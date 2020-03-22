Margin Call: The Story Of A Historic Week

Obviously, we're all "staring into the abyss" at this juncture, but I wanted to offer this extensive diary for those who may benefit from a summary explanation of what just happened.

In addition, market participants have now lived through what might very fairly be described as the biggest VaR shock in history.

Those not old enough to remember Lehman got a taste of what it felt like on multiple fronts this past week.

"The moves smack of massive de-leveraging and a run into dollar cash, bearing all the hallmarks of a massive margin call on the whole financial asset rally since 2010," ING's Chris Turner wrote on Wednesday, during a harrowing bout of FX turmoil that found the pound diving to its lowest since 1985 (among other rather unnerving developments) as the dollar rally went parabolic.

"There will be plenty out there saying ‘I knew this would all come crashing down'," Turner added.

I'm not one of those people. That is, I'm not going to tell you "I knew it," or, worse, say "I told you so."

As regular readers can attest, I virtually never make overt "predictions" - or at least not with any specificity. My penchant for pseudo-obfuscation drives some of my audience on this platform crazy, but you aren't my clients and I'm not your fiduciary, which means I cannot tell you how to trade or otherwise "advise" you in any literal sense.

What I can do, though, is tell you "how stuff works," so to speak, which is what I spend the majority of my time doing in my posts here. In what follows, I'll endeavor to touch on some of the more important aspects of what's happened over the last week. I'll split it up into sections with bolded titles, for ease of use.

1) The worst VaR shock in history?

In the handful of missives I've managed to pen for readers here amid the recent tumult, I've focused squarely on the extent to which what you've seen over the last three weeks is the realization of the "doom loop" risk.

As I wrote Thursday, while recapping what JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic long ago suggested would one day be called "The Great Liquidity Crisis," every aspect of the "doom loop" ghost story – from dealer hedging flows exacerbating swings to CTAs piling on, propagating their own negative momentum to vol.-targeting funds de-leveraging as trailing realized is pulled higher to risk parity unwinds in the final, nauseating act as cross-asset correlations "go to 1" - was realized at one time or another over the past 30 days.

That loop is turbocharged by the inverse correlation between volatility and market depth. As the former rises, the latter becomes impaired, which in turn amplifies the effect of a given buy/sell flow on prices, leading to wild swings.

Obviously, the COVID-19 panic is the proximate cause of the market's consternation, but there is no question that the dynamics just mentioned are responsible for the kinds of mind-boggling daily moves you've all witnessed in equities, and also for the surge in the VIX to record highs.

Do note that US stocks moved 9% or more in either direction in three consecutive sessions, and that the worst day for US equities since 1987 (Monday) came just two trading days after the other worst day since 1987 (the previous Thursday).

(Heisenberg)

The last time US stocks moved 9% or more in either direction in three consecutive sessions was in 1929, in case you were wondering.

When it comes to hedging flows in an environment where dealers are short gamma, JPMorgan's Kolanovic describes the violent ebb and flow. "The pattern works as follows: market moves (up or down) ~5%, and that prompts massive short convexity flows to push another ~5% in the same direction," he wrote, in a Thursday note, adding that "as the convexity flows create a temporary market impact, the next day there is a reversion as the market returns to its fundamental clearing point, reverting (a large part of) the gamma move, but that triggers another round of short convexity flows that push it all the way back to the starting point of previous day."

Fortunately, a good portion of this overhang probably cleared on Friday with options expiry. Both Kolanovic and Nomura's Charlie McElligott estimate the short gamma "drop-off" (if you will) at at least 1/3.

“This would eliminate a significant portion of the dealer hedging flow which has contributed to the ‘negative convexity’-like violence of moves, particularly, forcibly selling into selloffs, but also too buying highs,” McElligott said Friday.

When it comes to other systematic flows, the vol.-targeting universe has "nothing left to sell," colloquially speaking. The deleveraging there has taken exposure to the 0%ile.

(Heisenberg, Nomura)

CTAs are short across global equities. Active manager/hedge fund beta is the lowest in years.

(Deutsche Bank)

As for risk parity, suffice to say it's been "pared." On Nomura's model, risk parity equity exposure is in just the 0.1%ile (since 2011). The chart in the left pane breaks things down by asset class and in the right pane, you can see what it looks like when the risk parity "kraken" (if you will) is finally "released."

(Nomura)

All of that deleveraging drove up volatility, which in turn depletes market depth. The less liquidity there is, the bigger the impact of a given flow. The bigger the impact, the more volatility, and around we go.

Meanwhile, algorithmic market makers do not "think" - their behavior is mathematically determined. "Market depth has virtually disappeared," Kolanovic wrote Thursday, flagging a ~90% decline relative to the past year's average. "The VIX at record highs in turn has prompted machines to pull liquidity, triggering a vicious feedback loop of volatility, illiquidity and outflows," he went on to lament.

Here's how Marko explained this in a September 4, 2018, note:

In market making, [there] has been a shift from human market makers that are slower and often rely on valuations (reversion) to programmatic liquidity that is faster and relies on volatility-based VaR to quickly adjust the amount of risk taking (liquidity provision). This trend strengthens momentum and reduces day-to-day volatility, but it increases the risk of disruptions such as the ones we saw on a smaller scale in May 2010, October 2014, and August 2015.

As hard as this is for a lot of folks who don't fully grasp all of these dynamics (and especially for those who do, but have steadfastly refused to admit they will eventually precipitate a meltdown) to swallow, there isn't much you can do when this loop starts spinning. Fundamental analysis, technical analysis (of the "traditional" sort), rationality, etc., are quite simply overwhelmed and otherwise rendered almost wholly irrelevant in the face of mathematical, programmatic behavior. Look at the chart in the right pane below:

(Deutsche Bank)

Again: It's a tsunami. And nobody who doesn't keep apprised of how these dynamics work is going to have any answers or otherwise be able to help you, something you may have noticed recently.

I saw dozens upon dozens of well-meaning headlines written over the past two weeks across various platforms that feature Op-Eds, opinion pieces and other content written by good people with the best of intentions. I felt bad, frankly. I knew there was nothing that could be done. Markets just witnessed a VaR shock worse than Lehman, and due to the underlying market structure where everyone operates under some version of the same risk management regime, it was an avalanche. Here's a very brief summary for the uninitiated penned by JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou:

These investors set limits against potential losses in their trading operations by calculating Value-at-Risk metrics. Value-at-Risk - VaR - is a statistical measure that investors use to quantify the expected loss, over a specified horizon and at a certain confidence level, in normal markets. Historical return distributions and historical market volatility measures are often used in VaR calculations given the difficulty in forecasting volatility. This in turn induces investors to raise the size of their trading positions in a low volatility environment, making them vulnerable to a subsequent volatility shock. When the volatility shock arrives, VaR sensitive investors cut their positions as the Value-at-Risk exceeded their limits and stop losses are triggered. This volatility induced position cutting becomes self-reinforcing until asset prices reach a level that induces the participation of VaR-insensitive investors, such as pension funds, insurance companies, SWFs, endowments, households or corporates themselves via share buybacks.

What he doesn't say there (because he's using a more strict interpretation of who is and isn't "VaR-sensitive") is that there's a very real sense in which "these investors" (as he puts it at the very beginning of that excerpt) is everyone. Or everyone who "counts," anyway.

"We all operate under frameworks which allow for greater leverage deployment into trending markets, and conversely, dictate de-grossings into 'VaR-events'," McElligott wrote last week, in what I personally believe was his best note ever.

You're at the mercy of that. As Panigirtzoglou alludes to, corporate buybacks, sovereign wealth fund buying and fixed-weight rebalancing can eventually counter it, but you can't. No fundamental or technical or value-oriented analysis matters during periods like what we just witnessed. That's the stone, cold reality of the situation. And it's why this bear market was the fastest in history.

(Heisenberg, BofA)

Of course, this is all brought to you by a post-crisis environment wherein central bank forward guidance has kept volatility artificially suppressed, which in turn forestalls positioning shake outs, allowing (indeed, mechanically dictating) the deployment of ever more leverage.

As SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne put it this week, "leverage was built up on the premise that nothing bad happens."

2) Dollar crunch and broken USTs

Last Sunday evening, the Fed cut rates to zero and announced $700 billion in QE. They also enhanced dollar swap lines.

It's important that you understand why the new QE was necessary and why the swap lines were enhanced and eventually extended beyond the G-7 (in another emergency measure taken Thursday).

The Treasury market was broken. And, in some ways, it still is. I wrote about this extensively elsewhere, but you can read some summary quotes in my last post for this platform here. Or, if you like, Bloomberg had a great piece called "How a Little Known Trade Upended the US Treasury Market."

Irrespective of whether you care about the specifics of blown-up basis trades, you should note that virtually every major central bank has flagged malfunctioning markets for their own sovereign's bonds over the past week. The RBA mentioned it when cutting rates and announcing QE, as did the BOE and, of course, the Fed. Consider this 30,000-foot view from JPMorgan's Josh Younger:

In principle, one would expect the high-frequency trading activity that dominates liquidity provision in interdealer Treasury markets to be more resilient in a working-from-home construct - it is automated after all. However, these traders are also notoriously skittish when volatility spikes. Though “human” traders have typically provided a backstop in prior episodes—we can see this clearly, for example, around economic data releases — working from home and split working arrangements likely introduce new frictions owing to potentially inefficient communication and systems issues. If that occurs we believe this particular circuit breaker will not function effectively, which could significantly extend the vicious cycle of higher volatility begetting lower liquidity, and so forth. Among other things, this means significantly higher transaction costs, even for benchmark Treasuries are possible.

(JPMorgan)

Again, that doesn't address the granular details of the basis blowups and various RV debacles, but it gets the point across about broken Treasury markets.

The Fed's actions (whether in repo or with new purchases across the curve) are aimed at smoothing things out and restoring normality. Clearly, you cannot have a situation where the largest, deepest market on the planet (the UST market) stops working.

Also this week, we witnessed dramatic widening in cross-currency basis, which indicated that despite the enhancement of the Fed's swap lines last Sunday, a global USD crunch was developing. Here's a snapshot from Tuesday:

(Bloomberg)

The bottom pane shows dramatic basis widening in euro-, yen-, and sterling swaps. In the simplest possible terms, that could not be allowed to persist.

For one thing, it spilled over into the spot market, triggering a massive dollar rally which played havoc in an FX market already upended by plunging crude prices.

But more important is the following point from the incomparable Zoltan Pozsar, who, just before the Fed expanded its swap lines beyond the G-7, warned that "the new shadow banking system needs a backstop." To wit, from Pozsar:

A hallmark theme of the post-QE global financial order has been the secular growth of FX hedged fixed income and credit portfolios at non-bank institutions like life insurers and asset managers from negative interest rate jurisdictions – the new shadow banking system, epitomized by money market funding (FX swaps) of capital market lending (Treasuries and the full credit spectrum). Carry makes the world go round and as banks do more for the economy central banks will have to backstop the shadow banking system – yet again.

There again we see the consequences of the post-crisis environment (e.g., NIRP in other locales encouraging investors in those jurisdictions to flee to USD assets with associated FX hedging) creating a situation where, in a stress event, a backstop is needed to avoid blowups.

The Fed's extension of swap lines on Thursday will help, but ultimately, non-banks may need unfettered access to dollar auctions. If they don’t get that, the FX swaps market could trade persistently wide unless banks are willing to serve as matched-book intermediaries.

3) Commercial paper freeze

As you may have heard, the Fed reinstated a crisis-era facility this week under which the central bank essentially sets up an SPV, which will then buy commercial paper from issuers with Treasury providing $10 billion of credit protection via the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

This is (almost exactly) the same facility established during the crisis years, and if you want to know why it's necessary, here's a chart:

(Heisenberg)

In the simplest possible terms, if the commercial paper market freezes (and it did this week), companies will be even more inclined to tap credit lines, draw down revolvers, etc., in order to fund their day-to-day operations. Those facilities are limited and, besides, there are already enough dour-sounding headlines about credit lines being tapped to spook markets without a frozen CP market making things worse.

When the Fed made CPFF2020 official on Tuesday, analysts immediately flagged the structural defect - namely that it helps issuers, but won’t do anything to help money funds that need to offload their own assets.

Long story short, dealers can tell issuers to simply go knocking at the Fed, but money funds may still have a hard time finding someone to take their inventory if they need to fund outflows. "Money funds are still stuck," BofA's Mark Cabana said Tuesday. "They’re worried about runs."

Consider this, from Deutsche Bank (from a Friday note):

Assets in money-market funds have surged over the last 3 weeks by a record $300bn, including $160bn just this week, also a record. The overall figures hide a wide divergence between money-market funds dedicated to government securities, which have seen almost +$400bn flow in over 3 weeks ($250bn this week), compared to prime funds, which have seen outflows of -$89bn (-$85bn this week). This divergence is reflected in the extreme stress in commercial paper markets.

And so, the Fed had to roll out a money market fund liquidity facility too. That came late Thursday evening and it's specifically aimed at, quote, “assist[ing] money market funds in meeting demands for redemptions by households and other investors, enhancing overall market functioning and credit provision to the broader economy."

If you'd be inclined to suggest Jerome Powell was playing a nightmarish game of "Whac-a-Mole" all week, that would be an extremely apt description.

Importantly, all of those steps were absolutely necessary. Smart people can argue (vociferously) about the relative merits of the post-crisis monetary policy regime (where that just means keeping rates too low, for too long, and central bank balance sheets too bloated), but don't let it be lost on you that most of the steps the Fed took this week (including the mini-muni bailout on Friday) were necessary to preserve market functioning and ensure a public health crisis didn't morph into a financial meltdown.

And by "financial meltdown," I don't mean your stocks. I mean that the various crisis-era facilities resurrected this week are aimed at keeping the proverbial milk on the shelves. On Monday and Tuesday, we were briefly back to September 2008 - on the brink of the entire system seizing up.

4) Credit crunch

I'm already running pretty long here, so I'll make this section brief - really, it doesn't need to be very long as this is something almost anyone can readily understand.

With the US economy now set to grind to a virtual halt, the post-crisis buildup of leverage (i.e., over-indebted corporate balance sheets) is coming home to roost. Credit spreads exploded wider this week.

(Heisenberg)

Credit lines are being tapped, guidance is being yanked pretty much across the board and, according to Bridgewater, the US corporate sector is staring down a possible $4 trillion in losses associated with the shutdown of the economy to contain the coronavirus.

Downgrades are coming in, defaults are likely and taxpayer-funded bailouts are to be expected, with the government likely to take stakes in some companies (according to the president).

High yield spreads topped 1,000bps on Friday.

Goldman grabbed headlines to close the week with a projection that the US economy will contract by 24% in Q2 once the final reading is in the books. "A decline of this magnitude would be nearly two-and-a-half times the size of the largest quarterly decline in the history of modern GDP statistics (-10% quarterly annualized in 1958Q1)," the bank wrote.

(Heisenberg, Goldman)

A week ago, I reminded my readers on this platform about my long-standing contention that despite the assurances of nearly everyone in the industry and all of the most well-meaning amateur market commentators, credit ETFs will effectively "snap" in a crisis. Here's what I said last weekend:

These products promise intraday liquidity against a pool of underlying assets that are inherently less liquid. Over the years, I've repeatedly described that promise as "a philosophical impossibility." The arbitrage mechanism that makes it possible on a daily basis will not work in a crisis, and due to the onerous post-GFC regulatory regime, the Street will not be willing to lend its balance sheet in a pinch. This is complicated immeasurably by the fact that years of artificially suppressed borrowing costs have encouraged corporates to issue obscene amounts of debt, the proceeds from which are in some cases funneled into share buybacks, in a loop that drives stocks inexorably higher, but leaves the corporate sector over-leveraged.

Here is a one-week performance chart of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD):

(Heisenberg)

It would be funny, if it weren't so unfortunate.

LQD (and myriad other credit ETFs) have traded at discounts to NAV for weeks. In some of the more extreme cases (high yield muni products, for example), the discounts are almost unfathomably wide.

Below is LQD. Note that I've pulled NAV directly from the iShares website to generate the visual. I normally wouldn't go through that much trouble to produce a chart that's otherwise available with one click, but I wanted to make sure it's completely accurate. While this should be unequivocal, I've seen some visuals that differ a bit, but the thrust of it is quite simple: We haven't seen these kinds of disparities since the crisis.

(Heisenberg)

You might be inclined to suggest that this is just "price discovery" - that the ETF is providing a way for an illiquid market to be priced in real-time, just as some country-specific equity ETFs allow US investors to price foreign stocks even when those markets are closed (e.g., for a non-US holiday).

But folks, please, I implore you: Don't kid yourself. This isn't "price discovery."

I'm not speaking directly to LQD here, but in a general sense, what you're seeing is people tapping the ETFs for liquidity (e.g., to fund redemptions or raise cash). There are no bids for a lot of the underlying bonds. One more time: I'm not necessarily speaking specifically about LQD, but rather to the broader credit market as a whole.

Ask a market maker (via Skype, from quarantine, probably): The market is no-bid for a lot of this stuff.

5) Light at the end of the tunnel?

So, what comes next?

Well, as alluded to above, some of the short gamma overhang that's served to exacerbate price swings over the past several weeks will drop off going forward. That will help with the volatility. And, as you can imagine, there should be a massive fixed-weight rebalancing flow into equities at the end of the month given the huge underperformance (versus bonds) both MTD and QTD.

But the stark reality is that the US economy is headed for what, at least for a few months, will be depression-like economic data. That's not an attempt to spread fear, it is just reality. Jobless claims are going to skyrocket. From now through at least the beginning of the summer, you're going to witness some truly shocking numbers, the likes of which nobody currently living has ever seen, let alone anyone who was in middle school for Lehman.

I sincerely wish everyone the best in their efforts to bargain hunt or otherwise sort through the wreckage, but far more importantly, I wish you all health and wellness through what is likely to be a truly arduous time for folks, especially those living in and around large metropolitan areas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.