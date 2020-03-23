Shell's Juicy 15% Yield Stands Out Among Majors

Oil prices will remain low in the near term, but it seems likely that they will recover to pre-crisis levels in the long run.

Article Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), one of the biggest oil and gas producers in the world, has seen its share price slump so much that its dividend now yields more than 15%. The company will, like its peers, suffer from the lower oil price, but the long-term outlook is not bad at all, and diversification across business lines makes the company less vulnerable than many other players in the industry.

The Price Of Oil Slumps - Why This Will Not Last Forever

Shell's share price, along with share prices of peers such as Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), and Total (TOT), has dropped like a rock over the last couple of weeks:

Over the last month, Shell's share price dropped by 52%, with its peers' share prices all losing at least 42% during that time frame as well. Over the last year, share price declines are even more pronounced, as each of the supermajors' shares lost at least 55%, while Shell is down 60% during that time frame.

The recent drop was mostly caused by a sharp drop in oil prices, which hit a new 18-year low a couple of days ago. The sharp decline in oil prices was caused by a double whammy of lower consumption, due to the impact that the coronavirus has on the economy, and due to higher production volumes. Experts are forecasting a drop of up to 10 million barrels a day in global oil consumption over the next couple of weeks, which equates to roughly 10% of global demand. At the same time, both Russia and Saudi Arabia have started to ramp up production in order to increase their market share, following the failure to agree on production cuts at the most recent OPEC+ meeting.

In the near term, this leads to a market that is heavily oversupplied, which is why oil prices have declined. This will not remain the case forever, though, due to two reasons: First, the world will recover from the coronavirus impact, and consumption will start to rise again. This will not happen in the very near term, although China, at least, is already moving beyond the impact. The rest of the world will remain impacted for a couple of months, in all likelihood, but the coronavirus will not reduce consumption for years to come.

On top of that, supply will likely be reduced at one point, as OPEC+ will be forced to make a deal. Many OPEC members do indeed have relatively low production costs, but their countries' budgets are dependent on a certain level of oil-derived net profits. According to the Financial Times, this so-called fiscal break-even price is $83 for Saudi Arabia, $45 for Russia, and up to $195 for other OPEC members such as Iran.

With oil prices in the $20s, all of these countries are burning through massive amounts of cash every day ($500+ million for all of OPEC combined), and at one point, their currency reserves will not be high enough to support current deficits. OPEC+ members will do what they have done in the past - agree on production cuts that lead to higher oil prices, which is a necessity to support the budgets of these countries.

In the short term, oil prices will likely remain quite low, but due to the factors laid out above, I believe that oil prices will return to a level of $40-$60 in the long run. Even higher oil prices are possible as well in a scenario where additional supply is taken out of the market, showcased by the oil price spike following last year's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

Shell's Diversified Businesses Will Soften The Blow From Low Oil Prices

In the near term, all oil producers will suffer from lower revenues and their earnings will likely get decimated, but to different degrees. Pure upstream producers will be hit very hard, whereas diversified companies will benefit from some internal diversification. This is true for Shell, which does not only produce oil but also natural gas and LNG. On top of that, Shell owns vast downstream assets such as refineries and gas station networks, an oil trading arm, and some renewable energy and electricity distribution businesses. Shell's upstream earnings will fall, but the overall impact on a company-wide basis will not be as large as what many pure upstream players will have to endure.

During 2016, the worst year for oil companies in recent history, Shell still generated more than $20 billion in cash flow. This compares favorably to the cash flows that Shell's peers generated during the bottom of the cycle:

Exxon Mobil's cash flows were relatively on par with Shell's, but the other supermajors all generated significantly lower cash flows. On top of that, Shell also generated the highest cash flows during 2019 by far:

We can thus say that Shell does not only have one of the most resilient cash flow streams during downturns (along with Exxon Mobil), it also had the highest cash flow pace by far going into the current crisis. The combination of these facts is why I believe that Shell should be able to generate meaningful cash flows even during 2020, likely more than its peers. And yet, Shell is not the supermajor trading at the highest market capitalization by far:

At $94 billion, Shell is valued at just 2.2 times trailing cash flows, and at ~4.5 times the cash flows it generated during 2016. Shell also has seen its share price slump the most (on a relative basis) during the last couple of months. Why is that? A possible explanation for this is that many investors worry about Shell's debt load, which is the highest among its peers:

One should, however, adjust for two things here. First, Shell also has the highest cash flows by far, so it can easily support the highest debt load, and on top of that, the company benefits from very low interest rates. As a UK/Netherlands-based company, Shell can easily issue debt nominated in €, where rates are significantly lower compared to the US, even following the Fed's recent 100 base point interest rate reduction. The Dutch 10-year rate is 0.1% right now, roughly 100 base points less than the rate on US treasuries at the time of writing.

This rate advantage, which in reality is even more pronounced due to the fact that the European Central Bank actively buys corporate bonds of companies such as Shell, is why a higher debt load for Shell is not a real issue investors have to worry about.

Shell's Dividend - Will It Be Cut?

If oil prices do not recover very fast, which is not very likely, then none of the supermajors will be able to generate free cash flows that are high enough to fully cover their dividend payments, including Shell. This does not mean that these companies will cut their payouts, though. They didn't have to do so during 2016, and they could maintain their payouts during 2020 as well. This is possible through either financing the free cash flow shortfall via debt, which should not be a big problem for any of these companies, or by paying parts of their dividend in the form of shares.

Shell did so during the last oil price slump, via its so-called SCRIP dividend program, which allowed investors to choose to receive their dividends in the form of new shares. This reduced the cash burden for Shell, which is why the company was able to maintain its dividend despite the oil price crash and the cash need for the BG Group acquisition that also happened during 2016. Shell was able to survive this without cutting its dividend, and they have not cut their dividend at any other time since the end of World War II. Investors can thus, with some degree of certainty, assume that Shell would be able to keep the dividend intact during 2020 as well.

Risks To Consider

If the coronavirus crisis does not get solved in the time frame that is forecasted by most experts (up to 1 year), or if the economy gets hurt in a way that makes it hard for growth to pick up again, oil demand could get impacted in the long run, which would lead to a prolonged period of low oil prices. This would hurt the balance sheets of Shell and its peers more than I currently am forecasting, and a dividend cut could happen in such a scenario.

Shell also is mostly traded in Europe, and the US ADR price closely follows the price its European shares trade at. Currency rate changes can thus impact share price movements to some degree. Dividends are declared in US$, though, thus income investors don't need to worry about forex movements too much. Dividends on the A shares are subject to Dutch withholding taxes, whereas B shares are free of any withholding taxes for US-based investors.

Takeaway

Oil prices have slumped, but I expect this to reverse over the next year, as demand will pick up again once the coronavirus crisis has peaked. On top of that, OPEC+ is strongly incentivized to agree on a production cut deal, as their countries' budget deficit will otherwise explode upwards. In the long run, oil prices will thus likely reverse back to the level they have been at over the last couple of years.

Shell has shown that it can generate massive cash flows with oil trading at ~$50, which is why I expect the company to post solid results in 2021 and onwards, once oil prices have normalized.

In the near term, results will be hurt by low oil prices, but diversification across many different business lines should soften the blow, and thanks to access to very cheap debt and the possibility of reinstating the SCRIP dividend program, there is no need to cut the dividend for now.

