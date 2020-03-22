Federal Realty: 'Cancel Everything' Versus The Strongest REIT Credit Rating

We evaluate risk and upside potential associated with Federal Realty using the same lens; investors cannot afford to be too bearish or bullish in times of crisis.

Among REITs susceptible to the negative impacts of "social distancing," Federal Realty is among if not the strongest as reinforced by its sector leading credit rating.

Federal Realty is an excellent value if you are comfortable with the assumption things will normalize in the next few quarters.

As the market continues to seesaw, opportunities are arising quickly and without warning. DLR and NNN preferreds recently selling off 40% on no news are great examples.

Before we get into the nuts and bolts of Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), let's take an honest look at the ongoing crisis as its duration and intensity has a direct impact on Federal's business as well as its peers.

Crisis Update

If it isn't already apparent, large coastal cities are likely to bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Cities in Washington and California almost certainly already have tens of thousands of infected persons. Our team is collectively spending about 24 hours daily staying updated on virus transmission and mitigation effects globally. I am fascinated with the data given its heavy usage of applied probability.

It's effectively a forgone conclusion that in the U.S. at least several million will be infected and hundreds of thousands will be at risk of not recovering. 405,000 U.S. soldiers gave their lives in WWII and we are underwriting that about that many will perish due to the coronavirus or complications related to it in the U.S. That's 0.1% of the population today but an incredible number of lives. It's feasible the number could be two to times that figure based on the number of people needing ICU treatment versus current capacity. A similar situation applies to Great Britain and many other developed countries. These stats and scenarios are extremely important to follow because it enables us to better estimate how long economic systems will be shut down to prevent the virus's transmission. The current worst case scenario is forced social distancing until a vaccine is developed. If that happens, firms like Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), and other mall/outlet REITs will be particularly hard hit and may even be forced to restructure. Even with SPG and SKT's conservative balance sheets and dividend payout ratios, it's going to be very rough ride. At the same time, if this crisis diminishes in the next few months, these firms will be among the better buys in the REIT sector. The theoretical is useful, but the reality is no nation has the capacity to keep its citizens on lockdown for 12 months and probably not even three. There are too many people (tens of millions) that require interactions with others to make ends meet. The world will eventually return to "normal" whether the coronavirus is contained in the next couple months or not.

We must be realistic or else we cannot responsibly determine appropriate valuation levels or companies' abilities to withstand the crisis.

Now's The Time For A Retail REIT?

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a fully-integrated real estate company that owns and manages mixed-use properties, open air shopping centers, and other urban real estate. If you are concerned about Federal's retail exposure given the current environment, you are not alone. Our concern is the price of Federal versus its value. While large, retail is only one part of Federal's strategy which also includes Office and Residential real estate.

Investing boils down to price versus value whether it's a home, classic car, cell tower, or shopping center. We certainly wouldn't be buyers of Federal near its 52-week high. Today, we are able to obtain a share of Federal Realty well below its intrinsic value provided the world does not rescind into an episode of the Walking Dead (and our timeline is long term). Anything short of that should work in our favor. We wouldn't be buying much else besides Sturm Ruger (RGR), Philip Morris International (PM), and Constellation Brands (STZ) if that was our expectation (both PM and STZ have allocations in our IIP portfolio so we've hedged that risk too).

Speaking of long term, Federal Realty has been around since 1967.

Over that time period, Federal Realty has increased its dividend from $0.12 to $4.28 per share or a 52-year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 7.0%. That encompasses seven recessions and will soon include eight.

Portfolio & Operations

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

Federal Realty has significant exposure to core coastal markets. These areas will be locked down by government officials if they have not already. San Francisco is in a three-week lock-down and Los Angeles is taking a similar approach. New York, the city that never sleeps, is having quite the slumber as well. We assume that all the major cities Federal Realty has exposure to will see little to no economic activity for at least the next two months and potentially the next two quarters. That's far beyond stated government policy, but we prefer to come to our own conclusions about what they will eventually deem necessary rather than political talking points. To reiterate, these cities could resort to a partial or full lock-down policy until a vaccine is developed. That scenario will devastate some but not all of Federal's tenants.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

Federal has attempted to mitigate these risks by sticking to the highest income areas relative to peers. It's not coincidence that our other recommended stock in this area is Kimco (KIM) which is listed second in this category behind Federal. Higher median income is correlated with better medical care, employee benefits (e.g. paid sick leave), and financial resources. That won't keep all citizens in Federal's geographies isolated from the negative impacts of the coronavirus, but within heavily populated cities, assets concentrated in the highest income areas will likely do comparatively better.

Next up is a closer look at the types of properties and tenants in the portfolio.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

Let's focus on risk. As a REIT with heavy retail exposure, it's not unexpected that approximately half of Federal's tenants revenues are significantly tied to consumer foot traffic. Gap has shut down its U.S. stores temporarily with many other retailers, such as Home Depot (HD), restricting hours. Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) and many other retail brands are shuttering their doors for the next few weeks. Weaker retailers, already struggling with the "Amazon effect," are being pulled closer to bankruptcy due to the government restricting if not shutting down most person-to-person activities. Blindly taking Federal's "pre-coronavirus" estimates for 2020 is unwise.

Portfolio tenants like CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Kroger (KR) are obtaining disproportionate levels of consumer spending while others, like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), suffer. No kids are playing sports and even fewer are visiting big box stores. Federal has structured its portfolio to deal with the unexpected with no more than 9% of square feet allocated to a single industry. The same applies to tenants; the top 25% represent only 27% of average base rent ("ABR") with no individual company representing more than 2.6%.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

2020 is unlikely to continue the trend we see above. Even if the crisis dissipates more quickly than anticipated, some damage is already done. Like our recent piece on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), we are underwriting a substantial decline in Federal's operating metrics to stack the odds in our favor. In order to accurately estimate the hit to cash flow and its related metrics of operating income ("NOI") and funds from operations ("FFO"), we carefully analyze the financial statements over multiple years which is incorporated into the Risk & Reward section at the end of the article.

Federal's occupancy at the end of 2019 was a healthy 94% with 8% trailing twelve-month rent growth. Residential and Office have 95% and 92% occupancy, respectively. Federal's occupancy and cash flows have held up better than pure retail REITs in the past 12 to 24 months. This disparity will be magnified in the next two quarters as major retailers and malls are forced to shut down.

Development Pipeline

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

The last four development projects have generated $338 million in incremental value to Federal. Development risk is compounded by the organic and forced reduction in consumer demand. This will have a lesser impact on projects like Assembly Row Phase 3, an office building, than it will for retail-oriented projects.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

Several large projects are ongoing and the amount pre-leased varies from 0% to 75%+. Properties with minimal lease contracts in place with expected completion dates in the next 18 months will suffer if the crisis persists into late 2020. Our cash flow projections assume that will be the case.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

To put this data into context, the 6.492 million square feet in the "Completed/In Process" category is 27.1% of Federal's total. The 2,763 residential units included are much less impacted by the ongoing crisis but are nonetheless unlikely to meet their 2020 operating income projections by at least a small margin.

Balance Sheet

Federal Realty is well-known for its inclusion in the "A Club" of credit ratings which includes Simon Property Group, Public Storage (PSA), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Realty Income (O), and Camden Property Trust (CPT). Depending on how long "social distancing" is enforced, we believe there is a 50-75% probability Simon is downgraded one notch and 25-50% the same occurs with Federal.

Source: Federal Realty

As of now, Federal maintains excellent credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. A downgrade of one notch will not have a meaningful impact on the firm's financials. Interest expense may still decline given where rates are compared to 2018 and 2019.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

Federal's maturity schedule is conservatively structured and nearly perfect for riding out this type of crisis. Even if the 18-month forced slowdown scenario were to apply, Federal only has to refinance or pay down $339 million in debt over that time-frame. Like W.P. Carey, Federal Realty positions its debt so that it can ride out multiple years of economic dislocation. Federal's distribution payout ratio of 65% is also among the lowest of any REIT we cover.

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

The firm's debt metrics are strong across the board in absolute and relative terms. Its fixed-charge coverage ratio and net debt to EBITDA of 4.2x and 5.5x, respectively, are not quite at the level as some other Tier 1 REIT peers (e.g. AvalonBay Communities) but is nonetheless conservative given its other cash flow and leverage metrics.

Even a massive shock to Federal's business, which is a real possibility for possibly only the second time in the company's history, is still unlikely to cause free cash flow to fall below the current distribution rate. It may be prudent for Federal to reallocate the distribution elsewhere depending on how prolonged this downturn becomes, but the key is it won't be for liquidity but rather strategic reasons.

Source: Federal Realty

This is reinforced by the cushion maintained before covenants become problematic. These stats are almost identical to W.P. Carey's except for the debt service coverage ratio which is modestly inferior. This data hasn't been updated by Federal for 2019 to our knowledge but we manually calculated the figures for Q4 via SEC filings.

Source: Q4 SEC Filing

In aggregate, the ratios haven't materially changed since the end of 2018 as shown above.

Risk & Reward Analysis

Source: Federal Realty Q4 Report

We continuously review and rank all the stocks we cover for best corporate governance practices. This is one of several factors that goes into our "Quality Rankings" included in the Institutional Income Plus spreadsheet. A stock cannot obtain a 5 out of 5 rating without an exceptional score in this category.

Corporate governance is one of the most critical aspects to determine how firms behave before and during a crisis. In Federal's case, it meets all best practices, including compensation claw-back policies, annual election of all trustees, and equity ownership requirements for both board members and senior management. Williams Equity Research is a strong believer incentives drive most behavior. Reward good stewardship and that's usually what you'll get and vice versa.

Source: Federal Realty

Federal has been around the block as demonstrated above. That being said, we can't take anything for granted. We need a valuation and cash flow measure that bakes in all the potential issues we've discussed.

Source: Macrotrends & WER

Given Federal's consistent 60-65% payout ratio, the firm's yield is a reliable indicator of value. We have now entered Great Recession valuation levels. At Federal's 52-week low of $69.41 established on March 18th (this was submitted to SA on the 20th), the stock yielded 6.05%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The stock held up well compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) until the last two down days. At that point, all but a few REIT sectors collapsed 15-25% intraday including Federal. We can see the large return dispersion above despite including FRT's recovery today from March 18th's $72.48 close to current prices above $75 per share. WER's portfolio managers purchased FRT at $80.0 and $85.0 and will buy a final tranche if it breaches 52-week lows.

As a retail-oriented REIT, and despite its conservative balance sheet, leverage profile, maturity schedule, and payout ratio, Federal is among the higher risk "Tier 1" A rated REITs.

From an upside perspective, the midpoint of FRT's trailing twelve-month trading range of $126 per share represents a 67% capital gain alongside a ~5.9% cash yield. This is an extremely rare situation for any A rated REIT. For comparison, also A rated but multi-family focused AvalonBay is positioned for a 44% capital gain with a 4.13% current yield using the same methodology.

Using 2019's cash flow, which we independently calculate, Federal trades at an 11.6x multiple at the current share price around $71.0 or 11.3x at 52-week lows. Adjusting FFO to a crisis level of $5.0 per share rather than last year's $6.0+ puts the current multiple at 14.2x. After recovering from the Great Recession, Federal has consistently traded between 19x and 21x forward FFO estimates.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

At the trough of the Great Recession, FRT touched an 10.3x based on 2010 FFO per share of $3.88 and absolute rock bottom price of $39.90. A more realistic scenario was purchasing shares between October 2008 and mid-2009 which includes the bulk of the time the S&P 500 was bouncing around lows. In that time frame, FRT traded at 12.9x 2010's FFO to 15.5x.

Federal Realty trades at 11.6x 2019's FFO. At the 52-week lows, Federal is priced as well or better than anytime in the last 25 years. It's possible an even longer time frame is applicable as that's the farthest back we were patient enough to run the numbers. Federal Realty is higher risk than most of the other A rated REITs outside of Simon Property Group, but this group of stocks has delivered some of the best long-term investor total returns of any subgroup in the U.S. equity markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, WPC, O, FRT, PSA, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.