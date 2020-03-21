Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 22

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Independence Holding Company (IHC) 6/12 6/29 0.2 0.22 10.00% 3.26% 7 UDR Inc. (UDR) 4/9 4/30 0.3425 0.36 5.11% 4.50% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 4/2 0.22 8.2 10.73% 8 Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 4/15 0.09 8.8 4.09% 5 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 4/8 1.15 187.89 2.45% 6

Tuesday March 24 (Ex-Div 3/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/9 0.37 18.34 8.07% 8 Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 4/9 1.76 145.1 4.85% 9

Wednesday March 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 4/9 0.585 52.71 4.44% 8 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 4/10 0.5 45.07 4.44% 7 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 4/24 0.18 123.81 0.58% 7 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 4/7 0.14 13.04 4.29% 7 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 4/10 0.27 44.09 2.45% 9 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 4/10 0.1 32.82 1.22% 8

Thursday March 26 (Ex-Div 3/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 4/14 0.34 33.92 4.01% 6 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 4/13 0.13 23.48 2.21% 8 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 4/9 0.46 60.32 3.05% 10 TowneBank (TOWN) 4/10 0.18 16.93 4.25% 8

Friday March 27 (Ex-Div 3/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 4/22 0.18 66.46 1.08% 9 Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 4/15 0.29 14.79 7.84% 7 AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 4/15 1.59 131.62 4.83% 9 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 4/30 0.475 17.61 10.79% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 4/15 0.25 12.56 7.96% 7 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 5/4 0.15 41.92 1.43% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/24 0.3275 46.66 2.81% 9 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 4/15 0.75 89.83 3.34% 8 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 4/20 0.25 27.74 3.60% 8 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 4/7 0.165 67.33 0.98% 6 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 4/14 0.285 43.32 2.63% 8 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5/6 1.13 54.75 8.26% 5 National Research Corporation (NRC) 4/15 0.21 39.39 2.13% 6 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 4/15 0.215 33.95 2.53% 7 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 4/15 0.95 21.49 17.68% 8 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 4/10 0.25 18.81 5.32% 10 STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 4/15 0.35 17.82 7.86% 5 Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 4/15 0.21 10.63 7.90% 9 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/15 0.42 32.57 5.16% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 4/15 0.68 152.63 1.78% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 3/26 0.3 5.3% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/25 0.2 3.9% Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) 3/27 0.32 20.9% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 3/27 0.27 2.0% Bank of America Corp. (BAC.PK) 3/27 0.18 3.7% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 3/27 0.66 3.5% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.11 4.5% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 3/27 0.12 2.1% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 3/25 0.235 2.5% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/27 0.3125 7.4% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 3/30 0.78 1.0% Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) 3/26 0.34 2.8% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 3/27 0.19 1.3% Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 3/27 0.21 7.9% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 3/30 0.68 3.7% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.PK) 3/30 1.25 3.6% Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 3/25 0.18 2.3% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 3/26 0.79 7.3% Moelis & Company (MC) 3/27 0.51 8.1% MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 3/27 0.2 2.9% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 3/27 0.47 2.3% Pool Corp. (POOL) 3/26 0.55 1.3% Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 3/30 1.55 3.2% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/27 0.625 3.4% Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 3/26 0.23 13.0% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/27 0.22 3.4% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 3/24 0.28 7.5% Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 3/27 0.36 4.0% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 3/27 0.08 2.6% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 3/27 0.24 4.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

