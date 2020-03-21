Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Combating economic fallout

President Trump signed a $100B coronavirus relief bill and Congress turned its focus to broader economic stimulus, weighing a fiscal package of more than $1T that includes helicopter cash for Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said corporations would be able to defer tax payments of up to $10M, while individuals could defer up to $1M in payments to the IRS. Adding to the sentiment, the Fed announced reopened crisis-era commercial paper and money market funding facilities and increased access to dollars to global central banks grappling with liquidity shortages.

Jobless claims surge

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits jumped last week, increasing by 70,000 to 281,000, marking the fourth-biggest weekly increase on record going back to 1967. The spike was tied to the coronavirus pandemic as businesses shut down in industries from leisure to hospitality. State-level anecdotes suggest jobless claims could hit more than 2M in next Thursday's report, while Mnuchin warned of 20% American unemployment without federal action.

Easing heard around the world

The ECB launched a €750B bond-buying program to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the eurozone's economy, bringing this year's planned purchases to €1.1T (the new round alone is worth 6% of the bloc's GDP). Australia made a historic foray into quantitative easing, while the BOJ offered to buy as much as ¥1.3T ($12B) of its government bonds. Fiscally, governments around the world during the week pledged, or said they were considering, as much as $3T in support.

Global recession is here

Economists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs joined the chorus of other Wall Street prognosticators to declare that COVID-19 will push the global economy into recession. It won't be as steep as the 0.8% contraction of 2009, according to the IMF's measure, but would be worse than the 2001 and early 1990s recessions. The projections put more pressure on policy makers to take measures to limit the health emergency and then inject enough stimulus so demand increases once the virus is under control.

Volatility

A new record was seen during the week as the S&P 500 swung 4% or more in either direction for seven consecutive sessions, topping the previous record of six days from November 1929. "Although the contemporary crisis is loaded with bad news, this has not been its primary problem. It's the 'unknown,'" said Jim Paulsen of The Leuthold Group. "Give me bad news any day over complete uncertainty." Headlines were filled with "circuit breakers, "limit up and limit downs," while Wall Street recorded its worst day since the 1987 crash on Monday.

Could markets fully close?

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is temporarily closing its trading floors and will move to electronic trading this coming week after an employee and a trader were tested positive for COVID-19. "We continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors," said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham. "Closing the markets would not change the underlying causes of the market decline, would remove transparency into investor sentiment, and reduce investors’ access to their money. This would only further compound the current market anxiety."

Big banks suspend buybacks

The largest eight U.S. banks, including BofA (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), put share buybacks on hold through the end of Q1 and all of Q2 as they put capital to use by helping consumers and businesses. The move sounds smart politically, particularly as the Fed has re-launched QE with a vengeance, but it might dash the hopes of some bank investors. After all, what's the point of over-capitalization if a bank can't buy back stock when shares are cheap?

Bailouts

"We have to protect Boeing... We're going to back the airlines 100%," President Trump declared after the U.S. planemaker called for a $60B lifeline for the U.S. aerospace manufacturing industry, while airlines sought over $50B in financial assistance. However, reports suggested that many lawmakers were wary of bailing out Boeing (NYSE:BA) - because of its own poor decision-making - and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from the company's board in response. Executives from companies such as Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) also convened at the White House to discuss another bailout, consisting of $150B in direct aid for the hotel sector and $100B for related travel companies.

'Arsenal of democracy'

Less than a day after the Detroit Three and the UAW union agreed to keep plants running with reduced shifts and staffing, the automakers said they would close their U.S. facilities to stop the spread of coronavirus. Despite shuttered production lines, GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) are in talks with the White House about how they could make ventilators and other medical gear to help fight the current pandemic. During WWII, automakers retooled their factories to build tanks, planes and other military equipment supporting the war effort, earning Detroit the nickname "arsenal of democracy."

Home theaters

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and capacity restrictions in theaters, Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) made its movies available for home entertainment on the same day as theatrical release. While the move breaks longstanding practice, the films won't be that cheap. They'll be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S., and roughly the same price internationally.

