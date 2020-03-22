Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead will see economic activity grind to a halt in large parts of the U.S. as the global pandemic plays out. Earnings reports won't pack the same punch with guidance updates being pulled right and left, while corporate meetings and industry conferences have been scratched or gone online. The economic calendar will be dominated by the release of initial jobless claims on March 21 by the Department of Labor. A tidal wave of filings in California and New York has economists forecasting as many as 1M or 2M filings after a surge in the prior week to 281K jobless claim filings. What else could jolt the market? A big stimulus package could pass Congress next week and the Federal Reserve may roll out another round of liquidity measures out of its toolbox.

Notable earnings reports: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) on March 24; Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on March 25; Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), KB Home (NYSE:KB) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) on March 26.

Earnings spotlight : Micron (MU) and Nike (NKE) will be the first powerhouse companies to report earnings with large parts of the U.S. under pandemic stay-at-home orders in place. Micron (MU) is seeing strong server demand amid the trend of more people working from home and the increased online demand for various products. Micron's update on the last few weeks could also be of broad interest to shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). The view on Nike (NKE) is that store closings and discretionary spending pressure will negatively impact earnings all the way through to the back-to-school season and perhaps even the holiday period. Expect Nike management to be pressed on the expectation for the tough quarters ahead. Still, the general long-term vibe from the sell-side community on Nike is bullish. Per the BofA analyst team, Nike will ultimately end up with even more global market share on the other side of the pandemic as weaker retail brands falter or don't survive.

IPO watch: There are no new pricings on the calendar once again as the global pandemic cuts off all new IPO activity. IPO share lockup periods expire on Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) on March 24 and a quiet period expires the same day for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). Keep an eye on Postmates (POSTM) and DoorDash (DOORD), two online delivery companies expected to go public this year. While the IPOs might not launch until the back half of the year, the companies have seen an explosion in new partnerships with national restaurant chains cut off from offering dine-in service.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is projected to cut its dividend to $0.04 from $0.085 and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is seen lowering its payout to $0.0475 from $0.095. A large number of companies have suspended paying dividends as they plan to pad their cash balance to ride out a period of economic activity grounding to a halt.Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: The merger between Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:CDOR) and NexPoint Hospitality Trust is scheduled to close on March 20. The go-shop period on the Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)- Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) deal expires on March 25. The big question in the week ahead is if any mergers are unwound, the Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY)-Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) in particular should be watched.

Analyst/investor meetings: Companies are moving their upcoming investor events to an online format. The management presentations could feature some direct talk on the challenges in dealing with the global pandemic. The event calendar includes Everbridge (NYSE:EB) on March 23; Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), Square (NYSE:SQ), Cott (NYSE:COT), Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) on March 24; Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on March 25 and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) on March 26.

Streaming: Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) will launch in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland next week in an interesting bit of timing. While the company canceled some planned launch events with the nations reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, the new streaming service could be a popular diversion in some European households. Disney could use some good news with shares down 38% in a month. Overall streaming activity is expected to very strong in the weeks ahead in what should be a boost for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Looking ahead, mobile video platform Quibi is set to debut next month and HBO Max (NYSE:T) is due for a May premiere. NBCUniversal's Peacock service is expected later this summer.

Healthcare watch: The FDA action date for Celgene's (NYSE:BMY) ozanimod for relapsing multiple sclerosis is March 5, while Heron Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HRTX) HTX-011 for postoperative pain and IntelGenx's (OTCQX:IGXT) Rizaport for acute migraine have FDA action dates of March 26. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is also on the docket for IV Triferic.

Home musing: The stay-at-home trade has been bandied around for a few weeks with Amazon (AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Zoom Vide Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Netflix (NFLX), Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), K12 (NYSE:LRN), 2U (TWOU) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) just a few of the companies seen picking up revenue amid the shelter in place orders, a massive transition to remote offices and schools turning to online plans. Evercore ISI is looking further ahead at the tech side of powering up all that activity from the home. "While the macro uncertainty may limit any spending increase in the near-term, we think it's possible the on-going quarantine efforts work as a catalyst to accelerate the secular shift towards remote working," says the firm. Evercore focuses on the overall bandwidth and network capabilities needed for remote work and online schooling, noting F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) could benefit from tech upgrades even beyond the pandemic. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:OTC:CRWD) is also up 23% in a week as investors see cybersecurity an even bigger focus as life happens from the house.

Stocking up: What started off as some binge buying at Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and a March sales boost for food and beverage sellers has the potential to be a long-lasting paradigm shift. Analysts think the memory (or even reoccurrence) of the virus will lead to more discretionary spending in the future going back toward packaged foods vs. the fresh/organic category. On that note, Guggenheim analyst Laurent Gradent has Buy ratings on Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Also, CFRA just boosted PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to a Strong Buy rating and Wells Fargo has General Mills and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) lined up as its top two tactical food picks, while also pointing to upside with TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). The biggest food gainer of them all over the last 30 days is B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) with its 28% pop amid a slumping market, while BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP), Hormel (NYSE:HRL) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) have also been bid up. Online meal kit provider Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) also deserves a mention with its +300% rally and food delivery specialist Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) right behind its with a 287% pop. The news next week is once again expected to be supportive to the long-term pantry foods thesis.

Business updates: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has an investor call scheduled for March 24 and Zosana Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is holding a corporate update call on March 26.

Videogames: There is quite a bit of speculation that video games could see a burst of activity with large parts of the U.S. sheltering in place. The largest components of the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) are Nvidia, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), NCsoft, Nexon (OTC:NEXOY) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Retail Week Live The event scheduled to take place in London has been pushed back toward the end of the year due to the pandemic. The list of speakers included reps from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Amazon (AMZN), Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and PepsiCo (PEP). It's possible a few of those announcement could make an appearance that was being held back for the event.

Barron's mentions: The publication's cover story says Washington needs to act big if a deep recession or depression is to be avoided. "If otherwise healthy companies and industries collapse, there could be nothing left for workers to return to when the coronavirus subsides. If people aren’t given the financial support they need to quarantine or practice social-distancing for what could be an extended period, the virus might not abate quickly enough for the economy to bounce back," reads the push for huge intervention. Big banks are seen as being part of the solution in this crisis, instead of the problem like in 2008-2009. While Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) may be pressured or forced into forgiveness of interest, fee waivers or suspension of debt payments - the payoff for patient investors could be big. How low will oil prices go? One projection has crude averaging $17 per barrel and not pushing back to normal levels again until U.S. producers start throwing in the towel.

