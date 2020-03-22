Adding To AT&T During The Pullback

Being a long-term shareholder of AT&T, I have experienced the ups and downs most shareholders have over the last few years.

Source

I initially bought shares of AT&T (T) around eight years ago. While the current share price is not far from my initial purchase point, I have collected many dividends. The company has also changed quite a bit and what I believe to be for the better. As many are aware, the company has taken on a considerable amount of debt to transform itself into a premier content creator and distributor. Investors with a long-term focus might do well to have a position in AT&T, as it not only offers an enticing yield but also offers a historically cheap valuation. The debt has returned to normalized levels and the immense cash flow the company creates will attract the risk-averse investors back to the stock, ultimately creating a higher valuation. The recent share repurchase program hopefully is being accelerated at this time. While I expect an impact from the Coronavirus due to business closures, I expect the business will largely remain stable.

Performance

The company recently reported earnings that missed slightly on the top line but beat on the bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This miss on revenue equates to a less than 1% miss on the top line which can happen with such large revenue numbers. In perspective, this is about the same as the revenue it generates in any given day in the quarter.

Below, we can see a snapshot of the company's financial performance for the quarter.

Source: Earnings Slides

Adjusted earnings showed some slight growth despite revenue actually decreasing. While for the full-year earnings rose only a meager 1.4% and revenue declined by about 1%, free cash flow surged. While revenue and earnings growth matter from a growth oriented company, strong cash flows are more important in a mega cap, mature company like AT&T.

The company continues to grow revenues from its mobility segment but is seeing pressure in its entertainment group. This is a positive as it shows AT&T is not losing customers in its core business to the competition. The entertainment business should see an eventual bottoming out as cord cutting becomes level.

Source: Earnings Slides

As we can see, the revenue in entertainment declined $800 million, but the earnings declined only $200 million. The company really only lost unprofitable subscribers, and the numbers seemed larger than they normally would as it didn't chase after them for retention rates. Instead, it decided improving EBITDA mattered more than gross number of subscribers.

Of course there is much focus on the new WarnerMedia segment.

Source: Earnings Slides

This segment will see revenues vary based on movies and other one-offs. It also has been seeing an increased cost due to investment into the HBO Max program.

This division should continue to grow for years to come as content becomes more valuable and streaming services continue to pay higher fees to offer this content. The company will also continue to benefit from integrating its own distribution services with this content, offering consumers an accessible streaming service for less. Being able to bundle the offerings it has to consumers is a huge benefit in which the company has yet to take advantage of. The company has the ability to create better targeted advertisements due to the vast amount of data it has between all of its operating segments.

As the company continues to chug along, it continues to grow its cash flow.

Source: Annual Report

In the most recent quarter, the company reported free cash flow of $5.9 billion. As AT&T highlighted above, after dividends and other payments, it left the company with over $2.3 billion in cash for the quarter to use towards reducing debt.

The number one reason so many investors were concerned with the Time Warner acquisition was due to increased debt levels.

Source: Earnings Slides

As the company has showed us, the increase in cash flows from the combined entity has been more than capable of reducing this leverage quickly. The company reduced debt outstanding for the year 2019 by $20.3 billion. In addition to this, it generated $29 billion in free cash flow. The company continues to expect free cash to grow as well. Management is expecting up to $32 billion in free cash in the next two years. Furthermore, if the company continues to reduce debt even close to this pace, it could pay off debt completely within the next few years. Preferably, I would like to see the company carry somewhere around $50-$75billion in debt and be using the rest of the cash flow to maintain a share repurchase program. This would not only drive earnings higher but also create a higher stock price as the large number of shares issued for acquisitions over the last few years would come off the market. This would also help the company save on dividend payments in the future and possibly allow for increased payments beyond the normal rate investors have seen for some time.

Below we can see when the long-term debt is actually due.

Source: Annual Report

The company has an obligation to reduce long-term debt in the next five years by the same amount it reduced debt this past year. This should be easily obtainable by the company and its enormous cash flows recession or not.

The company did announce it will repurchase 100 million shares in the first quarter of 2020, which hopefully it is now using wisely. I expect in the second quarter the company might announce a similar plan and would be able to actually produce a healthy return on these share repurchases due to current yields. The company could ultimately borrow money at these times for less than its dividend and see an immediate net positive return.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation over the last five years, we see the company is offering a discount to its historical valuation.

Source: Morningstar

With its P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E all being below the average for the last five years, investors have a chance to acquire shares cheap. The company is in the middle of a transformation which takes time but should give investors plenty of confidence due to its strong cash-producing capabilities.

Taking a look at the average yield, we can further see if the company is offering investors a chance to purchase shares and lock in a high yield.

Source: Yieldchart

Thanks to AT&T's long history of increasing dividends for the last 35 years, we have a long history to count on while analyzing. The current yield of 6.33% is well above the average 4.6% the company has yielded for the last 25 years. In fact, this yield has been offered less than 10% of the time in the last 25 years. This is quite an incentive for investors looking for income and potential upside in share price. Furthermore, we know the company is capable of covering its dividend and increasing it as the payout ratio stands around a safe 51%.

Conclusion

While my AT&T shares have certainly not gone far over the last few years, the swings back and forth certainly offer opportunity. I believe the stock will soon once again appreciate. The valuation is cheaper than average and offers a discount due to the potential Coronavirus impact on earnings. The company is continuing to de-lever as promised and showing investors it can cover its debt without a problem. Additionally, the company should continue to drive profitability as it starts to roll out more bundles and streaming services. Both advertisers and consumers will adopt more AT&T services. Lastly, the company will soon start to see the benefit from 5G adoption as more and more connected devices will need a service provider. AT&T stands to benefit from the deployment of this service and will be able to further increase its monthly rates to those customers wanting access to the fastest network speeds available. Investors who do not mind waiting for upside potential get paid to wait by a handsome dividend. Shares of AT&T are starting to look particularly attractive as the market steams ahead to new highs leaving little value elsewhere. I will continue to hold my shares and reinvest the dividends in AT&T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.