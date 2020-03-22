Papa John's Needs An End To This Pandemic Quickly

We look at the technicals and guidance for 2020. Chain has it all to do.

Papa John's (PZZA) was one of the few shining lights in trading last Friday (20th of March). The S&P dropped over 100 handles but Papa John's managed to rally well over 3%. The question remains whether the pizza chain will be able to keep this momentum going especially if volatility remains elevated.

Investors would have been perplexed to witness the bearish share-price action after the recent fourth quarter results at the back-end of February. The pizza chain grew sales by 5% and adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.37 in the fourth quarter which was a sizable increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior.

CEO Rob Lynch stated recently that now is a key time for this company as more and more people will most likely order from fast-food chains which offer delivery. This may be so in the near term but it will be interesting to see if Papa John's restaurants remain open in its biggest market (US) if the country for example was to go into full lockdown mode.

They will need to remain open because as stated, comps growth in Q4 did nothing to boost the share price. The market must be pricing in the long-term effects of how the brand was adversely affected last year.

We can see these bearish fundamentals also on the technical chart below. Shares seem to be undergoing a long-term head & shoulders reversal pattern at present. Although the share-price has come back up above the neck-line, the risk here remains firmly to the downside in our opinion.

Papa John's International pays out an annual dividend of $0.90 per share which presently equates to a dividend of 1.76%. Studying the trends of the key metrics of the dividend is an excellent way to look at the financial health of the company. Why? Because to ascertain whether the dividend is sustainable, we look at how equity, cash-flow and earnings have been trending in recent quarters. This means, we need to look at the three financials statements to see how the numbers have been trending.

On the cash-flow statement for example, we see that the company generated $24 million of free cash-flow in 2019. The trend here is definitely down as free cash-flow did not cover the dividend payment of $39 million. Operating cash-flow did not cover financing and investing costs so the cash-balance fell by $5 million in the year.

On the balance sheet, we see that shareholder equity fell to negative $332 million for the fiscal year. Again, this is the lowest number we have seen from Papa John's in many years. Long-term debt dropped from $601 million to $347 million in 2019 although the benefit of this reduction was not seen due to the issuance of $251 million of preferred stock.

On the income statement, we see that operating expenses are well up in recent times which really put pressure on EBIT in 2019. Management believes the North American market will drive comps forward in 2020 by 3 to 5%. We find these numbers lofty as they do not seem to include any adverse impact from the corona virus.

It is evident that the pizza chain needs growth now more than ever because it will have plenty of bills to pay. Management still expects to have special charges of up to $30 million in 2020 as well as capital expenditure of up to $50 million. Remember the quarterly run-rate with respect to the dividend is over $10 million every quarter. Over 90 units were added to the restaurant number and well over 100 are expected to be added in 2020.

Therefore, to sum up, Papa John's will be looking for a swift recovery with respect to the global corona-virus in order to stabilize operations in the near-term. The 200 or so closures of its restaurants in China recently could easily happen in other jurisdictions over the next few months. Guidance for 2020 is not taking into account that more restaurants could close globally for a sustained period of time. Therefore, taking all of this into account plus the above technicals, we will be watching that trend-line (around the $40 level) with interest over the next few sessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.