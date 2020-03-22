Constellation Brands Is A Blue Chip Pot Stock

In recent years, there has been a lot of interest in investing in the cannabis sector, and alcoholic beverage firm Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) looks like a safe way to get exposure to this sector. It is also an investment that is trading at a discount to fair value at this time.

Constellation Brands is a Fortune 500 firm with a portfolio of well-known alcoholic beverage brands, such as Corona, Casa Noble Tequila, Funky Buddha, High West Whiskey, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo, Nelson's Green Brier, Pacifico, and Svedka Vodka. The Victor, New York-based firm is a long-established player in the alcoholic beverages sector, having operated since 1945, and is a profitable one, as the 29.32% operating margin and consistently rising revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years illustrates.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 6.03 billion 839.3 million 2016 6.55 billion 1.05 billion 2017 7.33 billion 1.54 billion 2018 7.58 billion 2.3 billion 2019 8.12 billion 3.44 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Constellation Brands' investor relations page.

Constellation's profitability has seen consistency with the revenues rising each quarter over the present financial year, but net income has been a different story. Losses in the first two quarters can largely be attributed to Smith Falls, Canada-based Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC), the cannabis firm that Constellation has a 37% majority ownership in. However, Q3 2020 shows a reversal in this losing trend.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 2.1 billion -245.4 million Q2 2.34 billion -525.2 million Q3 2 billion 360.4 million Total 6.44 billion -410.2 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Constellation Brands' investor relations page.

Constellation's Canopy investment suffered from factors that plagued the entire cannabis industry in 2019, chiefly the rapid industry development on the hopes of slackening regulation not playing out as intended, particularly in Canada - by far the most developed cannabis market. The regulatory process has been slow, and consequently Canadian consumers have been turning to the black market, which has undercut legal companies such as Canopy.

The cannabis industry as a whole suffered a significant blow in July 2019 when CannTrust (OTC:CTST) was found to have been growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms and violating Health Canada's regulations. In addition, the vaping crisis, where a spate of illnesses and injuries from exploding e-cigarettes, lung injuries, and seizures were correlated with a rise in teen vaping, seemed to weigh on the cannabis industry as well - despite the lack of direct link between marijuana and this crisis.

Prospects for a better 2020 rested on successful legalization in Canada and in several U.S. states, and the hope of federal legalization as well. However, given the volatility inherent in the cannabis sector that was on full display in 2019, investing directly in the cannabis sector itself may be more than any conservative investor could tolerate.

However, investing in a Fortune 500 firm operating in the profitable alcoholic beverages sector which has exposure to the cannabis sector may be a safer play, and Constellation Brands fulfils this role perfectly through its stake in cannabis industry leader Canopy. It is also perfectly placed to capitalized on the growing popularity of cannabis-infused beverages, as it already possesses the distribution networks and awareness of the regulatory issues to succeed with such products.

The beer, spirits, and wine products in Constellation Brands' portfolio make it a stable, profitable firm. Image provided by Scrum, Inc.

The returns on an investment in Constellation Brands is more stable as a consequence of its prominence in the spirits sector, as evident from its 7.22% return on equity and its dividend, which has been consecutively raised for four years and should continue to be raised, given the 34.45% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $473.8 million. The balance sheet reinforces the safety of the dividend, with long-term debt of $11.84 billion being offset by the firm's net worth of $12.03 billion, and total current liabilities of $2.46 billion being offset by total current assets of $3.47 billion, cash-on-hand worth $93.7 million, and total accounts receivable of $808.3 million.

However, Constellation Brands is not viewed as a high growth stock - indeed, earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 4.74%. Consequently, a discount to fair value is required to start a position here, and the coronavirus outbreak has enabled the provision of such a discount.

Constellation Brands traded at $123.06 per share at close of market on 03/19/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 03/19/2020, Constellation Brands traded at a share price of $123.06 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, based on earnings-per-share of $4.01. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 24.77. However, the current dividend yield of 2.44% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.04%. Looking at the relevant metrics, the valuation of Constellation Brands seems mixed at present, making it imperative to establish fair value for this stock.

Metric Constellation Brands Sub-Sector Index P/E 30.68 20.21 20.40 P/CF 10.81 16.47 14.23 P/B 2.17 8.51 3.27 P/S 3.08 3.76 2.30

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.04 (30.68 / 15 = 2.04) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $60.32 (123.06 / 2.04 = 60.32). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.24 (30.68 / 24.77 = 1.24) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $99.24 (123.06 / 1.24 = 99.24).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.43 (1.04 / 2.44 = 0.43) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $286.19 (123.06 / 0.43 = 286.19). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $148.58 (60.32 + 99.24 + 286.19 / 3 = 148.58). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 17%.

In summary, for prospective investors who are seeking safe exposure to the volatile cannabis industry in this volatile market, an established Fortune 500 spirits firm such as Constellation Brands is an excellent pick, and one that in my view is trading at a bargain price at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.