HNDL: Multi-Asset Class Leveraged Index ETF Built For Retirees

The Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) is a leveraged fund-of-funds ETF meant to provide investors with exposure to U.S. equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments, but focusing on low-cost index ETFs. HNDL's holdings, overall investment strategy, and past performance make the fund a reasonably good investment alternative for more passive income investors and retirees. More aggressive or hands-on investors, which I believe include most of the subscribers to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, can probably outperform HNDL through savvy investments and trades, and would have done so in the past if they imitated both the Tactical Income-100 Portfolio and the Income Generator portfolio.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Strategy Shares

Distribution yield: 7.0%

Expense Ratio: 1.20%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 5.64%

Holdings: 19 ETFs - 20,000 underlying securities

Fund Overview

HNDL is an ETF administered by Strategy Shares meant to provide investors, especially retirees and those seeking dependable sources of income, with safe, strong 7.0% annual distribution paid monthly. The fund aims to accomplish this through the implementation of a somewhat complex and opaque investment strategy, which complicates the analysis of the fund. Still, I believe that there is enough information out there to get a general idea of the fund, its performance, and its expected future performance.

HNDL is technically an index ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index, a tailor-built multi-asset class index, meant to provide exposure to a wide assortment of U.S. securities, including equities and alternative investments, but focusing on fixed-income. HNDL's underlying index is comprised of a long-term portfolio with little rebalancing, and a more short-term tactical portfolio, with monthly rebalancing following a proprietary methodology.

(Source: Strategy Shares Corporate Website)

HNDL is a fund-of-funds, meaning it invests exclusively in other investment funds, currently only low-cost index funds. I strongly dislike these funds, as the structure means investors have to pay management fees twice, directly decreasing shareholder returns. On the other hand, HNDL's 1.20% expense ratio seems mostly reasonable, especially so for a leveraged fund. Still, investors should at least consider the possibility of creating their own low-cost index fund portfolio to forego the payment of these expenses.

HNDL focuses on fixed-income funds, currently equivalent to about 75% of the fund's total holdings, and holds smaller positions in other asset classes, including REITs, MLPs, and both broad-based and niche equity funds. HNDL's overall asset allocation is likely to change quite a bit every month, but the fund is almost certainly always going to focus on fixed-income securities.

(Source: Strategy Shares Corporate Website)

HNDL's holdings mean the fund is almost certainly going to underperform most stock market indexes, including the S&P 500, but offer investors stronger, more sustainable distributions. HNDL is a more appropriate investment vehicle for many retirees and income investors, who should be more willing to make this tradeoff.

Even though HNDL technically tracks an index, I believe that it is much closer to a smart beta ETF, as a significant portion of its holdings are bound to change month-to-month. Smart beta strategies generally outperform the market, at least in theory, as they focus on securities with certain factors that have consistently done so in the past. Smart beta funds, and actively-managed funds in general, have a bit more difficulty in actually delivering excess shareholder returns, due to the increase in expenses associated with active management.

HNDL, unlike the vast majority of ETFs, is modestly leveraged at a 23% leverage ratio. To achieve this leverage, the fund holds a total return swap with a French investment bank at a modest 2.4% interest rate. Rates are variable, and indexed to the one-month USD LIBOR rate. HNDL's use of leverage serves to increase long-term shareholder returns, but also magnifies portfolio risk and volatility, and exposes the fund and its shareholders to an unknown amount of credit or counterparty risk. Financial derivatives were infamous for causing untold losses during the financial crisis, and although total return swaps are not a particularly complex or opaque product, investors should be aware of the risks.

HNDL, unlike most ETFs, follows a managed distribution policy, and targets a 7.0% annualized distribution rate, paid monthly. Investors shouldn't assume that the fund's distribution is covered by its underlying generation of income, but should assume that a significant portion of it is being funded by capital gains. HNDL has managed to sustain its distribution since inception, two years ago, without seeing declining NAV values, so its managers seem to have chosen a sustainable distribution rate. Nevertheless, the fund remains untested under periods of significant market stress or bear markets.

As mentioned previously, HNDL is a complicated fund, with many moving parts. Notwithstanding the above, the fund seems to me to be a reasonably appropriate fund for less risk-averse retirees, such as probably most CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers.

Performance Analysis

HNDL was only created two years ago, so a past performance analysis won't be as revealing or important as it could be, especially so as we can't properly gauge how the fund would perform during a bear market. Nevertheless, I think the analysis will prove of some use to investors.

I'll be comparing HNDL to the following four funds:

S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the most well-known equity benchmark.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index ETF (MDIV), the largest multi-asset class income index ETF, and roughly comparable to HNDL.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD), similar to MDIV.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA), similar to MDIV and IYLD.

HNDL's performance has been reasonably good, with the fund outperforming its three comparable peers since inception, but underperforming the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

HNDL's outperformance is partly due to the fund's use of leverage, performance would have been just about average if the fund were unlevered. HNDL doesn't really seem to be generating a significant amount of alpha for its shareholders, but the fund's performance seems reasonably good for its focus on fixed-income assets.

The fund's performance is also roughly comparable to its distribution rate, so its managers seem to have selected an appropriate and sustainable distribution rate. If performance holds, investors should be confident in the safety of their dividends, although they probably shouldn't expect to see significant capital gains or distribution growth. As mentioned previously, I'm not sure that two years of performance data is enough to accurately forecast the fund's future expected performance, but it is all the information that is available.

HNDL's performance has, however, lagged behind that of the Tactical Income-100 Portfolio and Income Generator Portfolio since inception, at 25.2% and 32.4%, respectively. That is a very sizable difference, and one that doesn't look too good for HNDL.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, HNDL should underperform a properly constructed portfolio of funds focusing on fixed-income securities. These portfolios can take advantage of fleeting discounts in the CEF space, avoid HNDL's expenses, and ensure a personalized level of risk and leverage that is appropriate for their personal circumstances.

Conclusion

HNDL is a multi-asset class leveraged ETF meant to provide investors with sustainable distribution yields while safeguarding capital and minimizing the possibility of distribution cuts. As the fund was created relatively recently, and due to its complicated investment strategy, it simply isn't possible for me to gauge if this is actually the case, but results so far seem promising.

HNDL makes for a reasonably investment opportunity for more passively-minded income investors and retirees, and could easily be a core or sole portfolio holding for these investors. Those wishing for a more hands-on approach to their portfolios should consider creating their own personalized portfolio of funds, as this approach has been more profitable in the past and will, I believe, continue to be so in the future.

