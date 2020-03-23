Surviving The Market Crash: Philosophy, Notes And Strategy During Recessions

Here's my current situation. Like many of you, I'm sitting on large paper losses on my income portfolio - and even more on my stocks.

The moves in the bond market are beyond crazy. The changes in the Treasury and municipal bond markets in particular have not been seen in decades.

We are income investors, but any income above the risk-free rate comes with risk. There's no free lunch. There's no having our cake and eating it too. If we are living on the income then price should not matter. Price transparency is a double-edged sword. For one, we know just how much one of our positions is worth. Unlike baseball cards which are hard to value - stocks, bonds, and other public securities are traded out in the open giving us proper valuations.

The moves in the bond market are beyond crazy. The changes in the Treasury and municipal bond markets in particular have not been seen in decades. This is pure fear as we have noted several times. But consumer sentiment and confidence is a key requirement for a functioning and healthy economy. If a consumer is scared and does want to go out spend, invest, create economic activity, then the economy is going to suffer. Add in this unique recession caused by a virus whereby citizens cannot even go outside and congregate in large numbers (like malls, sporting events, etc.), economic activity is going to grind to a halt.

The market is scared of this which is why we are seeing indiscriminate selling in certain areas of the market. Nothing is being spared. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), which is mostly investment grade credit with under two years to maturity, has been hit hard like everything else as investors seek to raise cash wherever they can.

More surprising is the carnage in the municipal bond market in the last week as liquidity dries up. The municipal to treasury ratio, which typically averages around 80%, rose to over 200% this week. This is a very stressed level as dealers go out looking for offers on their muni bonds and are getting no bids in return. The lack of bidding is due to the massive amount of volatility in the market which leaves them unable to hedge their positions. Risk managers are pushing them to unload some positions to raise capital and improve their cash levels. But everyone is doing that which is sending muni bond prices crashing down.

Is the credit worthiness of the bonds worth that much less today? Unlikely. This is a liquidity-driven event. This is not a credit event. At least not yet. If the virus constricts economic activity for a long period of time then maybe that will change.

As the coronavirus and its effects on economic activity deepened, investors started moving out of stocks and other higher risk assets into the "flight to safety" trade of Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, over the last week, that began to change. Investors started pulling money out of bonds preferring pure cash. Eventually, municipal bonds got caught up in this. These are lower liquidity assets, and when everyone rushes to the exits at the same time, the price decline will be sharp.

This from a muni portfolio manager:

Last week, investors, prompted by coronavirus fear, pulled $1.7 billion from high-yield municipal mutual funds. Those funds tried to sell bonds into a market that had no buyers, with prices gapping down, in some cases, by 15-20 percentage points. The largest municipal high-yield ETF (“HYD”) was down 18% for the week. The muni sell-off wasn’t limited to high yield. The AAA MMD rate went up last week by 86 bps, with March 12, when the rate went up 50 bps, holding the distinction of being the worst day in municipal history. Worse, the sell-off happened during a rally in Treasuries and LIBOR swaps (with which we hedge). While the 30 year LIBOR swap rate didn’t move much last week, it was down since the beginning of March by 35 bps.

This is unprecedented. Liquidity dried up in 2008 in the muni markets- and in virtually all markets. It was a liquidity-driven recession. This is a new paradigm and will take some period of normalization to correct. For now, there are too many sellers and not enough confidence out there for the buyers to step in. In any asset class, not just municipal bonds.

The Economic Hit

This is the big unknown. Will we be South Korea or Singapore and see a mild disruption and a return to normal in a few weeks. Or will we be Italy where the news continues to get worse and worse and who's health care system is crashing down?

Social distancing is the preferred method for stopping the spread of the virus, but that comes at a cost. That means we need to close schools, malls, end seating in restaurants, shut movie theaters, concert halls, conference centers, stadiums and arenas, gyms, churches, airports, weddings, etc. Just think of all the places you go to on a weekly basis where there are more than five or 10 people.

This is much the same way that a cancer patient radiates their body with chemotherapy making them sicker in order to get better. With this virus, we are essentially shutting down a large portion of GDP in order to get better. A self-inflicted recession in the interest of mitigating the spread of the virus and preventing more people from dying.

Unlike following the last national emergency, 9/11, where people were encouraged to consume to increase economic activity, the response today is the opposite. A slowdown in activity (staying home) is required. And the slower the better.

But it's the duration of this shut down that's driving the markets. It's just unknown. It will take six to eight weeks in all likelihood to make sure that the virus load peaks. That brings us to mid-May, though we should start to see (hopefully) a curve flattening before then. The average recession lasts 14 months, and right now most investment banks think this one will be much shorter lasting just a quarter or perhaps two. During the average recession, the market falls about 30%. But the last two were far larger declines.

Central Banks Bring Out The Bazooka

The global central banks did their part over the weekend (though I thought they could have come out the week before). Their efforts are more to provide liquidity and ensure a functioning market. There isn't much else the Fed can do as social distancing will curtail economic activity whether they like it or not. Last weekend, most every central bank took action.

The Federal Reserve cut rates 100 bps, largely what the market expected, but also instituted QE4 (Quantitative Easing 4) buying $500B worth of Treasuries and $200B worth of agency MBS. This is meant to provide liquidity to the markets and keep the system oiled, but will do little for stemming the economic contraction.

The main stimulus will have to come from the fiscal side of the house, not monetary. Congress will have to come together and provide some sort of temporary assistance to workers who will not be able to go to work. In addition, unemployment will rise so added assistance will need to be provided to them.

The actions will have to look strong and be quick. Some of the policy that's being debated are:

Helicopter money: $1,000 for every American adult, perhaps on a monthly basis throughout the crisis.

Payroll tax cut on the employer side to help small businesses conserve cash and keep lower-level employees on.

A massive infrastructure package (perhaps in the multi-trillion dollars) to build bridges, roads, solar fields, hospitals, and upgrade schools.

$50B bailout for the airline industry.

Other assistance to help workers whose children are home from school and need care.

These actions would help instill some confidence to the markets. It also will help increase future inflation expectations and reverse course from the current deflationary spiral towards which we are headed.

What To Do

Here's my current situation. Like many of you, I'm sitting on paper losses with a negative 20% in the Yield Hunting Core Income Portfolio year-to-date. The current income is now over 9% for the first time since late 2018 thanks to the massive price drop, while distributions remain steady. Income remains the top objective of the account and is now very high - similar to the levels we saw when we started (early 2016) and in late 2018.

Any money put to work today will get that higher rate. That includes reinvesting distributions. One thing I have started to do is to turn on the reinvesting function on my brokerage accounts. At the current rate of interest, the income doubles every 7.8 years. Obviously this is a great time for investors to be starting the Core.

Over the last year, so many new members opined how there was nothing to buy. The Core literally had zero buys for months because valuations were so rich. During that time, we attempted to increase the quality of the portfolio, reducing exposure to fixed coupon high-yield bonds and increasing exposure to munis and preferreds. While the latter hasn't held up nearly as much as we would have liked, it did hold up better than non-investment grade corporate debt and loans.

As our members know, we have stayed to plan continuing to collect our income stream and not making any rash moves like selling out down. While in hindsight it would have made sense to sell out early on in this crisis, my crystal ball did not work. It could have just as easily been a small correction in the CEF market like we've seen commonly in the past.

Most of the underlying exposure in our Core Portfolio are bonds. In fact, all but approximately 16% are in some sort of fixed income sub-sector or structure. The rest are in some REITs and preferreds. This is an attempt to mitigate downside risk on NAV. In the end, we are investing in a series of bonds through bond funds that pay a fixed coupon and repay principal at the end of the term. The market today, when it reduces the price of those bonds (reduces NAV of the fund), does not impact the coupon payment on those bonds. This is why the current yield rises when the price of the bond falls.

The primary factor that an investor has to worry about is default risk - the risk that you do not get a return of your principal, not just a return on your investment. While default rates are up, and likely to increase (especially in energy), they are unlikely to rise to levels we saw during the financial crisis. And even then, our holdings are extremely diversified with each bond fund holding hundreds if not thousands of individual bonds. If one defaults, it won't have a huge effect on the NAV of the fund. This is the largest risk to the NAV of a bond CEF. The price can do what it will do.

I fully expect that the NAVs will recover once spreads start their recovery. However, they have not begun that yet. With spreads closing in on 1,000 bps, the downside from here is less than the upside if the economy does not enter a tailspin. Anyone who has new cash can buy the Core for a 20% discount (sale!) than they could just a month ago. The cash flow also is up nearly 20% as well. It's a good opportunity. Is it the bottom? Likely not. But is it cheap compared to a month ago?Absolutely. No one knows where the bottom is but legging in over the next six months is likely to reduce regret.

Emotional Management

Behavioral finance and emotional biases are a key factor that people need to acknowledge in investing. It's a critical piece of portfolio management especially during market sell offs. Panicking and selling when the market is a "sea of red" is where investors make mistakes. I recall some investors who sold in early 2009 and never got back in until early 2015 right before the correction then. That scared them out again and they went back to cash. It's those types of actions which are killers for portfolios.

While I can handle volatility having started my career in the mid-90s when stock volatility really got going, even I have to manage my stomach. On days when the market is down big, I tend to take lots of short breaks. Maybe go for a walk or do routine other tasks (laundry, clean, etc). Going to the gym and exercising is a great thing, especially mid day, as it helps to clear your head and reduce stress.

Most of all, if you are not in the business, you should not be in front of your computer or watching CNBC. Be doing something else! This is especially true if you're retired. Your plan was built for a reason. If your portfolio is throwing off $5K per month and that you need to live on, the price is immaterial to you. It will eventually recover. Just know that you aren't making the mortal sin of selling down.

One of the big problems today is informational overload. With iPhones, people have access to trade and view their accounts at anytime or any place. I was at the park one morning with my kids and dad was pushing his daughter on the swing while at the same time - with one hand - purchasing stocks on his iPhone. It's become too easy. It makes us think we need to be doing something anytime the markets move an inch.

It also was one of the reasons why I was initially against the chat for the Marketplace service. While it provides a significant amount of very useful information (thanks to our great members!) it can contribute to that "do something" mentality.

Things to consider:

Stay calm. Doing nothing is more likely better than doing something.

Avoid rash moves.

Do something else.

Continue to stick to your plan!

Small Moves => Small Mistakes => Small Regrets!

What You Should Be Doing Or Not

Market volatility is inevitable. It's normal. The cause of the volatility this time may not be normal but volatility is a typical characteristic of the markets. During a crisis like this, keeping calm and making some basic moves can help position you for success. All of that said, there are some things you could be doing that will help you long term. Some of them are very basic things like tax loss harvesting while others are more complex like developing a re-entry plan to the market or rightsizing the risk in your portfolio.

Tax loss harvesting is not just something you do at year end. A good investor and a good advisor is always trying to add bps to performance. Tax loss harvesting can be done at any point one piece of your portfolio is down. By swapping from one asset to another that is virtually the same. This allows you to maintain your exposure if/when the asset recovers and at the same time book the losses to offset future gains.

This is an example from Morningstar:

Here’s an example. Let’s say your client holds Mutual Fund A with a cost basis of $100,000 that drops to a value of $90,000. You harvest the $10,000 loss and replace the holding with Mutual Fund B. Two weeks later, Mutual Fund B is worth $85,000. You harvest the $5,000 loss and replace the holding with Mutual Fund C. Three weeks later, Mutual Fund C is worth $82,000. You harvest this $3,000 loss and buy back into Mutual Fund A. By the end of the year, Mutual Fund A has almost recovered completely and is now worth $97,000. Thus, the value of Mutual Fund A declined by 3% during the year. Yet, you harvested losses totaling $18,000 -or 18%. Assuming a capital gain tax benefit of 20%, the tax benefit from tax-loss harvesting of $3,600 more than offset the 3% decline.

The other thing you could do is to increase your Core Portfolio allocation by swapping from some open-end mutual funds or other peripheral stuff in favor of the Core. If the Core is 24% of your TLA, you could take it up a notch to something like 28% or 30% over time. We would not be doing this today but eventually.

But again, doing nothing may be the best course of action! Hopefully, your portfolio isn't more risked than it should be. Of course, some do not know how much risk they are taking until events like this.

The Opportunity

I continue to receive the question of should we sell and get out. Each investor and each member needs to assess their own needs. For the past three years, I've been stressing the fact that investors have been taking too much risk all in an effort to not have to reduce their lifestyle.

Where does that leave us?

For those who have taken on too much risk, use some significant bounces to lighten up on the most risky positions. Just note, that this locks you into those losses but does prevent further downside should there be some. By selling, I would turn paper losses into real ones and also make those losses permanent. However, if it allows you to sleep at night, then it may be for the better.

Individuals that have large amounts of cash available (>35% of TLA) and no need for it over at least the next 6-9 months, AND are risk tolerant, then you need to start developing a plan of when to get back in. Is that monthly over the next six months? Is it weekly (aggressive) over the next ten weeks.

The investment opportunity for those who can look out at least one year is significant. Investors sitting in front of their computers in despair always think this time is different. But it is not. The market will recover. If you have set up your accounts correctly, they should be providing you the income flow you need to live on. As long as the income flow is maintained, then you do not have much to worry about. While distributions are likely to be cut down the road, income levels are not going to drop massively. Interest rates are down but they are down about 100 bps from two months ago.

I go back to this chart. Look at the price volatility of this fund PIMCO Corp & Income Strategy (PTY). It's massive. If you invested in PTY at its inception with $1,000,000 and then went to sleep for 17 years, you would have done extremely well. With your distributions reinvested, your capital would have doubled every 5.2 years. That is far better than the S&P 500. You would have missed the financial crisis when the price of the fund went from $22 to $6, a decline of 73%.

We will get through this. I know it doesn't seem like it right now but we will. I implore investors not to make rash decisions. Do not panic. Do not feel like you have to do something other than maybe some "like fund" swaps to book tax losses. If you have the stomach for it, start developing a plan on where and when you want to start nibbling.

I do think we are closer to the end of this (in terms of market pain) than the beginning. The question becomes how much downside risk is left and how the recovery will look. If the best-case scenario comes to fruition and the "virus curve flattens" we could see a very significant rip in the back half of this year. On the other hand, if things worsen beyond the already bad expectations- if we are Italy and not South Korea, then the V could look more like a U and take significantly longer.

Stay calm and quarantine on!

