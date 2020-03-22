Amazon's Next Billion-Dollar Business

This was going to happen anyway, but COVID-19 will accelerate it as people will prefer distance, even after the virus has died down.

Amazon (AMZN) recently announced that its checkout-free technology would be made available to any retailer that wants it. Coined "Just Walk Out," the service tracks customers throughout a store, if they pick up an item and leave with it, they are billed. No cashiers, no interaction, just walk out.

With everyday life changing thanks to the coronavirus, this type of technology will see rapid deployment over the next few years. Amazon, while it has competition, stands to gain a significant share of this market. The company has already demonstrated successful use-cases for Just Walk Out; now, it just has to convince store owners to adopt.

Tested in Amazon Grocery Stores

The Just Walk Out technology isn't brand new to the market, Amazon has been working on it since the company announced plans in 2018. The company's 15 wholly-owned Amazon Go stores are outfitted with cameras that track customers from the moment they enter the store. When customers leave with items in hand, or even in their bag, they're billed. There is no human involvement in the entire process.

Such a concept is the holy grail. The store can be run by fewer staff than a traditional store, mainly stocking shelves and greeting customers. Customers will, over time, become less and less reliant on needing assistance. If it ends up clicking with the consumer, they will almost certainly prefer the convenience on quick store trips versus waiting on a cashier.

Customers love it, too. With just a few searches of the web, you'll see that there are few bad words spoken about the in-store experience (outside of cash being a pain to use). The worst aspect, constant surveillance, is praised by one reviewer in "My Trip to Amazon Go: The Surveillance State Sure Is Convenient!"

First Stores to Open in U.S.

I was quite surprised when just a few days after Amazon unveiled its Just Walk Out plan that a store had already signed up. The use case couldn't be better as CIBO Express Gourmet Market, an airport store in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport will premier JWO technology this month.

Imagine dashing in, and then dashing out of a store while on your way to a flight. No more anxiously chewing your nails waiting for the three people ahead of you to complete their transaction while worried about missing your flight, you're in and out. There are 100 CIBO Express locations at ten airports across the country. OTG, the parent company of CIBO Express, says it plans to deploy the technology across its other locations over time.

Cashierless Market Size

Given that the market is relatively new, estimates of its size vary wildly. That aside, many estimates have been focused on how big Amazon Go itself could become. Let's focus on those estimates for a moment.

Amazon Go generates 50% more in revenue than a traditional convenience store. Getting to that point, however, is quite expensive. Amazon has to invest more than a million dollars just in hardware alone. At those prices, it will take Amazon several more years, at least, to even get close to its 3,000 store goal.

There are 155,000 convenience stores in the United States. According to Bloomberg, $233B was spent in those stores in 2016. A bulk of those purchases were tobacco products, which Amazon will sell, but those will require staff intervention. Given that Amazon Go is said to earn 50% more, we can assume Amazon, more than easily, takes 2% of that $233B market; that's $4.6B in sales. With Amazon's reach and connectedness of its products, it's reasonable to assume it'll capture a much bigger slice of the market over the next decade.

Amazon has not yet disclosed pricing for its Just Walk Out technology. Given that card merchants charge roughly 2%, I'd be hard-pressed to see Amazon charging any less than 4%. It's providing a much more involved service than the card merchants, and that service has a lot more touchpoints. It's also saving the establishment money from an employment perspective. For every $25B in revenues that Amazon can sign up, it'll be collecting $1B at a 4% fee. I do realize that I am trivializing a large sum of money, but Amazon has demonstrated the feasibility of this technology at scale. I doubt it gets to these values overnight, but I would expect it gets there on an accelerated path thanks, in part, to COVID-19.

Overcoming State Restrictions

As technologies like Just Walk Out become more prevalent, the state will step in to enact measures making things fair for all.

Just Walk Out will bear the brunt of many measures if it continues to grow across the nation. Last year, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law banning brick-and-mortar businesses from refusing to accept cash. This law, while helpful to some in society, goes right against the crux of Just Walk Out.

New Jersey isn't alone. San Francisco and Philadelphia have also banned cashless stores, and there's likely many more to come.

This type of legislation is why we don't see Amazon touting that stores can forego cash altogether in their sales documents. It's also the reason why Amazon accepts cash at its Amazon Go store in Lower Manhattan.

Potential Antitrust Feather Ruffling

Amazon (and other big tech) is on the radar in Washington. Talks of break-ups and antitrust have run rampant this election season, and the discussion likely will remain post-election. If Just Walk Out is a success, like I think it will be, Amazon will be thrust into the antitrust limelight, and at a rapid pace.

While fines would be all but guaranteed, the likely outcome of any major antitrust case against Amazon would see it needing to spin off Amazon Web Services. As an investor, I know the day will come where this spinoff will happen, so I've come to a sort of ease with it.

The truth is, Amazon's retail business, with low margins, hampers what would be growth in AWS, a high-margin business. Splitting the company, while expensive initially, would be a boon to investors.

Image: AWS Revenues per Statista

AWS sees staggering year-on-year growth and generated $35B in revenues in 2019. If the company was spun out, it could easily sustain 40% net margins ($14B), and not have to prop up the retail business. With growth as a factor, AWS would be a $400-500B market cap company if spun off today.

How Much Value Will Just Walk Out Bring to Amazon?

I think stores similar in nature to Amazon's Just Walk Out vision is the future we're rapidly heading towards. Other brands will step in and assume their position in the space (like Walmart (WMT) or 7-Eleven), but Amazon leasing its technology will allow the stores that don't have R&D departments to get their foot in the door.

Amazon Go, combined with Just Walk Out will grow to be a $10B+ business for Amazon over the five years as it works with mid-sized companies to convert its 50-500 store franchises into automated machines. OTG, with its 100 airport stores, will be the first, but other names are already in the mix. Regal Theaters is looking to use Just Walk Out for its concessions. Sports stadiums are also exploring the concept for their concessions.

Amazon Go will make up $4.5B of that $10B+ number per RBC Capital estimates, and Just Walk Out should bring in a good chunk of the rest. We're in the early days and are already seeing brands stating their interest, and implementing the technology. As more and more retailers implement the technology for all to see, I believe sales will start to accelerate.

Also, adding to the $10B+ potential is that this technology is still in its early days. Amazon Go are small convenience stores today, but you'd better believe that the company would love to bring this to full-scale grocery stores (like Whole Foods). It will get there too, and as the technology improves, so will the size of Amazon's bite from the $800B grocery industry.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Amazon Quarterly Earnings

If we assume AWS remains a part of Amazon for our valuations, I believe the company as a whole will see substantial revenue gains over the coming years as people err towards avoiding public places. Retail along with AWS should comfortably manage 10% YoY revenue growth, leaving Amazon with $450B in revenues for FY25.

FY19 net profit margins were 4.1%. Given that Just Walk Out will likely command higher margins (licensing the technology versus keeping store shelves stocked), and AWS's continued growth, margin expansion should occur. Of course, we should take Amazon's experimentation into account, so those margins won't explode. I believe 9% is both reasonable and attainable.

At a 9% net margin, Amazon would have $40.5B in net profit FY25. A PE ratio of 30 would make it a roughly $1.2T company. That, of course, is not considerable growth for the investor over today's valuations (~25% growth over five years), but I believe my numbers to be very conservative and I am a buyer of this company in the $1,700s where we have been seeing it fall over the past few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.