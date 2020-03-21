Distribution Coverage Analysis For MLP CEFs - 2019

MLPs and midstream corporations are some of the highest-yielding investments in the market today, a product of bearish market sentiment, and tough economic and industry conditions.

Four months ago I calculated distribution coverage ratios and net income yields for MLP CEFs. This information was of great interest to many readers and investors and, as such, I decided to write a follow-up article with updated figures, which I shared with subscribers to the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory about a month ago. Although these figures are basically the most recent ones available, they don't take into consideration the recent market selloff, and so the figures calculated are excessively optimistic. Still, I do believe that these calculations, combined with a more general qualitative assessment of industry conditions, will prove of use to investors.

In my opinion, and taking into considerations the analysis described above, there are no MLP CEFs with sustainable distributions. All investors in these funds should expect double-digit distribution cuts in the coming months, further significant capital losses and NAV erosion, or both. As leveraged funds tend to underperform under periods of significant market volatility, like these past few days, I don't believe that distribution coverage ratios could feasibly improve. Only one fund, the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), could plausibly sustain its distribution at current levels, but a cut seems more likely than not.

I'll start with an explanation and broad overview of MLPs, some of the issues concerning the analysis of these securities, and an explanation of some metrics meant to overcome these issues. If you already know all about MLPs and these issues, and especially if you read and remember my previous article on the subject, feel free to skip ahead to the results, as these explanations remain mostly the same.

Distribution Analysis Rationale

Midstream energy companies and MLPs currently offer investors extremely attractive dividend and distribution yields. Double-digit yields are common, and some stocks even boast yields in the mid-teens, something that is relatively rare in most other industries. Leveraged funds are able to take advantage of this situation by taking on low-interest debt, investing in high-yield MLPs, and profiting from the spread. Done properly, this strategy will almost certainly boost long-term total shareholder returns and distribution yields, making investors very rich in the process.

Investing in a leveraged MLP fund seems like an easy way to receive outsized distributions and achieve market-beating returns, actually selecting an appropriate fund with sustainable distributions is much harder. Many funds engage in destructive NAV-eroding return of capital distribution, so distribution rates themselves are not very informative. Industry accounting standards also make it very difficult to properly gauge a fund's underlying income generation or distribution coverage ratio. Knowing which funds offer sustainable distributions is of critical importance in this industry, but this information isn't normally calculated, nor readily available.

In light of the above, and due to reader interest, I decided to calculate net income yields and distribution coverage ratios for all CEFs focusing on MLPs, and a couple of other funds with sizable MLP investments. These two metrics show how much actual income is generated by each fund, and how much of their distribution rate is covered by said income, respectively. I've included a table summarizing this information below, and analyzed some of the information presented.

I believe that this analysis will prove of use to investors and readers and will allow them to make better, more informed investment decisions.

Distribution Analysis for MLP Funds

For most funds, calculating income figures and distribution coverage ratios is surprisingly easy. Income is equivalent to a specific accounting metric called investment income, which includes dividends, distributions, interest rate payments, and other assorted sources of income. Net income would be equal to investment income minus expenses, including management fees, interest expenses, and other assorted fees.

To facilitate comparisons between funds, the SEC requires all funds to calculate and post their SEC yields, which is basically equivalent to net investment income per share divided by price per share. SEC yields reflect the rate at which funds earn income and allow for easy and simple comparisons between funds. As a quick example, here is Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund's (UTF) SEC yield:

(Source: UTF Fact Sheet)

Distribution coverage ratios would basically be equivalent to a fund's SEC yield divided by their distribution rate. UTF would have a distribution coverage ratio of (1.72%)/(7.10%) = 24.2%, quite low, as the fund's actual generation of income is much lower than its distributions to shareholders.

For MLP funds, the situation is a bit more difficult, as MLPs have complicated, sometimes outright byzantine, accounting standards. Investment income explicitly excludes any return of capital distributions from the fund's holdings. As most MLP distributions are return of capital, investment income excludes the vast majority MLP distributions from its calculations. This technically means that most MLP funds generate very little in income.

As an example, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN), the largest MLP CEF, generated $252 million in dividends and distributions in the last quarter, but only $48 million in investment income. The vast majority of the fund's dividends and distributions aren't technically included in the fund's investment income metric, or in any other relevant income metric:

(Source: KYN Annual Report 2019)

Look through the financial statements of basically any MLP fund and you'll find more or less the same. Most MLP funds technically generate very little in income, and in many cases, expenses are significantly greater than income generated. This is, of course, mostly an accounting fiction. MLP funds generate quite a bit of income from MLP distributions, even if most GAAP metrics say otherwise.

In light of the above, many analysts and fund managers have devised new non-GAAP income metrics that are more appropriate and informative for MLP funds. Net distributable income, or NDI, is one such metric. NDI is basically equivalent to a fund's dividends plus distributions, including MLP distributions, minus expenses. This metric more accurately reflects the actual income generated by an MLP fund, is roughly analogous to more commonly used metrics, and is relatively easy to calculate to boot. As an example, here is KYN's NDI:

(Source: KYN Annual Report 2019)

You can also easily use those NDI figures to calculate a fund's distribution coverage ratio, defined as NDI per share/distributions per share. For KYN, their distribution coverage ratio would be equivalent to ($1.36)/($1.44) = 94.4%, meaning the fund is able to cover about 94% of its distributions to shareholders with dividends and distributions from its underlying holdings. The remaining 6% is covered through asset sales.

You can also easily use these NDI figures to calculate an NDI yield, defined as NDI per share/NAV per share, roughly analogous to the more well-known SEC yields. For KYN, their NDI yield would be roughly equivalent to ($1.36 * 4)/($13.89) = 9.8%, meaning the fund generates 9.8% in income, net of fees, for its shareholders every year.

Some readers and analysts prefer to use gross income figures, disregarding expenses, but I believe that the net figures are more reflective of the actual income generated by these funds, more consistent with commonly used accounting standards, more commonly used by fund managers, and simply much more informative for prospective investors.

Let's summarize all of the above.

Income is usually calculated using two metrics: investment income and SEC yields. These two figures explicitly exclude most MLP distributions and, as such, are not appropriate for analyzing MLP funds. Net distributable income includes MLP distributions and, as such, is an appropriate figure/metric for MLP funds. I've calculated yields and distribution coverage ratios for these same funds using NDI figures, as I believe that these two metrics will prove of use to investors and readers.

Distribution Analysis Results

Without further ado, a table summarizing the yields and distribution coverage ratios for applicable MLP funds. Results are generally for the entire year of 2019, with a couple of exceptions, and are organized by distribution coverage ratios. I've also included results for the first half of the year:

(Source: Cefconnect.com - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, midstream energy CEFs have an average distribution coverage ratio of 88.3%, meaning that most funds mostly resort to NAV-eroding return-of-capital distributions. These distributions directly reduce share prices and NAVs, and are particularly destructive during periods of depressed share prices, like these past few weeks.

Leveraged funds, which include almost all CEFs, usually have debt covenants which limit leverage ratios. If share prices collapse, as they have during the past few weeks, funds are contractually obligated to deleverage through forced asset sales at very unfavorable prices. These asset sales decrease the income generated by the fund, directly decreasing their distribution coverage ratios as well. From what I've seen, approximately all CEFs have been forced to deleverage, almost always by significant amounts, so actual distribution coverage ratios are all but certainly going to be significantly lower than those calculated above. I decided to estimate FPL's distribution coverage ratio, accounting for the fund's recent forced asset sales, to illustrate this point.

Distribution Coverage Analysis - Forced Deleveraging

By my estimates, FPL's distribution coverage ratio dropped to 85%-100% due to forced deleveraging and attendant asset sales, a very sizable drop. Taking into consideration continued market volatility and tough industry/economic conditions, a distribution cut seems likely. My estimates for these figures below.

FPL's latest annual reports showed $332 million in assets, and the company reported a net debt reduction of $39 million, financed through asset sales, during the past few days. FPL's distribution coverage ratio should go down by roughly the proportion between these asset sales and the fund's total holdings. As an example, if the fund had to sell 50% of its assets, then its distribution coverage ratio would go down by about 50%. This isn't quite right, as deleveraging also reduces interest expenses and could reduce management fees, but is close enough for these calculations.

Now, to calculate the exact magnitude of these asset sales we need to know when these were made, information which wasn't readily available in the company's website. Still, one can make some reasonable assumptions.

If we assume that the fund deleveraged before share prices had collapsed, not particularly realistic but sort of like an upper bound for these calculations, then the fund's distribution coverage ratio would have decreased to about 100%:

(Source: FPL Fund Website - Chart by author)

If we assume that the fund deleveraged after share prices had decreased by about 50%, which is roughly consistent with market performance and what little information there is in the company's website, its distribution coverage ratio would have decreased to about 87%:

(Source: FPL Fund Website - Chart by author)

From these calculations, it seems that FPL's distribution coverage ratio dropped between 15% and 30% due to forced deleveraging. As mentioned previously, the fund's distribution is barely sustainable, so a distribution cut seems likely.

Distribution Coverage Analysis - Forecasts

FPL's distribution coverage ratio is significantly stronger than average, and the fund has also performed significantly better than its peers during the past month, meaning that it was forced into comparatively fewer asset sales.

(Source: Cefdata.com)

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above and the previously calculated figures, the average MLP CEF should see distribution cuts of between 30% and 50% in the coming months. Once MLPs themselves start cutting their distributions, something that seems extremely likely, funds would likely be forced to further cut their distributions.

Conclusion

Investors should consider a fund's yield and distribution coverage ratio before making any final investment decision and should probably avoid funds with unsustainable distributions and suckers yields. Analyzing a fund's coverage ratio and NDI yield has proven useful in doing so in the past and will, I believe, continue to be so in the future. As such, I believe that the information provided in this article will help investors make better, more informed decisions, and ultimately avoid inopportune distribution cuts and low returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on Feb. 12, 2020.