Texas Roadhouse: Why I'm Buying Again

The company faces more risks in the coming weeks and shares could retest their 52-week lows, or spring higher on a bailout bill and/or another boost in oil prices. I may buy the dips.

However, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus fallout also led the company to withdraw its revenue and earnings guidance for 2020.

The following day, TXRH strengthened its $100M+ cash position by borrowing $190 million, and has another $200 million credit facility waiting in the wings.

Market fears and a 24% drop in oil prices on March 18 dragged TXRH down to a 52-week low of $25 at one point in the day.

Thesis

It's been a wild week for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). Shares dipped as low $25 on Wednesday before rocketing back up to the mid-$30s by Friday's close. I took a small bite at $26 after selling at $68 less than a month ago.

Restaurants are shuttering their doors and famed chef Tom Collichio has predicted that 75% of all restaurants may never re-open. Local and state governments are mandating restaurant closures, but allowing to-go and delivery orders. It remains unclear how long restaurants will remain closed in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurant industry is requesting a massive bailout and I suspect Congress will do just that in the coming weeks. However, we're still early in the COVID-19 crisis and it remains unclear if large publicly traded restaurant companies, including Texas Roadhouse, will accept bailout money or will even need bailout money.

In the meantime, Texas Roadhouse on March 19 announced it was borrowing $190 million to deal with the COVID-19 fallout. The company also has access to a $200 million credit facility. The company also pulled Q1 and 2020 revenue/earnings guidance.

These are turbulent times for restaurant stocks. It's unclear what pitfalls TXRH could face next. If a restaurant bailout bill stalls, or if oil prices crash again, TXRH could retest its 52-week lows. I plan on staying long my $26 position and may add on the dips.

COVID-19 and Oil Prices

Texas Roadhouse was on a roller coaster this past week. On March 17, I published a story suggesting TXRH could dip into the $20s or lower from its $35 position.

The next day, March 18, the stock plummeted nearly 30% to $25, reaching a new 52-week low. I believe there were a couple reasons for the sudden TXRH price drop.

First, there is continued panic and fear about uncertainty around the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact that this will have on the restaurant industry in general.

Second, oil prices tumbled into the low $20s on March 18, a one-day drop of 24%.

The COVID-19 scare has negatively affected a vast majority of stocks, including all restaurant stocks. But the same isn't true for the oil price plunge, which came out of left field this month soon after the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Texas Roadhouse is susceptible to oil price drops because more than 10% of the company's 600+ restaurants are in oil-producing Texas. The company lists oil prices as one of the risks to its business in its 10-K due to the company's heavy Texas exposure. It is difficult for oil companies to maintain profitable operations with low oil prices, and, consequently, low oil prices can lead to layoffs, which could hurt Texas Roadhouse's business.

I bought a small position in TXRH at $26 during the 30% stock price plunge on March 18 not knowing if the TXRH stock crash was the beginning of something much worse.

There are two things nobody knows for sure right now: 1) How much the economy will be hurt by COVID-19; 2) What oil prices will do next.

I bought TXRH at $26 acknowledging these two points. I assumed TXRH would go much lower than $26, and it may have more to drop in the coming weeks. But the stock recovered later on March 18, and then returned to the mid-$30s on March 19, a day, coincidentally, that also included a 24% increase in the price of oil, one of the largest single-day increases for oil ever.

TXRH Takes On Debt And Makes Strategic Moves

As the COVID-19/oil chaos unfolded this week, Texas Roadhouse management stepped up on March 19 and made several strategic announcements in an attempt to strengthen its business in the face of uncertainty.

The company - which had $100+ million cash and no debt before last week - announced it was bolstering its cash pile with a $190 million loan. The company also now has a $200 million credit facility it can access if need be.

This was probably a wise decision and I believe it helped reassure investors. Shares nearly touched $40 before settling at $35 by Friday's close.

In addition to taking on debt, the company is promoting to-go orders in those cities and states that have prohibited in-restaurant dining to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Texas Roadhouse expanded its carryout option by providing curbside pickup and drive-up arrangements in the hopes of boosting sales. It's worth noting that the company does not use third-party food delivery services like Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), and based on CEO Kent Taylor's negative comments about third-party delivery in the past, I suspect using a such a service won't be an option for Texas Roadhouse.

It remains to be seen what Texas Roadhouse's sales figures will look like during the COVID-19 outbreak this month. The company also announced on March 19 it had pulled Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance and will attempt to update guidance on the Q1 earnings call in May.

Though the company has obtained credit, it is unclear if a nearly $400 million infusion will be enough to get the company through the crisis. We're still in the first quarter of 2020. The company generated $2.7 billion in sales last year. If COVID-19 impacts sales into Q2 and beyond, the lost revenue could be substantial. Today, the company pays a dividend, but I suspect the dividend would increasingly be at risk if conditions worsen. Last year, the company paid out $102 million in dividends.

Several Unknowns Remain

It's fair to assume that Texas Roadhouse sales for March will be less-than-stellar. What's unclear is how diners respond to the chain moving forward amidst both COVID-19 and low oil prices, if oil prices remain low.

If COVID-19 is mostly contained in the coming weeks, Texas Roadhouse may be facing nothing more than three months of abysmal sales. If the health crisis lasts longer, the company will likely be facing a devastating contraction in sales, and at some point - absent a bailout - it may be fair to question if the company's future is at risk.

Additionally, it remains unclear if the restaurant industry will get the $225 billion bailout that it is seeking from the Feds. I suspect the White House will approve a bailout of the restaurant industry, but it remains to be seen what the size of that bailout will be. It also remains to be seen which publicly traded restaurant companies will accept bailout money. Maybe some of them won't need it. Maybe some of them won't want it. News reports suggest one condition of accepting federal bailout money could be federal ownership stake in each of the publicly traded companies that accept the bailout.

If we assume the restaurant industry is bailed out, and Texas Roadhouse accepts bailout money, and the money is enough to cover lost sales in the coming months, I think this bolsters the case for an investment in Texas Roadhouse. If the federal government is going to protect against COVID-19 losses, it seems to me buying a company with a history of strong management in an industry rife with failure is probably a prudent choice.

Conclusion

It was a wild week and we could see new lows with Texas Roadhouse if economic conditions worsen. I plan on keeping my $26 position and may add on the dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: After selling at $68 in February, I took the plunge at $26 on March 18 and remain long.