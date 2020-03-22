International Economic Week In Review For 3/16-3/20

The environment is still too volatile to take any position.

There has also been a number of very strong pledges to ramp up the fiscal stimulus.

There's been an unprecedented amount of central-bank activity this week.

Investment thesis: all markets are still far too volatile. Make no new investments. Cash is king right now.

There has been a wave of intense central-bank activities over the last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak - too many to list. Here are some of the larger and more important announcements.

The ECB announced a new quantitative easing program on Thursday (emphasis added):

This new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) will have an overall envelope of €750 billion. Purchases will be conducted until the end of 2020 and will include all the asset categories eligible under the existing asset purchase programme (APP). ... (2) To expand the range of eligible assets under the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) to non-financial commercial paper, making all commercial papers of sufficient credit quality eligible for purchase under CSPP. (3) To ease the collateral standards by adjusting the main risk parameters of the collateral framework. In particular, we will expand the scope of Additional Credit Claims ((NYSE:ACC)) to include claims related to the financing of the corporate sector. This will ensure that counterparties can continue to make full use of the Eurosystem’s refinancing operations.

A central component of all these programs is they provide a massive liquidity injection into the economy at a time when consumers and businesses are scrambling for cash. While unexciting, it's an incredibly important development.

The Central Bank of Brazil cut rates 50 basis points to 3.75% (emphasis added).

At its 229th meeting, the Copom unanimously decided to lower the Selic rate to 3.75% p.a. The following observations provide an update of the Copom's baseline scenario: Regarding the global outlook, the novel coronavirus pandemic is causing a significant global growth slowdown, a fall in commodity prices, and an increase in asset prices volatility. With this background, the environment for emerging economies has become challenging, despite the additional provision of monetary stimulus in major economies;

The strengthening dollar relative to the real adds the bank's and country's challenge: We're seeing similar moves across all emerging markets. On the plus side, this will help the economy export its way out of the economic slowdown once activity picks up. On the negative side, this makes dollar-denominated interest payments more difficult in the short and long-run.

South Korea lowered rates 50 basis points to 75BP (emphasis added):

The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided today to lower the Base Rate by 50 basis points, from 1.25% to 0.75%, effective March 17, 2020. Since the last Monetary Policy Board meeting, concerns about global economic slowdown have deepened with COVID-19 spreading globally. The spread of the outbreak has also resulted in a significant increase in the volatility of major price variables, including stock prices and exchange rates, in domestic and global financial markets and a sharp fall in international oil prices. The Board, therefore, judged that further monetary policy accommodation is called for in order to ease volatility in the financial markets and reduce the effects on future economic growth and inflation.

South Korea is one of the hardest-hit countries. The bank has further room to lower rates if it wants to.

The Bank of England held a special meeting to shore up financial markets.

The Monetary Policy Committee at a special meeting on 19 March voted to cut Bank rate to 0.1% and increase its holdings of UK government and corporate bonds by £200 billion.

The "good news" in all this is that monetary authorities are doing everything they can to provide liquidity and stability to the markets.

Let's take a look at this week's performance table: The only good news is that Japan was only off 2.51%. All the other indexes dropped sharply. Latin America is in free fall; Australia will probably soon end its 20+ year streak of no recession; India hasn't reported any virus problems yet, but they are surely ramping up.

Some of the ETFs are trying to form nascent bottoms. But given the fragility of the global situation right now, these could drop on Monday's open.

As I mentioned above: cash is king right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.