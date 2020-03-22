Retirement Strategy: No, The Worst Is Probably Not Over

I don't care what anyone else says. None of us have seen anything like this during our lifetimes.

Many of us have faced serious corrections, recessions of varying lengths, and maybe a few here can even recall parts of the Great Depression era. I am not trying to be an alarmist here, but I have been reading some articles right here on Seeking Alpha that I consider to be ignoring some important distinctions between this pandemic nightmare and the normal ups and downs of the markets.

This Is Not Your Parents' Correction Or Recession

In the past I have seen our economy take frightening turns to the downside, only to eventually rebound while I still had time on my side. I have lived through major corrections, recessions, and of course the "Great Recession." The biggest difference now from all of those scary times is the major point of this article.

Consumers always kept buying! Sometimes it was more, and sometimes it was less. But when the vast majority of our economy is held up by buying and selling something - about 70% of GDP - it is all the more prudent for investors in equities and corporate bonds to think about what the near and intermediate term value of those investments will be.

Obviously the more time you have, the better off you are. For retired folks and those nearing retirement, I would urge everyone to consider the following steps:

Are You Prepared For An Income Disaster?

I have no idea if a huge spending bill being worked on within our government will have the desired impact of getting things back to "normal." There might even be a brief, large relief rally by the time you read this! All of that said, in my own simple way let me offer my thoughts as to your dividend income, your timeline, and your emergency cash reserves:

• If you have 20+ years prior to retirement then I would make certain you have enough emergency cash on hand to weather this storm. I wouldn't buy any shares right now, even as a as a dividend growth investor, until you know for certain that the companies you are interested in are able to continue paying and increasing its dividend. At the most, I would suggest tiny nibbles if you have the urge to buy.

• If you have five to 15 years prior to retirement I would urge you to avoid reinvesting dividends even in dividend aristocrats and kings until you have a clear picture of the financial well being of the companies you are invested in. Check their debt-to-equity ratio and cash flow, as well as their cash on hand. Can they afford to continue paying a dividend? Would it be prudent for them to stop increasing or even cut their dividend for a period of time?

• If you are in the relatively solid position of being able to maintain your job and your income, try to divert as much income into available cash as you can, to build your own "pandemic war chest". Nobody knows how long this nightmare will last.

• If you are in the unfortunate position of having lost your income because you've been laid off or outright fired, you should make sure you have at least five years of cash on hand to pay your bills and maintain some semblance of your current lifestyle. If you do not have enough, consider trimming enough of your positions in your weakest-performing stocks - the ones that are riddled with debt and could face the largest reduction of consumer spending during and after this life-changing event.

• If you are retired and living on a fixed income with an income stream that covers the difference between your total income and expenses, I would urge you to think about how much a decreased income stream of dividends would mean to each of your personal financial situations. For many of you, your lives would change dramatically if your dividend companies were to end, cut, or suspend their payouts. I am not suggesting that all dividend aristocrats or kings will definitely take this step, but I believe that the worst-affected companies will have very few choices to survive if they do not cut capex, eliminate share buybacks, or reduce or cut their dividends.

• The worst-case scenario is that you might have to sell off portions of your portfolio in order to have enough cash on hand to close the gap between whatever dividend reduction occurs and how much you have left so you can keep paying your bills. Obviously if you have a flexibly generous budget, you might want to consider cutting back on your spending for a period of time as well. Every little bit will help you weather this storm.

There is nothing here that I can suggest that will make this scenario change, but I am sure there will be many regular investors who will continue taking a "Pollyanna" approach and simply dismiss me as a fearmonger! I understand that as well. I have very little skin in the game these days. Not because I anticipated this and not because I even wanted to. I had to divest all of my holdings from every account (taxable, tax-deferred, and non taxable) due to my personal health issues. And because I have taken that draconian step, I can look at this market and clearly see that what the world is now going through will be an economic game changer for a period of time - and I have no way of even venturing a guess as to what its duration will be.

I have no agenda. I am not shorting the market at all and I still have hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in my son-in-law's private equity fund (commercial and residential real estate) that might be at risk for myself and my family. I have enough on hand to continue my lifestyle without ever having to own another stock for whatever remains of my lifetime (as well as my wife's). Due to the circumstances I consider myself very lucky, not smart, to be in a position of having no ax to grind!

Let's Look At The Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

This website has virtually all the information you might need to begin your own personal due diligence on any of these aristocrats that you might currently own:

Consumer Staples

Industrials

Healthcare

Consumer Discretionary

Financials

Materials

Energy

Information Technology

Real Estate

Telecommunication Services

Utilities

If your approach has been to invest only in dividend aristocrats and kings, it would be prudent to dig in to each of the companies you own and evaluate whether they can avoid dividend disaster. The sooner you do this, the better.

My Bottom Line

If you are comfortable with the companies you own, have enough cash on hand to whether the storm, and have a long enough time horizon, you might be just fine by not doing anything! No buying, no selling -simply swimming though this tsunami to finally find dry land.

My hope is that all of you are in this position. Otherwise please consider the suggestions I have made here for some degree of help, at the very least.

I look forward to a vibrant comment stream that reinforces the fact that we are all in this together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

