meanwhile, capex is planned to fall from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion in 2022. In 2019, the dividend coverage ratio was 70%. PPL owns an “A-” credit rating from S&P.

The long-term trimmed P/E is 13.3x. The current TTM multiple is ~8.4x. The dividend yield is now just over 8%. Shares last traded at these prices during the Great Recession.

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

UnitedHealth Group

UNH is the largest, and arguably best-run healthcare management company in the United States. The business offers strong economies of scale via several metrics, primarily its OCR (Operating Cost Ratio). The UnitedHealthCare segment is stable and experiences modest growth. Presuming Bernie Sanders does not win the Democratic presidential nomination, a U.S. single-payer plan is effectively off the table. Meanwhile, the Optum health services segment offers solid growth, higher margins, and a long runway.

Over the past 15 years, UnitedHealth Group's EPS increased by 14% per annum. Over the past 20 years, year-over-year earnings dipped but once: in 2008 during the Great Recession. EPS rebounded the following year. The S&P credit rating is “A+.” UNH generates free cash flow in excess of its earnings. While the dividend yield is modest, since 2014 management elected to raise the payout by 20% to 30% a year.

The long-term price-to-operating earnings ratio is 16.2x. Currently, $207 shares can be purchased with a 13.7x multiple. The dividend yield is ~2%.

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corp. is the nation's largest Class I railroad. UNP operates in the western two-thirds of the United States, and operates all six international gateways to Mexico. Into a recession, I'd normally avoid Industrial stocks. However, I can make an exception for UNP. Premising a recession will be sharp and short, the rails should bounce back quickly once American business gets on its feet again. Furthermore, about a year ago, a new COO instituted "precision railroading:" focusing the business upon specific operating metrics in order to streamline it to run more efficiently. Results have been excellent.

In 2019, despite a 9% revenue decline, Union Pacific recorded its lowest operating ratio (60.6%) and highest EPS ever. The railroad generates operating cash flow well in excess of its earnings, and complements this fact with exceptionally strong free cash flow. FCF covers the dividend easily.

Based upon my Fair Value Estimate, I believe shares had been overvalued. No more. Under $110, UNP's stock appears significantly undervalued. For years, the market has awarded Union Pacific's stock a steady operating earnings multiple between 17x and 18x. The current TTM P/E is now 13.1x. For those seeking income, the 3.3% dividend yield isn't robust. Nonetheless, since 2013, management has grown the payout by ~17% a year.

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

I trust these stocks may spur your own due diligence. All pertinent comments are welcome.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL, UNH, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.