Check Point: Best-In-Class Cybersecurity Company

Another down week with no end in sight. With this kind of market turbulence, it is best to focus on companies with a solid balance sheet and strong free cash flow. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is one such company.

Check Point Products

To tell you the truth, I wouldn't have paid much attention to Check Point in a previous lifetime. The company's annual revenue growth rate is an anemic 4%. But times have changed and high-growth is not the place to invest for the moment. Such stocks tend to get punished the most in a bear market, thanks to DCF valuation for which many analysts tend to employ. You see, according to DCF, valuation is determined by future cash flow which is driven by growth expectations. So when future growth expectations fall, so does the stock's current valuation.

Check Point, with its relatively low annual revenue growth of 4%, has not been punished nearly as much as other cybersecurity stocks. It is down 23% over the past month. In comparison, the First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is down 30%.

What interests me most about Check Point is the best-in-class free cash flow margin which is a whopping 60%. The high free cash flow margin gives this company an easy pass on the Rule of 40. Check Point also has zero debt, making this a good investment opportunity for troubling times. For this reason, I am giving Check Point a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Check Point's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 4% + 60% = 64%

Check Point scores well above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that Check Point has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Check Point's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Check Point is situated above the best-fit line, implying that the company is overvalued based on forward sales multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Check Point is undervalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

"As Retailers Close their Doors, Hackers Open for Business"

According to the Check Point blog, the pandemic is an open season for cyber hackers.

Immediately following the news of the Covid-19 outbreak, cyber criminals started using global media interest as a cover to spread their malicious activity. The graph below shows the trend line of the overall search for coronavirus by Google Trends, compared to the trends we observed in social media discussions on cybersecurity and cyber-crime in relation to the virus. (Source: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd)

While the world appears to be coming to a stop, cybercrime isn't. Cybersecurity stocks have fared poorly so far this year, but I doubt spending on cybersecurity will fall. In fact, the rise in cybercrime due to the Covid-19 outbreak may actually benefit cybersecurity companies and could translate into higher stock prices longer term.

2019 NSS Labs BPS Test

Despite Check Point's low growth rate, the company's products have achieved the highest score for security effectiveness in the 2019 NSS Labs Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) group test.

Highlights from the Check Point test include: 98.4% overall security effectiveness

100% block rate

100% malware prevention, email and web

100% exploit resistance

0% false positives

Investment Risks

Some analysts believe that the cybersecurity market is overcrowded and many companies have been reducing forward guidance this year. This has dragged down the entire cybersecurity industry. There may be overcrowding and industry growth could be lower than investors anticipate. Lower growth obviously translates into lower stock prices.

Check Point, with its low growth rate, has been slowly losing market share. This trend may continue into the future, especially if the company doesn't keep up with technological advancements.

The bear market may persist for some time, years in fact. If the bearishness continues, Check Point's share price will drop.

Summary and Conclusions

We are witnessing a ferocious bear market for which no one can predict the length or severity. In this type of market conditions, investors should only be looking at investing in companies with a strong balance sheet and strong free cash flow. Check Point has both. The company has zero debt and a best-in-class free cash flow margin. The company also has positive GAAP earnings, a rarity in the software industry. I consider Check Point to be undervalued based on its forward earnings multiple. For these reasons, I am giving Check Point a bullish rating.

