Egypt: The Force In The North

Egypt is a strong member of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa region) group that is unlike the other large players in this group. It is not overly reliant on gas production to prop up its public finances, does not have a monarchy, and is more geared towards the West than possibly other nations in the region. It has a long, storied history that involves it being intimately tied to many key events and holds access to one of the world's premier trading routes, the Suez Canal. Egypt recently had a revolution that overthrew the old administration followed by a new administration that ultimately experienced a coup by the Egyptian armed forces that installed Sisi as General-turned-President. This new administration undertook many technocratic reforms to place Egypt onto strong macroeconomic footing and to once again become open for international investment. However, while the reforms have been successful, there is data that brings concern to how equally the wealth has been spread and whether Egypt will be able to create a large enough middle class. Investors should keep Egypt in mind if they are looking for a success story in the EM space for the medium to long term, but should also keep in mind there may not be much more room for growth barring any major reforms.

A brief disclaimer: Due to all the global uncertainty and most likely demand shock slowdown that the global economy will suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, all the current macroeconomic indicator forecasts such as GDP, unemployment, current account balance, etc. should be taken with more skepticism than normal. However, the general trend for Egypt should continue in the way described. Feel free to comment below your opinions!

The easiest measure for investors to look at for a country and assess its performance is the GDP, and based on it, Egypt is once again booming. President Sisi has been able to enact enough reforms to unlock the animal spirits in the Egyptian economy to get growth to a fast pace (5.5-6%) comparable to other large EMs like India and China. This fast pace bodes well for Egyptian society and for international investors as this growth rate demonstrates businesses are looking to expand, consumers are looking to consume, and trade is likely to pick up. Even with the disruption in the current climate, the reforms have been enacted and appear to place Egypt in a good position to weather this storm.

Egypt's population is also facing a trend similar to that of its GDP - Up. The challenge will be to ensure all citizens are able to access education or training that will set them up for economic success in the future to continue the trend that Egypt is on. This is not a small challenge, and could break Egypt's fortunes as it is a young population, and if it is not adequately provided for by the economy, the country will suffer for it. Investors should keep an eye on this space.

Another challenge for Egypt will be to ensure the growth is equitably distributed to all segments of society, as well as ensuring a growing middle class instead of polarizing wealth inequality. According to the World Bank, this does not seem to be the case as of yet, as Egypt's poverty headcount index has increased over the time period that data was able to be collected. The jump in circa 2011 is understandable due to the revolution; however, the trend continues until 2016 when the last data point is available.

There is a puzzle that could be resolved the next time the World Bank provides data on Egypt's poverty headcount index as the unemployment rate in Egypt is dropping at an accelerated pace. This means the economy is growing fast enough and hot enough to be throwing off jobs and increasing participation in the labor market. Coming from a recent high of ~12% to being currently around ~8% to forecasted to being closer to 5%, the reforms have clearly worked and have gotten the Egyptian economy moving again. Now, what type of employment is most common in Egypt is hard to measure, yet at the macro level, this is a good result and does give hope that the middle class is growing again after the troubles of the revolution.

The Egyptian Central Bank should also be applauded for their work on managing inflation, which is typically a challenge for EMs. There has been truly a dramatic drop in the inflation rate over the last 4 years, and it appears to be anchored around the 6-7% range which, while high for a DM, is a respectable rate for an EM. This will provide more stability and assurances to both domestic individuals as well as foreign investors who won't see their potential returns eaten up by inflation.

Moving onto the government's fiscal and debt position, both appear to be consolidating under the reforms enacted by Sisi, thanks to IMF's support. The structural deficit continues to decrease, displaying that the government is consolidating its flow position and ensuring it can pay for what it provides without massive help from foreign investors. This is also appearing to be the case in the stock portion of the government, as the government's net debt is forecasted to and has already been dropping to lower levels, allowing for Egypt to have more fiscal space for any policy manoeuvres to help manage any potential crises, like the current one.

Egypt has been arguably very successful in turning its economy around after the troubles of 2011, and is beginning to experience the benefits of those reforms through increasing employment, controlled inflation, faster growth and a stronger fiscal position. The challenge will be ensuring the youth of Egypt will be able to participate in the economy and join the global middle class. Investors should keep Egypt in mind for a medium- to long-term investment that allows for unique exposure to MENA and EM while keeping an eye on the reforms affecting the youth labor market.

