Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Altria Group Inc. (MO) 4/30 0.84 34.28 9.80% 50 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 4/15 0.385 40.28 3.82% 14

Tuesday March 24 (Ex-Div 3/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 4/6 0.75 102.41 2.93% 17

Wednesday March 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 4/10 0.34 48.81 2.79% 16 Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/17 0.54 77.46 2.79% 42 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 4/9 0.3 57.66 2.08% 15

Thursday March 26 (Ex-Div 3/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Toro Company (TTC) 4/9 0.25 57.44 1.74% 11

Friday March 27 (Ex-Div 3/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 4/15 1.03 123.31 3.34% 10 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 4/15 0.41 38.16 4.30% 18 Franklin Resources (BEN) 4/13 0.27 16.9 6.39% 40 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 4/15 1.22 100.98 4.83% 10 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/17 0.83 71.04 4.67% 10 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 4/15 0.28 25.53 4.39% 10 Edison International (EIX) 4/20 0.6375 46.86 5.44% 17 EPR Properties (EPR) 4/15 0.3825 18.05 25.43% 10 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 4/15 2.0775 196.33 4.23% 26 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/14 0.27 12.91 8.37% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/24 0.625 230.61 1.08% 10 Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 4/15 0.33 35.29 3.74% 11 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 4/15 1.07 125.78 3.40% 45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 4/7 0.22 12.44 7.07% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 4/15 0.49 64.79 3.03% 25 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 4/15 0.435 33.99 5.12% 49 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 5/1 0.52 69.92 2.97% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 5/8 1.1025 37.82 11.66% 18 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 5/11 0.4025 30.63 5.26% 47 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.12 21.6 6.67% 10 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 4/30 0.575 139.38 1.65% 27 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 4/15 1.04 49.36 8.43% 23

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 3/27 0.95 2.0% Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 3/25 0.255 3.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 3/30 0.5425 6.0% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 3/27 0.51 3.2% Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 3/30 0.09 19.5% CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/25 0.85 2.1% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 3/27 0.73 4.5% First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 3/27 0.18 5.3% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 3/26 0.25 1.1% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 3/27 0.20125 3.7% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 3/26 1.5 3.9% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 3/27 0.2 6.6% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 3/27 0.3 1.8% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 3/27 0.85 2.2% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 3/27 2.4 3.3% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 3/24 0.22 2.1% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 3/27 0.56 8.7% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 3/26 0.62 4.1% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 3/30 0.2 11.1% Steris plc (STE) 3/26 0.37 1.3% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 3/27 0.65 3.1% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 3/30 0.9 4.0% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 3/24 1.08 2.1% Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 3/30 0.2 7.3% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 3/25 0.11 0.9% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 3/26 0.26 1.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.