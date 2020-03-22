British Pound Sterling Likely To Find Support With Reduced Risks

Recent risk-off moves have therefore naturally sent GBP downward in a sharp fashion against the USD and even EUR.

Following Brexit, the U.K. has been increasingly viewed as a riskier economy, and by virtue of this, the GBP has been viewed as a risk-on currency.

The British pound sterling (or GBP) has fallen precipitously recently, not just against the U.S. dollar (which has clearly out-performed against practically all currencies). GBP has fallen too against even the euro (EUR/GBP has risen sharply), as well as the Canadian dollar (or CAD). It has however found some degree of support against the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar (AUD and NZD, respectively).

The GBP has found some support against AUD and NZD only because the latter two currencies have fallen even more sharply against USD and EUR. GBP has fallen at such an alarming rate, that the past two trading weeks have seen GBP/USD fall by more than 12% overall, which compares to the drop of less than 5% that occurred in the week that Brexit was announced in June 2016.

Why has the market hit GBP so hard? The currency has fallen out of favor, first and foremost, due to the collapse in risk sentiment we have recently witnessed. A flight to cash has seen many trades unwind. The United Kingdom also runs a current account deficit (see below). If you combine this deficit (which effectively functions as a fundamental outflow of GBP) with a fall in risk appetite (which leads to reduced investment flows into the U.K.), you have a perfect recipe for a sharp draw-down.

(Source: Trading Economics. The current account deficit in the UK is typically between GBP 15 billion and GBP 20 billion per quarter; most recently GBP 15.9 billion in Q3 2019.)

Historically, GBP was not viewed as such a risky currency, as the country enjoyed a strong economy and relative political stability. The Brexit saga has meant that political uncertainty has increased, while the UK no longer has the safety of unity within the European Union. The COVID-19 pandemic could perhaps not have arrived at a worse time for GBP, which has likely contributed significantly to the recent risk-off moves we have seen in GBP.

There were also recent concerns regarding the UK gilt market (the market for government bonds), as recent market turmoil meant that liquidity dried up. As noted by the Bank of England:

Over recent days, and in common with a number of other advanced economy bond markets, conditions in the UK gilt market have deteriorated as investors have sought shorter-dated instruments that are closer substitutes for highly liquid central bank reserves. As a consequence, UK and global financial conditions have tightened. At its special meeting on 19 March, the MPC judged that a further package of measures was warranted to meet its statutory objectives. It therefore voted unanimously to increase the Bank of England’s holdings of UK government bonds and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds by £200 billion to a total of £645 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, and to reduce Bank Rate by 15 basis points to 0.1%.

(Source: Bank of England.)

This increased illiquidity in bond markets was bearish for the pound (due to perceived financial market instability), however the response of the Bank of England was to cut interest rates by 15 basis points (sending the central bank's short-term rate to a historical low of just +0.10%) and announce a £200 billion quantitative easing program. This significant easing of illiquidity will likely to support the pound going forward.

While increased monetary stimulus is usually bearish (as it effectively increases the supply of currency, thus reducing its value), this stimulus will be supportive as it will be viewed as a reducer of risk. Furthermore, the UK government recently announced an incredibly supportive fiscal policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, even offering to step in to pay workers' wages (up to 80%, with a maximum threshold above the median level of income).

The combination of reduced market risk, and generous fiscal policy, is likely to help support a change of sentiment. GBP is likely to find support at current levels, and retrace higher.

The current market price for GBP/USD is approximately 1.1660; the 1.20 handle may be able to trade in the coming future, although the sudden rise in demand for USD could damper this possibility if such high demand continues.

EUR/GBP currently trades at about 0.9168, after falling from a recent high of almost 0.9500. The recent downside is likely to continue, although since market volatility is likely to remain elevated globally, higher prices for EUR/GBP should not be ruled out in the near term.

This author does not believe that EUR/GBP will trade above 0.9500 in the near term, as significant risks for GBP have been eliminated, while EUR-specific risks largely remain.

