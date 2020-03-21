Bank Of America: Down For Good Reasons, But Will Make A Comeback

I'm long Bank of America, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

There are legitimate reasons for the poor stock performance - recession fears and a low interest rate environment - but I believe that the bank will make a comeback in 2020.

Bank of America's (BAC) stock has taken a significant hit so far in 2020 due mainly to COVID-19 concerns (and the deteriorating interest rate environment). BAC shares have underperformed the broader market by almost 20 percentage points on a year-to-date basis.

Investors should definitely be concerned about lower rates and the potential economic impact of the recent health scare but, in my opinion, this pullback will eventually turn out to be a great long-term buying opportunity. To this point, I believe that shareholders of this large financial institution should use the current dip as an opportunity to add to their BAC positions.

The Concerns Are Valid But The Bank Is Well Positioned for 2020 And Beyond

It would be the understatement of the year to say that the financial sector has felt the pain of the COVID-19 fallout.

And, of course, the Fed's recent interest rate decisions are not helping either - i.e., the low interest rate environment already was negatively impacting BofA's net interest margin ("NIM").

But more importantly, a slowdown in economic activity obviously has a significant impact on the banks, so the downward trending stock prices should come as no surprise. To put this into context, Goldman Sachs expects major cutbacks in consumer activity almost across the board through at least April 2020.

This is terrible near-term news for the banks. However, as I recently described, BofA has more going for it than just rising rates with the biggest example being the bank's digital business. People tend to downplay the potential that BofA has in the digital space but, in my opinion, the digital push is a material component of the investment thesis for the bank. And it helps the bull case that BofA's digital numbers/metrics have been impressive so far, to say the least.

And importantly, BofA's digital business should actually benefit from the current environment (work-from-home, etc.). Digital banking is about more than just cutting cost.

So yes, there are legitimate concerns about BofA's near-term business prospects but, in my opinion, let's not forget that this bank entered 2020 in a great financial position.

BofA is well capitalized and has a balance sheet that will allow for it to weather this storm. Additionally, it's important to also note that U.S. economic activity is expected to pick back up after Q2 with a sharp 8% bounce-back in GDP predicted for Q3 2020.

So consider this, the current headwinds will (or should I say, are predicted to) eventually dissipate. It's not a matter of if, but when. Therefore, I believe that investors with a long-term mindset should use this opportunity to add a well-positioned bank with great business prospects to their portfolios.

Valuation

BofA's stock is attractively valued based on the bank's own historical metrics.

As shown, BAC shares are trading well-below the lower end of the ranges. Additionally, the bank is trading at a discount based on two key metrics when compared to its closest peer, JPMorgan (JPM).

I've previously stated that I believe that BofA's stock should continue to close the gap with the best-of-breed bank, JPMorgan, and I still feel the same way today. All of the financials have been punished during this COVID-19 scare, and rightfully so, but I believe that both BAC and JPM are best positioned to ride out the storm. I expect a sharp comeback later in 2020.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes Bank of America. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

The Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the banking sector. The COVID-19 related impacts should be closely monitored in the months ahead. If the economy is "shut down" for longer than anticipated, BofA's stock will likely continue its downward trend.

Bottom Line

2020 has been a tough year so far for BofA shareholders but that's not a good reason to jump ship, especially at today's levels. I believe that this bank is well positioned for 2020 and beyond and, in my mind, Mr. Brian Moynihan, CEO, does get the credit that he deserves. This CEO navigated BAC through its post-crisis years in an orderly fashion and created a bank that has promising long-term business prospects. Going forward, investors should expect more of the same for BofA. The operating environment is very different today, yes, but I believe that BofA's management team is more than capable of the job at hand. This bank will make a strong (and quick) comeback in 2020, barring another significant broader market pullback.

Yes, BofA suspended its buyback program, but the bank still pays a healthy ~3.3% dividend. Plus, Mr. Moynihan has shown just how shareholder friendly he is over the past five years so investors should expect for buybacks to come back into play after the economy returns to a stable state (that is, of course, if buybacks are not "banned" like some pundits are pushing for).

I believe that BofA's stock will be a market beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.