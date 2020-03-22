Let Me Offer A Small Sliver Of Hope (Technically Speaking For 3/16-3/20)

The markets had another bad week. But it's possible the markets are trying to form a bottom.

Initial unemployment claims increased sharply this week and will be sky high next week.

The first section of my Friday column is normally devoted to an analysis of the US economy using the long-leading, leading, and coincidental-indicator model to determine the recession probability. That seems unproductive in the current environment; due to government actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are in all likelihood already in a recession.

However, the credit markets have quickly started to show pre-recession tendencies. But instead of slowly deteriorating, the credit market data has cratered. Here is the CCC or junk bond yield: It has moved from 11.86% to 18.04% in two and a half months, with most of those increases occurring over the last few weeks. The BBB market has similarly deteriorated; it is now near its highest level of this expansion.

Corporate spreads relative to Treasury bonds are also blowing out: The Baa spread spiked from 1.93% to 4.4%. Meanwhile, the Aaa spread rose from 1.12% to 3.67%.

The short-term funding market has also experienced huge disruptions: The A2/P2 rate has spiked at a very short pace. While still contained (relatively speaking), AA nonfinancial commercial paper increased sharply.

As a result, overall financial stress is spiking: The St. Louis (in blue) and Chicago Risk indexes (in read) are updated weekly, making them more relevant. (The Kansas City Fed updates its stress index monthly.) Both recently spiked sharply.

And initial unemployment claims will spike to 2008 levels next week according to an analysis by The New York Times' Ben Casselman:

But it's also important to remember where the economy is falling from: The Y/Y percentage change in real GDP growth was fluctuating between a little over 2% and 2.6% over the last five quarters.

So while the economy will take a massive hit, that will occur against an economy that's been expanding consistently for the last 11 years. And the combined fiscal and monetary response has been swift and large, which is the correct macroeconomic policy response. That does not mean it will be easy, however - only that the things we should be doing are being done.

Let's look at this week's performance tables: The markets had another very bad week. At the bottom are the small-cap indexes: mid-caps (-18.22) and small-caps (-15.22%). The SPY was off 14.5% on the week; the QQQ declined another 11.23%. The Treasury market was up modestly.

The sector performance table is just as bad:

Everybody declined; the only difference was the degree. There's also no reasoning behind the tables: the top five positions are filled by two defensive sectors and three aggressive sectors.

However, let me offer a modest glimmer of hope. It appears the markets are trying to form a bottom. Let's start with the indexes: All six of the indexes I track have been clustering around lows for the last week. Most of these levels are in the technical ether, so this is very fresh and speculative. But it appears the markets are trying to stabilize.

Let's look at the sector performance, starting with the defensive sectors: These looked a lot better before today when they sold-off. But staples (XLP), utilities (XLU), and healthcare (XLV) all had clusters similar to the indexes until today's close. The aggressive sectors actually have better charts for the bottoming theory; most of the charts above have been trading in narrower ranges during the last week.

Finally, let me offer this ray of hope from my Twitter feed: Let's hope that happens this time around.

Be thankful the market isn't open again till Monday.

Have a "good" (relatively speaking) rest of your weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.